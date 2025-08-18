Patagonia is blowing out jackets, hoodies, hats, and more during this rare clearance sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You don’t have to be an outdoor nerd to appreciate Patagonia gear. The company makes some of the best-looking and longest lasting gear on the market and almost all of it is currently deeply discounted. This is Patagonia’s semi-annual sale and it has dropped prices up to 50 percent (and sometimes even more) on jackets, hoodies, shirts, hats, and a ton of other stuff I currently have in my own cart. Sizes and colors will sell out, so be sure to snag what you want when you see it.

Men’s Lightweight Synchilla® Snap-T® Fleece Pullover $69 (was $139)

I got a hand-me-down Synchilla pullover a few years ago and it’s my favorite piece of fall/winter outdoor gear. This synthetic sweater has plastic snaps and a breast pocket for maximum versatility. It comes in a ton of colors and is light enough to wear in pretty much any season. I guarantee you’ll get a lot of use out of this thing if you buy one.



One of the most comfortable T-shirts you’ll ever wear offers moisture wicking tech that pulls sweat away from your skin to keep you cool. It’s 70 percent synthetic fiber and 30 percent Naia™ Renew, which is made of renewable tree pulp and repurposed plastic. It comes in a variety of colors and will last much longer and fit better than the cheap department store shirts you’re used to.

Some caps have mesh on the back to allow air flow. This cap has mesh all around for maximum natural air conditioning. It’s designed for fishing, but it comes in four stylish colors and keeps sweat and sunshine out of your eyes no matter what you’re up to.

This is one of Patagonia’s most iconic and proven jackets. The durable shell contains 100 percent recycled PrimaLoft insulation. It’s warm, despite its relatively thin build. When you’re sick of wearing it, it packs down extremely small so it’s easy to stow in a bag so you can sweat freely on the mountain or at your kid’s lacrosse game.

