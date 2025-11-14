REI is blowing out jackets and coats from The North Face, Cotopaxi, Smartwool and more during its anti-Black Friday sale

If you have been clinging to your old winter coat for years, it's time to get something new and save some money while you do it.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

REI famously avoids Black Friday, but that doesn’t mean the company doesn’t have a big sale right before the holidays. Right now REI is in the midst of its biggest sale of the year and it’s a perfect time to grab a new coat or jacket at the lowest prices of the season. These aren’t no-name garments, either. The sale includes Cotopaxi, The North Face, and REI’s excellent in-house brand, which typically offers the best quality for lower prices.

Sizes and colors tend to sell out during big sales like this, so don’t wait on the one you want. You don’t want to end up wearing a bright yellow parka all year long. Or maybe you do. You do you.

Editor’s picks

The North Face ThermoBall Eco Insulated Jacket 2.0 – Men's – $160.73 (was $229.00)

The North Face Thermoball 2.0
This is a modern take on a truly classic piece of outdoor gear.

The North Face
See It

The updated version of North Face’s popular ThermoBall jacket uses synthetic insulation that mimics down’s warmth-to-weight ratio but keeps you warm even when wet. The “Eco” part means it’s made with recycled materials, which is a nice bonus. At 30% off, this is a solid mid-layer or standalone jacket for fall and early winter.

The North Face Arctic Insulated Parka – Women's – $244.99 (was $350.00)

The North Face Arctic Parka with fur hood on sale at REI
The extra length and comfortable hood make this great for super-cold weather.

The North Face
See It

This longer parka extends to about mid-thigh with a 44.75-inch back length, making it one of the better options for serious cold weather coverage. It’s rated “warmest” in REI’s system and includes waterproofing, so it handles winter weather from multiple angles. The $105 discount makes it more approachable for what’s typically a pricier category of jacket.

Fjallraven Skogso Padded Insulated Jacket – Men's – $255.49 (was $365.00)

Fjallraven Skogso jacket
You don’t have to be able to say the name of it to wear it.

Fjallraven
See It

Fjallraven makes gear that lasts, and this jacket has that classic Scandinavian outdoor aesthetic without being too technical-looking. The synthetic insulation keeps you warm without the bulk, and the price drop of $110 is substantial for a brand that rarely goes on deep discount. It’s the kind of jacket that works equally well on a trail or in town.

Men’s jacket and coat deals

Black Diamond

Cotopaxi

Fjallraven

Fox

Icebreaker

KUHL

Obermeyer

Outdoor Research

PEARL iZUMi

REI Co-op

Roark

Smartwool

The North Face

Women’s jacket deals

Cotopaxi

Fjallraven

Kari Traa

KUHL

Obermeyer

PEARL iZUMi

REI Co-op

Smartwool

The North Face

 
PopSci Holiday Gift Guide

2025 Holiday Gift Guide

Shop now
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.