REI is blowing out jackets and coats from The North Face, Cotopaxi, Smartwool and more during its anti-Black Friday sale

REI famously avoids Black Friday, but that doesn’t mean the company doesn’t have a big sale right before the holidays. Right now REI is in the midst of its biggest sale of the year and it’s a perfect time to grab a new coat or jacket at the lowest prices of the season. These aren’t no-name garments, either. The sale includes Cotopaxi, The North Face, and REI’s excellent in-house brand, which typically offers the best quality for lower prices.
Sizes and colors tend to sell out during big sales like this, so don’t wait on the one you want. You don’t want to end up wearing a bright yellow parka all year long. Or maybe you do. You do you.
Editor’s picks
The North Face ThermoBall Eco Insulated Jacket 2.0 – Men's – $160.73 (was $229.00)See It
The updated version of North Face’s popular ThermoBall jacket uses synthetic insulation that mimics down’s warmth-to-weight ratio but keeps you warm even when wet. The “Eco” part means it’s made with recycled materials, which is a nice bonus. At 30% off, this is a solid mid-layer or standalone jacket for fall and early winter.
The North Face Arctic Insulated Parka – Women's – $244.99 (was $350.00)See It
This longer parka extends to about mid-thigh with a 44.75-inch back length, making it one of the better options for serious cold weather coverage. It’s rated “warmest” in REI’s system and includes waterproofing, so it handles winter weather from multiple angles. The $105 discount makes it more approachable for what’s typically a pricier category of jacket.
Fjallraven Skogso Padded Insulated Jacket – Men's – $255.49 (was $365.00)See It
Fjallraven makes gear that lasts, and this jacket has that classic Scandinavian outdoor aesthetic without being too technical-looking. The synthetic insulation keeps you warm without the bulk, and the price drop of $110 is substantial for a brand that rarely goes on deep discount. It’s the kind of jacket that works equally well on a trail or in town.
Men’s jacket and coat deals
Black Diamond
- Black Diamond Fineline Stretch Shell Jacket – Men’s $141.69 (was $210.00)
- Black Diamond First Light Stretch Insulated Hoody – Men’s $261.69 (was $349.00)
- Black Diamond Highline Stretch Shell Jacket – Men’s $336.69 (was $449.00)
- Black Diamond Solution 2.0 Insulated Hoody – Men’s $224.19 (was $299.00)
- Black Diamond Access Down 2.0 Hoody – Men’s $261.69 (was $349.00)
- Black Diamond Solution 1.0 Insulated Hoody – Men’s $209.19 (was $279.00)
- Black Diamond Recon Insulated Shell Jacket – Men’s $374.19 (was $499.00)
- Black Diamond Belay Insulated Parka – Men’s $336.69 (was $449.00)
- Black Diamond Recon Stretch Shell Jacket – Men’s $337.49 (was $450.00)
- Black Diamond Deploy Down 0.5 Full-Zip Hoody – Men’s $411.69 (was $549.00)
- Black Diamond CoEfficient Fleece Hoody – Men’s $149.19 (was $199.00)
- Black Diamond Vaporline Stretch Shell Jacket – Men’s $246.69 (was $329.00)
Cotopaxi
- Cotopaxi Cielo Rain Jacket – Men’s $108.69 (was $145.00)
- Cotopaxi Capa Hybrid Insulated Hooded Jacket – Men’s $134.99 (was $180.00)
- Cotopaxi Teca Half-Zip Windbreaker – Men’s $59.99 (was $80.00)
- Cotopaxi Cielo Rain Parka – Men’s $149.99 (was $200.00)
- Cotopaxi Otero Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie – Men’s $112.49 (was $150.00)
- Cotopaxi Teca Fleece Full-Zip Jacket – Men’s $89.99 (was $120.00)
- Cotopaxi Impermeo 3L Hooded Shell Jacket – Men’s $168.69 (was $225.00)
- Cotopaxi Abrazo Fleece Full-Zip Jacket – Men’s $101.19 (was $135.00)
- Cotopaxi Tempa Fleece Hooded Jacket – Men’s $93.69 (was $125.00)
- Cotopaxi Calidez Down Parka – Men’s $299.99 (was $400.00)
- Cotopaxi Yermo Hooded Jacket – Men’s $131.19 (was $175.00)
- Cotopaxi Abrazo Half-Zip Fleece Jacket – Men’s $89.99 (was $120.00)
- Cotopaxi Pacaya 2.0 Insulated Hooded Jacket – Men’s $168.69 (was $225.00)
Fjallraven
