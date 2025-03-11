REI slashed prices on tons of running gear, including rare Hoka deals

Save up to 50 percent on running gear from Brooks, Patagonia, North Face, Altra, and more. Discounts include footwear and apparel.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 3 Hours Ago

Warm weather has finally arrived and that means it’s time to get outside. You don’t want to be out pounding the pavement in those beat up trainers or your knees will hate you. Right now, REI has drastically dropped prices on a ton of running gear for both men and women. The sale includes apparel, but it also covers deals on rarely-discounted sneaker brands like Hoka and Altra. There are still tons of sizes left right now, so grab what you want before it sells out.

Clifton 9 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $116 (was $145)

Hoka Clifton 9 running shoes

Hoka

This is Hoka’s bread-and-butter shoe. It offers massive cushioning in the sole with responsive foam for solid energy return. They’re great for regular training runs or even competitive races. REI still has a ton of colors and size in-stock, including wide sizes if you choose the black colorway. Grab a couple pairs because the new version will likely be out soon and you’ll be stuck paying full price again. The men’s version is linked above, but the women’s version is also on-sale for the same price.

Altra Outroad 2 Trail-Running Shoes – Men’s $84 (was $140)

Altra running shoes REI deal

Altra

If you’re looking for something even burlier than the Hokas, these Altra trail running sneakers are built to take a beating. They still offer plenty of padding, but the sole offers a balanced cushion that keeps your heel and toes the same distance from the ground. The burly tread and reinforced outsole can stand up to the rigors of running on gnarlier terrain.

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

