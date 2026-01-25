REI is blowing out its branded jackets, fleeces pants, and more for clearance prices during this winter sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

REI’s Co-op label is the store’s in-house take on the outdoor essentials: jackets, hiking pants, base layers, and the small accessories you always need if you spend any time outdoors. The big advantage is value. You’re typically getting reliable, durable materials and features, without the tax that comes with a fancy logo and brand name.

A quick practical note: REI says members can return most items within 1 year, while non-members generally have 90 days, with some exceptions. Co-op gear is also a smart place to start if you want dependable layers that you can beat up, wash, and keep using.

Editor’s picks

REI Co-op Campwell Rain Jacket – Men’s is the kind of shell you can grab for pretty much any trip outside, especially if you layer it. It uses a 2-layer waterproof, breathable nylon fabric with a PFAS-free DWR finish, and it is critically seam-sealed to help keep water from sneaking in.

REI Co-op Trailmade Pants – Men’s are tactical gear that you could wear on the regular. You get a durable nylon-and-spandex blend with UPF 50+ sun protection, a PFAS-free DWR finish for light drizzle, and a gusseted crotch for easier scrambling.

For a midlayer you can throw on for camp, errands, or an overly aggressive office air conditioner, grab the REI Co-op Trailmade Fleece Jacket – Men’s. It’s a midweight fleece with a roomier cut for layering, plus zippered hand pockets and two interior drop-in pockets for gloves, snacks, or whatever you swore you weren’t going to carry.

Men’s REI Co-op deals

Jackets & warm layers

Pants & shorts

Tops & base layers

Running gear

Accessories

Gear and accessories (unisex and all-gender)

Packs & bags

Sleeping pads

Accessories

More PopSci reads to pair with these deals