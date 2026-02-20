The Backcountry.com winter clearance sale has hundreds of coats and jackets for up to 60% off

Grab season-ending prices on jackets from Patagonia, The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, Helly Hansen, Marmot, and tons more.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

People wearing cool jackets that are on-sale at Backcountry.com
There are still tons of great styles and colors available. Backcountry

Backcountry’s winter semi-annual sale is live with discounts up to 60% off on jackets from Patagonia, The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, Helly Hansen, Marmot, and dozens more top outdoor brands. The deals run the gamut to include bomber fleeces to layer under a shell, packable down jackets for travel, waterproof ski hardshells, and just about every other type of jacket you could want. Even if you just want to be comfortable hanging around your house in a garment meant for technical mountaineering, that’s cool with us. We won’t tell.

Patagonia Retro Pile Jacket – Men's $104.30 (up to 30% off)

Patagonia Retro Pile jacket
I’ve always considered this one of the best-looking fleeces available.

Patagonia
See It


The Retro Pile is one of Patagonia’s most versatile fleeces. It’s thick enough to wear as an outer layer on a chilly day or as a midlayer under a hardshell in the backcountry. It comes in six colorways and the familiar boxy silhouette has aged about as well as anything in outdoor apparel. At 30% off, it’s rare to see the Retro Pile this low.

Mountain Hardwear Oakoram Fleece Full-Zip Jacket – Men's $34.00 (was $85.00)

Mountain Hardwear Oakoram Fleece Full Zip mens'
This is a great option for layering.

Mountain Hardwear
See It


At $34, this is the kind of deal that’s worth buying in two colors. The Oakoram is a midweight fleece full-zip that works for layering or casual wear, and it comes in eight colorways with plenty of sizes still in stock. Mountain Hardwear doesn’t discount this deeply very often—grab it before your size disappears.

The North Face Antora Jacket – Men's $77.00 (up to 30% off)

The North Face Antora Jacket with a person wearing it
These are going quickly so grab your color and size before they sell out.

The North Face
See It


The Antora is one of TNF’s most popular everyday rain jackets because it’s lightweight, packable, and fully waterproof. It has over 1,000 reviews on Backcountry alone to back up its claims. It’s not a technical shell, but it handles rain commutes, hikes, and travel exceptionally well. Starting at $77 in nine colors, this is a hard price to pass up for a jacket you’ll actually reach for constantly.

Women’s jacket deals

Patagonia Better Sweater Jacket – Women's $111.30 (up to 30% off)

Patagonia Better Sweater jacket women's
This is a classic piece of outdoor gear for a reason.

Patagonia
See It


The Better Sweater is Patagonia’s gateway fleece that promises a fit that’s soft, warm, versatile, and styled well enough to wear pretty much anywhere. Made from recycled polyester, it’s a solid layering piece or standalone jacket for mild days, and 11 colors means there’s something for everyone.

Marmot Montreaux Coat – Women's $211.22 (up to 35% off)

Marmot Montreaux Coat Women's with someone wearing it
The extra length is clutch if you’re walking around in a city.

Marmot
See It


The Montreaux is Marmot’s most popular women’s insulated coat with nearly 600 reviews. It’s a down-filled, water-resistant everyday coat designed more for city and casual use than hardcore alpine conditions, which means it’s great for walking around a city.

