Save on Hoka, On, Brooks, and more running shoes during REI’s end-of-season clearance sale

REI is running a major footwear clearance right now, with hundreds of running shoes, trail shoes, and hiking boots marked down up to 50 percent or more. The sales include plus HOKA road runners, sleek On Clouds, reliable Brooks runners, bomber Salomon trail shoes, or budget-friendly Merrell hikers. Discounts are live right now. We have sorted through the best options for men and women below, organized by brand.



The Bondi 9 is HOKA’s signature max-cushion road shoe. It runs on a full-length EVA midsole that delivers serious underfoot padding for long training runs, recovery miles, and all-day wear on hard surfaces. This is a strong discount on one of the most popular running shoes on the market.



The On Cloud 6 Waterproof pairs the brand’s CloudTec cushioning pods with a fully weatherproof upper, making it equally at home on wet pavement and light trails. At up to 50 percent off the original retail price, this is one of the most impressive deals on the list, especially considering the breadth of sizes that are still in stock.

At 50 percent off retail, the KEEN 450 Dirt is the best pure value deal in the entire men’s clearance. These rugged trail hiking shoes are built for aggressive terrain with KEEN’s XTRAND outsole for serious grip. At this price they are significantly cheaper than most competing trail shoes at full retail.

