These Darn Tough merino wool socks are usually $24, but they’re just $6.83 right now at REI

You won't believe how much a good pair of socks will improve your running, walking, hiking, and just about anything else that involves wearing shoes.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

Merino wool is a magical material. It’s a natural fiber that feels super soft, dries quickly, and fiercely resists stink. Unfortunately, it’s also typically very pricy. These Darn Tough socks typically cost $24 per pair, and while they’re worth it as a splurge, you can get them for less than $7 right now during REI’s clearance. If you’re going to do any running, hiking, or anything that involves spending lots of time on your feet this summer, this is worth grabbing.

Darn Tough Number 2 Micro Crew Cushion Socks – Men's $6.83 (was $24)

Darn Tough socks in green made from merino wool on sale at REI
Darn Tough

It’s hard to overstate how much of an upgrade merino wool socks are compared to the crummy cotton stuff you get at a big box store. Darn Tough’s Number 2 socks offer medium cushioning under your foot to augment your shoe’s sole. They’re truly seamless, so there’s no extra fabric to rub against your toes as you walk. The merino wool material naturally resists bad smells and dries exceptionally quickly. Most importantly the wool material won’t chafe against your skin like cotton or polyester will.

This is a micro crew style sock, which means it comes up the shin a bit, but not as far as a typical crew. That means it will still give you the coverage you need to wear hiking boots, but it won’t make you look like a total nerd when worn with sneakers.

If you order a pair, I recommend picking up several. They may spoil you for other socks and they’re pretty expensive when they’re full-price.

Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

