REI is blowing out jackets and coats from The North Face, Cotopaxi, Smartwool and more during its anti-Black Friday sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

REI famously avoids Black Friday, but that doesn’t mean the company doesn’t have a big sale right before the holidays. Right now REI is in the midst of its biggest sale of the year and it’s a perfect time to grab a new coat or jacket at the lowest prices of the season. These aren’t no-name garments, either. The sale includes Cotopaxi, The North Face, and REI’s excellent in-house brand, which typically offers the best quality for lower prices.

Sizes and colors tend to sell out during big sales like this, so don’t wait on the one you want. You don’t want to end up wearing a bright yellow parka all year long. Or maybe you do. You do you.

Editor’s picks

The updated version of North Face’s popular ThermoBall jacket uses synthetic insulation that mimics down’s warmth-to-weight ratio but keeps you warm even when wet. The “Eco” part means it’s made with recycled materials, which is a nice bonus. At 30% off, this is a solid mid-layer or standalone jacket for fall and early winter.

This longer parka extends to about mid-thigh with a 44.75-inch back length, making it one of the better options for serious cold weather coverage. It’s rated “warmest” in REI’s system and includes waterproofing, so it handles winter weather from multiple angles. The $105 discount makes it more approachable for what’s typically a pricier category of jacket.

Fjallraven makes gear that lasts, and this jacket has that classic Scandinavian outdoor aesthetic without being too technical-looking. The synthetic insulation keeps you warm without the bulk, and the price drop of $110 is substantial for a brand that rarely goes on deep discount. It’s the kind of jacket that works equally well on a trail or in town.

Men’s jacket and coat deals

Black Diamond

Cotopaxi

Fjallraven

Fox

Icebreaker

KUHL

Obermeyer

Outdoor Research

PEARL iZUMi

REI Co-op

Roark

Smartwool

The North Face

Women’s jacket deals

Cotopaxi

Fjallraven

Kari Traa

KUHL

Obermeyer

PEARL iZUMi

REI Co-op

Smartwool

The North Face