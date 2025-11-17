REI’s anti-Black Friday sale: Get editor-approved hiking bags and backpacks for clearance prices

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
REI has a famously anti-Black Friday stance, but the outdoor retailer is currently running huge deals on par with the best seasonal sales. Right now, dozens of hiking bags, daypacks, and backpacks are on sale for their lowest prices of the year. There are still tons of colors and styles in stock, so grab the one you want and make your holiday travel that much easier (and more stylish).
REI Co-op Big Haul 60 Duffel – $97.29 (was $139.00)See It
Don’t struggle to cram a week’s worth of gear into a promotional duffel bag from a fun run you did 11 years ago. The Big Haul 60 hits that sweet spot where you have enough room for everything without feeling like you’re hauling Santa’s sack of presents. The duffel opens wide so you can actually see what you packed, and at 60 liters, it’s large enough for extended trips but won’t get you dinged for oversized baggage. The backpack straps are handy on the trail or in the airport. At 30% off, it’s a solid pick if you need something more versatile than a rolling suitcase.
Osprey Arcane Roll-Top Waterproof 25 Pack – $258.73 (was $400.00)See It
Osprey’s Arcane series uses welded construction instead of stitching, which means your laptop and gear stay dry even when you get caught in a downpour. The 25-liter capacity works for daily commutes or weekend trips, and the roll-top closure lets you adjust the volume depending on what you’re carrying. It’s normally priced like a premium pack, but at 35% off, you’re getting legitimate weatherproofing without the usual premium tax.
Thule Aion Travel Pack 40L — $187.39 (was $249.95)See It
Take this backpack wherever. The clamshell opening gives you suitcase-style access to everything inside, and the harness system tucks away when you want it to look more like luggage than a backpack. Twenty-five percent off makes it competitive with packs that don’t have nearly the same build quality. It also has an understated look that doesn’t scream “I take this bag into the woods on the weekend.”
Backpacks and Daypacks
REI Co-op
- REI Co-op Tarn 18 Pack – Kids’ $31.93 (was $40.00)
- REI Co-op Tarn Convertible Duffel – Kids’ $29.89 (was $39.95)
- REI Co-op Stuff Travel Pack – 18 L $33.69 (was $45.00)
- REI Co-op Ruckpack Sling $38.39 (was $54.95)
- REI Co-op Ruckpack 18 Pack $65.73 (was $95.00)
- REI Co-op Ruckpack 30 Pack $76.29 (was $109.00)
- REI Co-op Ruckpack Tote Pack $83.73 (was $129.95)
- REI Co-op Ruckpack 40 Pack – Women’s $111.29 (was $159.00)
- REI Co-op Ruckpack 40 Pack – Men’s $111.29 (was $159.00)
Fjallraven
- Fjallraven Kanken Mini Pack $55.93 (was $80.00)
The North Face
- The North Face Mini Recon Pack – Kids’ $36.73 (was $49.00)
- The North Face Surge Pack – Women’s $89.73 (was $119.95)
- The North Face Surge Daypack – Women’s $103.73 (was $139.00)
- The North Face Explore Fusebox Pack – Large $189.73 (was $270.00)
Patagonia
- Patagonia Fieldsmith Lid Pack $40.49 (was $54.00)
- Patagonia Refugito 18 L Daypack – Kids’ $41.73 (was $60.00)
- Patagonia Fieldsmith Linked Pack $81.73 (was $109.00)
- Patagonia Black Hole Pack – 25 L $103.93 – $149.00
- Patagonia Black Hole Pack 25 L $111.73 (was $149.00)
- Patagonia Black Hole Pack – 32 L $117.93 – $169.00
Gregory
- Gregory Rhune 20 Pack – Closeout $69.93 (was $100.00)
- Gregory Rhune 25 Pack – Closeout $74.73 (was $99.99)
- Gregory Retna 25 Pack $96.93 (was $139.00)
- Gregory Rhune 28 Pack $104.73 (was $139.95)
- Gregory Retna 28 Pack $111.73 (was $149.00)
- Gregory Border 25 Travel Pack $112.49 (was $150.00)
Herschel Supply Co.
