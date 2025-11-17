REI’s anti-Black Friday sale: Get editor-approved hiking bags and backpacks for clearance prices

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

REI has a famously anti-Black Friday stance, but the outdoor retailer is currently running huge deals on par with the best seasonal sales. Right now, dozens of hiking bags, daypacks, and backpacks are on sale for their lowest prices of the year. There are still tons of colors and styles in stock, so grab the one you want and make your holiday travel that much easier (and more stylish).

Don’t struggle to cram a week’s worth of gear into a promotional duffel bag from a fun run you did 11 years ago. The Big Haul 60 hits that sweet spot where you have enough room for everything without feeling like you’re hauling Santa’s sack of presents. The duffel opens wide so you can actually see what you packed, and at 60 liters, it’s large enough for extended trips but won’t get you dinged for oversized baggage. The backpack straps are handy on the trail or in the airport. At 30% off, it’s a solid pick if you need something more versatile than a rolling suitcase.

Osprey’s Arcane series uses welded construction instead of stitching, which means your laptop and gear stay dry even when you get caught in a downpour. The 25-liter capacity works for daily commutes or weekend trips, and the roll-top closure lets you adjust the volume depending on what you’re carrying. It’s normally priced like a premium pack, but at 35% off, you’re getting legitimate weatherproofing without the usual premium tax.

Take this backpack wherever. The clamshell opening gives you suitcase-style access to everything inside, and the harness system tucks away when you want it to look more like luggage than a backpack. Twenty-five percent off makes it competitive with packs that don’t have nearly the same build quality. It also has an understated look that doesn’t scream “I take this bag into the woods on the weekend.”

