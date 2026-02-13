Patagonia is blowing out its popular backpacks, hiking bags, and duffles during its massive winter clearance sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

You may no Patagonia best for its jackets and fleeces, but the company has been making some of the most iconic and durable hiking bags, duffels, and luggage for decades now. During the Patagonia Winter Sale, you can grab its most popular models for the lowest prices we have seen in a long time. These aren’t the models they couldn’t sell, either. You can get popular models in very desirable colors for the up to 40 percent off. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your hiking bag or you plan to spend any time outdoors in the near future, it’s time to grab a bag worthy of your trail mix.

Editor’s picks

Black Hole® Duffel 55L is the sweet spot for weekend trips or gear hauling. At $117.99 (30% off), it’s a deal on one of the toughest duffels you can buy—water-resistant, packable, and built like a tank.

Refugio Daypack 30L is $89.99 (31% off) and handles everything from daily commutes to day hikes. It’s got laptop protection, comfortable straps, and the durability Patagonia’s known for.

Black Hole® MLC® 45L is the ultimate carry-on for travelers who refuse to check bags. At $166.99 (30% off), you get a pack that converts between backpack and duffel mode, meets carry-on size limits, and survives years of airport abuse.

Black Hole duffel bags

Black Hole backpacks

Daypacks & backpacks

Specialty & adventure packs

Kids’ bags

Hip packs & slings

Packing cubes & organization

Totes & bags

Related PopSci reads