- Herschel Supply Co. Survey Pack $76.73 (was $110.00)
Mountain Hardwear
- Mountain Hardwear Simcoe 28 Pack $74.99 (was $100.00)
CamelBak
- CamelBak H.A.W.G. Commute 30 Pack $100.73 (was $170.00)
Osprey
- Osprey Daylite Expandable Travel Pack 26+6 $74.99 (was $100.00)
- Osprey Arcane Flap Pack $80.73 (was $130.00)
- Osprey Arcane Large Day Bag $89.73 (was $139.00)
- Osprey Daylite Carry-On Travel Pack 35 $89.73 (was $139.00)
- Osprey Arcane Duffel Pack $96.73 (was $150.00)
- Osprey Transporter Panel Loader Pack $97.73 (was $129.95)
- Osprey Transporter Waterproof 25 Pack $102.73 (was $160.00)
- Osprey Transporter Roll-Top Pack $102.73 (was $165.00)
- Osprey Arcane XL Daypack $115.73 (was $180.00)
- Osprey Daylite Carry-On Travel Pack 44 $119.73 (was $160.00)
- Osprey Arcane Roll-Top Pack $122.73 (was $190.00)
- Osprey Arcane Roll-Top Waterproof 18 Pack $144.73 (was $240.00)
- Osprey Arcane Roll-Top Waterproof 25 Pack $258.73 (was $400.00)
MYSTERY RANCH
- MYSTERY RANCH Rip Ruck 20 Pack $103.93 (was $149.00)
- MYSTERY RANCH 2-Day EDC Pack $139.73 (was $189.00)
Thule
- Thule Aion Travel Pack – 28 L $149.89 (was $199.95)
- Thule Landmark 40 L Travel Pack $164.89 (was $219.95)
- Thule Aion Travel Pack – 40 L $187.39 (was $249.95)
Topo Designs
- Topo Designs Global Travel Pack $174.93 (was $250.00)
Tote Bags and Messenger Bags
REI Co-op
- REI Co-op Canvas Tote $16.39 (was $21.95)
The North Face
- The North Face Nuptse Tote Bag $37.39 (was $49.95)
- The North Face Base Camp Voyager Daypack – Men’s $103.73 (was $139.00)
Topo Designs
- Topo Designs Mountain Utility Tote $59.73 (was $80.00)
- Topo Designs Global Briefcase $126.69 (was $169.00)
Osprey
- Osprey Arcane Tote Pack $76.73 (was $120.00)
- Osprey Metron 18 Messenger Bag $109.73 (was $169.95)
Patagonia
- Patagonia Terravia Tote Pack 24 L $83.73 (was $129.95)
Sherpani
- Sherpani Sojourn Tote Pack – Women’s $112.39 (was $149.95)
Sling Bags and Crossbody Bags
Topo Designs
- Topo Designs Mini Quick Pack $40.49 (was $54.00)
Herschel Supply Co.
- Herschel Supply Co. Heritage Shoulder Bag $41.73 (was $60.00)
Osprey
- Osprey Arcane Crossbody Bag $44.73 (was $65.00)
Arc’teryx
- Arc’teryx Granville Crossbody Bag $61.93 (was $89.00)
Sherpani
- Sherpani Mia Pack – Women’s $69.73 (was $100.00)
Chrome
- Chrome Kadet Sling Bag $74.99 (was $100.00)
Thule
- Thule Paramount 14 L Crossbody Bag $86.19 (was $115.00)
Duffel Bags
ALPS Mountaineering
- ALPS Mountaineering Downpour Duffel – 35 Liter $28.73 (was $49.99)
- ALPS Mountaineering Venture 130 Duffel $104.73 (was $139.95)
Herschel Supply Co.
- Herschel Supply Co. Weather-Resistant Heritage Duffel Bag $29.83 (was $50.00)
- Herschel Supply Co. Heritage Duffel Bag – 40 L $54.93 (was $79.00)
- Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffel Tech $71.19 (was $95.00)
REI Co-op
- REI Co-op Roadtripper 40 Duffel $34.89 (was $49.95)
- REI Co-op Roadtripper 60 Duffel $41.89 (was $59.95)
- REI Co-op Pack Duffel $55.73 (was $80.00)
- REI Co-op Big Haul 28 Duffel $69.89 (was $99.95)
- REI Co-op Roadtripper 100 Duffel $71.19 (was $95.00)
- REI Co-op Big Haul 40 Duffel $83.29 (was $119.00)
- REI Co-op Big Haul 90 Duffel $89.73 (was $139.00)
- REI Co-op Big Haul 60 Duffel $97.29 (was $139.00)
- REI Co-op Big Haul 120 Duffel $111.29 (was $159.00)
Osprey
- Osprey Daylite Duffel 30 $48.69 (was $64.95)
- Osprey Daylite Duffel 45 $55.89 (was $79.95)
- Osprey Transporter Duffel Bag – 40 L $102.73 (was $160.00)
