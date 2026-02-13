Patagonia is blowing out its popular backpacks, hiking bags, and duffles during its massive winter clearance sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
You may no Patagonia best for its jackets and fleeces, but the company has been making some of the most iconic and durable hiking bags, duffels, and luggage for decades now. During the Patagonia Winter Sale, you can grab its most popular models for the lowest prices we have seen in a long time. These aren’t the models they couldn’t sell, either. You can get popular models in very desirable colors for the up to 40 percent off. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your hiking bag or you plan to spend any time outdoors in the near future, it’s time to grab a bag worthy of your trail mix.
Editor’s picks
Black Hole Duffel 55L $117.99 (30% off)See It
Black Hole® Duffel 55L is the sweet spot for weekend trips or gear hauling. At $117.99 (30% off), it’s a deal on one of the toughest duffels you can buy—water-resistant, packable, and built like a tank.
Refugio Daypack 30L $89.99 (31% off)See It
Refugio Daypack 30L is $89.99 (31% off) and handles everything from daily commutes to day hikes. It’s got laptop protection, comfortable straps, and the durability Patagonia’s known for.
Black Hole® MLC® 45L $166.99 (31% off)See It
Black Hole® MLC® 45L is the ultimate carry-on for travelers who refuse to check bags. At $166.99 (30% off), you get a pack that converts between backpack and duffel mode, meets carry-on size limits, and survives years of airport abuse.
Black Hole duffel bags
- Black Hole® Duffel 55L $117.99 (was $169)
- Black Hole® Duffel 40L $110.99 (was $159)
- Black Hole® Wheeled Duffel 100L $292.99 (was $419)
- Black Hole® Wheeled Duffel 70L $278.99 (was $399)
- Black Hole® Duffel 100L $152.99 (was $219)
- Black Hole® Duffel 70L $138.99 (was $199)
- Black Hole® Wheeled Duffel 40L $250.99 (was $359)
Black Hole backpacks
- Black Hole® Pack 32L $117.99 (was $169)
- Black Hole® Pack 25L $103.99 (was $149)
- Black Hole® MLC® 45L $166.99 (was $239)
- Black Hole® Micro MLC® 22L $103.99 (was $149)
Daypacks & backpacks
- Refugio Daypack 30L $89.99 (was $129)
- Refugio Daypack 26L $75.99 (was $109)
- Atom Daypack 24L $68.99 (was $99)
- Terravia Pack 22L $96.99 (was $139)
- Terravia Pack 36L $152.99 (was $219)
- Terravia Pack 14L $82.99 (was $119)
Specialty & adventure packs
- PowSlayer Pack 38L $173.99 (was $249)
- SnowDrifter Pack 20L $166.99 (was $239)
- Slope Runner Vest $117.99 (was $169)
- Descensionist Snow Pack 37L $194.99 (was $279)
- Ascensionist Pack 55L $201.99 (was $289)
- Stealth Backpack 25L $117.99 (was $169)
- Fieldsmith Roll-Top Pack 32L $103.99 (was $149)
- Ascensionist Pack 35L $159.99 (was $229)
- Stealth Pack Vest $98.99 (was $199)
- Slope Runner Exploration Pack 18L $124.99 (was $179)
- Snow Roller 112L $208.99 (was $299)
- Fieldsmith Linked Pack 24L $75.99 (was $109)
- Fieldsmith Lid Pack 28L $96.99 (was $139)
- Dirt Roamer Pack 20L $78.99 (was $159)
Kids’ bags
- Kids’ Refugito Daypack 12L $47.99 (was $69)
- Kids’ Refugito Daypack 18L $54.99 (was $79)
Hip packs & slings
- Atom Sling 8L $44.99 (was $65)
- Terravia Mini Hip Pack 1L $23.99 (was $35)
- Terravia Sacoche 3L $33.99 (was $49)
- Terravia Hip Pack 4L $40.99 (was $59)
Packing cubes & organization
- Black Hole® Cube 6L $33.99 (was $49)
- Black Hole® Cube 14L $44.99 (was $65)
- Black Hole® Cube 3L $26.99 (was $39)
- Black Hole® MLC® Cube 12L $44.99 (was $65)
- Worn Wear™ Repair Roll $23.99 (was $49)
Totes & bags
- Atom Tote Pack 20L $61.99 (was $89)
- Terravia Tote Pack 24L $68.99 (was $99)
- Recycled Market Tote $26.99 (was $45)
- Recycled Oversized Tote $37.99 (was $55)