- Fjallraven Skogso Padded Insulated Jacket – Men’s $255.49 (was $365.00)
- Fjallraven Expedition Pack Down Hoodie – Men’s $234.49 (was $335.00)
Fox
- Fox Ranger 2.5-Layer Water Bike Jacket – Men’s $112.39 (was $149.95)
Icebreaker
- Icebreaker 200 Descender Long-Sleeve Zip Hoodie – Men’s $134.99 (was $180.00)
- Icebreaker Merino 260 Quantum Long-Sleeve Zip Hoodie – Men’s $179.99 (was $240.00)
KUHL
- KUHL Interceptr Full-Zip Jacket – Men’s $104.19 (was $139.00)
- KUHL Burr Jacket – Men’s $104.19 (was $139.00)
- KUHL Spyfire Down Jacket – Men’s $224.19 (was $299.00)
Obermeyer
- Obermeyer Raze Jacket – Men’s $223.73 (was $299.00)
- Obermeyer Raze Insulated Jacket – Men’s $246.69 (was $329.00)
- Obermeyer A.M.F. Insulated Jacket – Men’s $299.19 (was $399.00)
Outdoor Research
- Outdoor Research Freewheel MTB Stretch Bike Rain Jacket – Men’s $179.19 (was $239.00)
PEARL iZUMi
- PEARL iZUMi Canyon 2.5L WxB Rain Jacket – Men’s $112.49 (was $150.00)
REI Co-op
- REI Co-op Trailmade Fleece Jacket – Men’s $41.89 (was $59.95)
- REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket – Men’s $90.29 (was $129.00)
- REI Co-op Flash Hyperstretch Fleece Jacket – Men’s $69.89 (was $99.95)
- REI Co-op Trailmade Insulated Hoodie – Men’s $69.89 (was $99.95)
- REI Co-op Stormhenge 850 Down Hybrid Jacket – Men’s $195.29 (was $279.00)
- REI Co-op 650 Down Hoodie – Men’s $104.29 (was $149.00)
- REI Co-op Magma 850 Down Hoodie – Men’s $181.29 (was $259.00)
- REI Co-op Rainier Rain Jacket – Men’s $69.89 (was $99.95)
- REI Co-op Stormhenge 850 Down Hybrid Parka – Men’s $209.29 (was $299.00)
- REI Co-op XeroCloud 3L Rain Jacket – Men’s $132.29 (was $189.00)
- REI Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket – Men’s $48.89 (was $69.95)
- REI Co-op Powderbound Insulated Jacket – Men’s $160.29 (was $229.00)
- REI Co-op Campwell Quilted Down Jacket – Men’s $83.29 (was $119.00)
- REI Co-op Campwell Down Parka – Men’s $160.29 (was $229.00)
- REI Co-op Teris GTX Rain Jacket – Men’s $174.29 (was $249.00)
- REI Co-op Magma 850 Down Jacket – Men’s $167.29 (was $239.00)
- REI Co-op Powderbound 3-in-1 Jacket – Men’s $195.29 (was $279.00)
- REI Co-op First Chair GTX Jacket – Men’s $223.29 (was $319.00)
- REI Co-op XeroCloud 3L Long Rain Jacket – Men’s $139.29 (was $199.00)
- REI Co-op Powderbound Anorak – Men’s $132.29 (was $189.00)
Roark
- Roark Secondwind 3.0 Jacket – Men’s $93.69 (was $125.00)
- Roark El Morro Fleece Hoodie 2.0 – Men’s $96.69 (was $129.00)
Smartwool
- Smartwool Smartloft Hybrid Insulated Jacket – Men’s $157.49 (was $210.00)
- Smartwool Active Fleece Jacket – Men’s $134.99 (was $180.00)
- Smartwool Active Mesh Hoodie – Men’s $78.69 (was $105.00)
- Smartwool Smartloft Hooded Insulated Jacket – Men’s $221.19 (was $295.00)
- Smartwool Smartloft Half-Zip Hoodie – Men’s $142.49 (was $190.00)
The North Face
- The North Face ThermoBall Eco Insulated Jacket 2.0 – Men’s $160.73 (was $229.00)
- The North Face Hydrenalite Down Hoodie – Men’s $174.99 (was $250.00)
- The North Face McMurdo Down Parka – Men’s $279.99 (was $400.00)
- The North Face ThermoBall Eco Snow Triclimate 3-in-1 Jacket – Men’s $279.99 (was $400.00)
- The North Face Terra Peak Insulated Hoodie – Men’s $167.99 (was $240.00)
- The North Face Hydrenalite Down Jacket – Men’s $160.99 (was $230.00)
- The North Face Hydrenalite Hooded Down Parka – Men’s $230.99 (was $330.00)
Women’s jacket deals
Cotopaxi
- Cotopaxi Teca Fleece Full-Zip Jacket – Women’s $89.99 (was $120.00)
- Cotopaxi Repleto Down Long Jacket – Women’s $149.99 (was $200.00)
- Cotopaxi Abrazo Fleece Full-Zip Jacket – Women’s $101.19 (was $135.00)
- Cotopaxi Cielo Rain Trench Jacket – Women’s $149.99 (was $200.00)
- Cotopaxi Cielo Rain Jacket – Women’s $108.69 (was $145.00)
- Cotopaxi Capa Hybrid Insulated Hooded Jacket – Women’s $134.99 (was $180.00)
- Cotopaxi Capa Hooded Insulated Jacket – Women’s $187.49 (was $250.00)
- Cotopaxi Yermo Hooded Jacket – Women’s $131.19 (was $175.00)