- Osprey Transporter Duffel Bag – 65 L $111.29 (was $159.00)
Thule
- Thule Chasm 30 L Duffel $59.19 (was $79.00)
Gregory
- Gregory Supply Duffel – Closeout – 40 L $74.73 (was $99.95)
Mountain Hardwear
- Mountain Hardwear Camp Tough Duffel 50 L $89.73 (was $140.00)
- Mountain Hardwear Camp Tough Duffel 80 L $102.73 (was $165.00)
Helly Hansen
- Helly Hansen Hightide Waterproof Duffel Bag – 35 L $96.69 (was $129.00)
- Helly Hansen Hightide Waterproof Duffel Bag – 50 L $96.73 (was $150.00)
- Helly Hansen Offshore Waterproof Duffel Bag – 50 L $102.73 (was $160.00)
- Helly Hansen Hightide Waterproof Duffel Bag – 65 L $122.73 (was $190.00)
NEMO
- NEMO Double Haul 30 L Convertible Duffel and Tote $111.73 (was $149.95)
- NEMO Double Haul 55 L Convertible Duffel and Tote $126.73 (was $169.95)
Wheeled Luggage and Rolling Duffels
Osprey
- Osprey Daylite Carry-On Wheeled Duffel 40 $149.19 (was $199.00)
- Osprey Transporter 4-Wheel Hybrid Carry-On 36 + 5 L/22″ $206.73 (was $320.00)
- Osprey Ozone 4-Wheel Carry-On Wheeled Luggage $206.73 (was $320.00)
- Osprey Ozone 4-Wheel Luggage – 85 L/27″ $258.73 (was $400.00)
Gregory
- Gregory Quadro Pro Hardcase 22″ Wheeled Luggage $194.93 (was $279.00)
REI Co-op
- REI Co-op Big Haul 30″ Rolling Duffel $195.29 (was $279.00)
- REI Co-op Big Haul 34″ Rolling Duffel $209.29 (was $299.00)
Topo Designs
- Topo Designs Global Travel Bag Roller $224.19 (was $299.00)
Thule
- Thule Aion Carry-On Spinner Wheeled Luggage $277.39 (was $369.95)
- Thule Subterra 2 Spinner $299.89 (was $399.95)
Packing Organizers and Accessories
Thule
- Thule Subterra Powershuttle – Mini $20.89 (was $27.95)
- Thule Subterra Powershuttle $29.89 (was $39.95)
- Thule Compression Packing Cube – Small $30.73 (was $45.00)
- Thule Clean/Dirty Packing Cube $31.93 (was $40.00)
- Thule Subterra Powershuttle – Plus $32.73 (was $48.00)
- Thule Compression Packing Cube – Medium $33.93 (was $49.00)
- Thule Compression Packing Cube Set $40.39 (was $53.95)
- Thule Aion Travel Organizer $55.89 (was $79.95)
- Thule Aion Toiletry Kit $63.69 (was $85.00)
- Thule Subterra 2 Hybrid Travel Bag $179.73 (was $240.00)
REI Co-op
- REI Co-op Roadtripper Pod – Small $22.39 (was $29.95)
- REI Co-op Roadtripper Pod – Medium $23.89 (was $31.95)
- REI Co-op Expandable Packing Cube Set – Long Small/Long Large $24.39 (was $34.95)
- REI Co-op Expandable Packing Cube Set – Medium/Large $24.39 (was $34.95)
- REI Co-op Shower Roll – Small $24.39 (was $34.95)
- REI Co-op Travel Kit – Large $29.93 – $30.39 (was $38.00)
- REI Co-op Expandable Packing Cube Set – Small/Medium/Large $31.39 (was $44.95)
Patagonia
- Patagonia Black Hole Cube – Medium 6 L $23.93 (was $35.00)
- Patagonia Black Hole Cube – Large 14 L $37.39 (was $49.95)
Sea to Summit
- Sea to Summit Hanging Toiletry Bag – Small $83.73 (was $129.95)
Waist Packs and Hip Packs
Arc’teryx
- Arc’teryx Mantis 1 Waistpack $27.93 – $40.00
REI Co-op
- REI Co-op Stuff Travel Waist Pack $23.93 (was $35.00)
- REI Co-op Ruckpack Waist Pack $27.73 (was $40.00)
Gregory
- Gregory Rhune Belt Bag – Closeout $29.83 (was $50.00)
The North Face
- The North Face Terra Lumbar 1 L Waist Pack $24.39 (was $34.95)
Patagonia
- Patagonia Terravia Mini Hip Pack $23.93 (was $35.00)
- Patagonia Fieldsmith Hip Pack $63.73 (was $100.00)
Herschel Supply Co.
- Herschel Supply Co. Classic Hip Pack $20.83 (was $35.00)
Osprey
- Osprey Arcane Waist Pack $35.73 (was $55.00)
