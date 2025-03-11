REI slashed prices on tons of running gear, including rare Hoka deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Warm weather has finally arrived and that means it’s time to get outside. You don’t want to be out pounding the pavement in those beat up trainers or your knees will hate you. Right now, REI has drastically dropped prices on a ton of running gear for both men and women. The sale includes apparel, but it also covers deals on rarely-discounted sneaker brands like Hoka and Altra. There are still tons of sizes left right now, so grab what you want before it sells out.
Clifton 9 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $116 (was $145)
This is Hoka’s bread-and-butter shoe. It offers massive cushioning in the sole with responsive foam for solid energy return. They’re great for regular training runs or even competitive races. REI still has a ton of colors and size in-stock, including wide sizes if you choose the black colorway. Grab a couple pairs because the new version will likely be out soon and you’ll be stuck paying full price again. The men’s version is linked above, but the women’s version is also on-sale for the same price.
Altra Outroad 2 Trail-Running Shoes – Men’s $84 (was $140)
If you’re looking for something even burlier than the Hokas, these Altra trail running sneakers are built to take a beating. They still offer plenty of padding, but the sole offers a balanced cushion that keeps your heel and toes the same distance from the ground. The burly tread and reinforced outsole can stand up to the rigors of running on gnarlier terrain.
More REI sneaker deals
- Lone Peak ALL-WTHR Low 2 Trail-Running Shoes – Women’s $111 (was $160)
- Agility Peak 5 Trail-Running Shoes – Women’s $104 (was $140)
- Speedgoat 5 Trail-Running Shoes – Men’s $124 (was $155)
- Xero Mesa Trail WP Shoes – Men’s $98 (was $139)
- La Sportiva Bushido II Trail-Running Shoes – Men’s $98 (was $155)
- Merrell Morphlite Reflective GORE-TEX Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $123 (was $180)
Sock deals
- Run Zero Cushion Stripe Low Ankle Socks – Women’s $13.75 (was $18)
- Smart Wool Targeted Cushion Compression Socks – Women’s $31 (was $41)
- Smartwool Hike Light Cushion Mountain Moon Socks – Women’s $18 (was $25)
- Hilly Trail Anklet Max Socks $15 (was $25)
- Stance Run Tab Socks – 3 Pairs $28 (was $40)
Men’s apparel deals
- Smartwool Intraknit Merino Tech Half-Zip Top – Men’s $124 (was $175)
- Smartwool Active Mesh Hoodie – Men’s $69 (was $100)
- North Face Lightstride Pants – Men’s $67 (was $90)
- Prana Discovery Trail Joggers – Men’s $66 (was $90)
- North Face Winter Warm Pro Insulated Jacket – Men’s $112 (was $150)
- Brooks Notch Thermal Hoodie 2.0 – Men’s $71 (was $99)
- Helly Hensen LIFA Tech Lite Pants – Men’s $55 (was $80)
- Helly Hensen Solen 9.5″ Water Shorts – Men’s $40 (was $75)
Women’s apparel deals
- North Face Aphrodite Joggers – Women’s $59 (was $80)
- Brooks Shield Hybrid Insulated Jacket 3.0 – Women’s $129 (was $180)
- Sunriser 4″ Shorts – Women’s $39 (was $55)
- Patagonia Strider Pro 3.5″ Shorts – Women’s $47 (was $79)
- Threads for Thought Deja Seamless Bra – Package of 3 $49 (was $78)
- Smartwool Intraknit Racerback Bra $46 (was $65)
- Smartwool Intraknit Strappy Bra $46 (was $65)