- Cotopaxi Trico Hybrid Fleece Jacket – Women’s $131.19 (was $175.00)
- Cotopaxi Bacano Fleece Jacket – Women’s $131.19 (was $175.00)
- Cotopaxi Teca Crop Windbreaker – Women’s $59.99 (was $80.00)
- Cotopaxi Teca Half-Zip Windbreaker – Women’s $39.73 (was $80.00)
- Cotopaxi Calidez Down Parka – Women’s $299.99 (was $400.00)
- Cotopaxi Impermeo 3L Hooded Shell Jacket – Women’s $168.69 (was $225.00)
Fjallraven
- Fjallraven Kiruna Padded Insulated Parka – Women’s $234.49 (was $335.00)
- Fjallraven Expedition Pack Down Hoodie – Women’s $234.49 (was $335.00)
Kari Traa
- Kari Traa Rothe Fleece Jacket – Women’s $82.49 (was $110.00)
KUHL
- KUHL Spyfire Down Parka – Women’s $254.19 (was $339.00)
- KUHL Spyfire Down Jacket – Women’s $194.19 (was $259.00)
Obermeyer
- Obermeyer Sojourner Down Jacket – Women’s $284.19 (was $379.00)
- Obermeyer Tuscany II Insulated Jacket – Women’s $239.19 (was $319.00)
- Obermeyer Tuscany II Insulated Jacket – Women’s $208.73 (was $279.00)
PEARL iZUMi
- PEARL iZUMi Attack Barrier Jacket – Women’s $71.19 (was $95.00)
REI Co-op
- REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket – Women’s $90.29 (was $129.00)
- REI Co-op Flash Hyperstretch Fleece Jacket – Women’s $34.79 (was $99.95)
- REI Co-op Campwell Down Parka – Women’s $160.29 (was $229.00)
- REI Co-op Powderbound Insulated Jacket – Women’s $79.59 (was $229.00)
- REI Co-op Trailmade Fleece Jacket – Women’s $41.89 (was $59.95)
- REI Co-op Trailmade Insulated Hoodie – Women’s $69.89 (was $99.95)
- REI Co-op Stormhenge 850 Down Hybrid Parka – Women’s $209.29 (was $299.00)
- REI Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket – Women’s $24.29 (was $69.95)
- REI Co-op Magma 850 Down Hoodie – Women’s $174.29 (was $249.00)
- REI Co-op Rainier Long Line Rain Jacket – Women’s $97.29 (was $140.00)
- REI Co-op Rainier Rain Jacket – Women’s $69.89 (was $99.95)
- REI Co-op XeroCloud 3L Rain Jacket – Women’s $132.29 (was $189.00)
- REI Co-op XeroCloud 3L Long Rain Jacket – Women’s $139.29 (was $199.00)
- REI Co-op Stormhenge 850 Down Hybrid Jacket – Women’s $195.29 (was $279.00)
- REI Co-op Magma 850 Down Jacket – Women’s $195.73 (was $280.00)
- REI Co-op Teris GTX Rain Jacket – Women’s $174.29 (was $249.00)
- REI Co-op Campwell Quilted Down Jacket – Women’s $69.89 (was $99.95)
- REI Co-op Campwell Down Jacket – Women’s $125.29 (was $179.00)
- REI Co-op Campwell Fleece Jacket – Women’s $69.89 (was $99.95)
- REI Co-op Powderbound 3-in-1 Jacket – Women’s $195.29 (was $279.00)
- REI Co-op First Chair GTX Jacket – Women’s $223.29 (was $319.00)
- REI Co-op Powderbound Anorak – Women’s $132.29 (was $189.00)
- REI Co-op Swiftland Pack Running Anorak $65.93 (was $94.95)
Smartwool
- Smartwool Smartloft Hybrid Jacket – Women’s $157.49 (was $210.00)
- Smartwool Smartloft Hooded Insulated Jacket – Women’s $190.73 (was $260.00)
- Smartwool Active Fleece Jacket – Women’s $134.99 (was $180.00)
The North Face
- The North Face Hydrenalite Down Hoodie – Women’s $153.99 (was $220.00)
- The North Face Arctic Insulated Parka – Women’s $244.99 (was $350.00)
- The North Face ThermoBall Hooded Insulated Parka – Women’s $195.99 (was $280.00)
- The North Face ThermoBall Eco Triclimate 3-in-1 Jacket – Women’s $279.99 (was $400.00)
- The North Face ThermoBall Eco Insulated Jacket 2.0 – Women’s $148.73 (was $230.00)
- The North Face Hydrenalite City Long Down Hooded Parka – Women’s $244.99 (was $350.00)
- The North Face ThermoBall Hooded Insulated Parka – Women’s $195.99 (was $280.00)
- The North Face ThermoBall Snow Triclimate 3-in-1 Jacket – Women’s $279.99 (was $400.00)
- The North Face Terra Peak Insulated Hoodie – Women’s $167.99 (was $240.00)
- The North Face Hydrenalite Down Short Jacket – Women’s $132.99 (was $190.00)
- The North Face ThermoBall Insulated Jacket – Women’s $139.99 (was $200.00)
- The North Face Cedar Trail Grid Fleece Full-Zip Jacket – Women’s $62.99 (was $90.00)
