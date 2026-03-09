Save on Hoka, On, Brooks, and more running shoes during REI’s end-of-season clearance sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
REI is running a major footwear clearance right now, with hundreds of running shoes, trail shoes, and hiking boots marked down up to 50 percent or more. The sales include plus HOKA road runners, sleek On Clouds, reliable Brooks runners, bomber Salomon trail shoes, or budget-friendly Merrell hikers. Discounts are live right now. We have sorted through the best options for men and women below, organized by brand.
HOKA Bondi 9 Road-Running Shoes – Men's $140.93 (was $175.00)See It
The Bondi 9 is HOKA’s signature max-cushion road shoe. It runs on a full-length EVA midsole that delivers serious underfoot padding for long training runs, recovery miles, and all-day wear on hard surfaces. This is a strong discount on one of the most popular running shoes on the market.
On Cloud 6 Waterproof Shoes – Women's $89.83 (was $180.00)See It
The On Cloud 6 Waterproof pairs the brand’s CloudTec cushioning pods with a fully weatherproof upper, making it equally at home on wet pavement and light trails. At up to 50 percent off the original retail price, this is one of the most impressive deals on the list, especially considering the breadth of sizes that are still in stock.
450 Dirt Hiking Shoes – Men'sSee It
At 50 percent off retail, the KEEN 450 Dirt is the best pure value deal in the entire men’s clearance. These rugged trail hiking shoes are built for aggressive terrain with KEEN’s XTRAND outsole for serious grip. At this price they are significantly cheaper than most competing trail shoes at full retail.
Men’s shoe deals at REI
Men’s HOKA running and hiking shoes on sale
- HOKA Mach 6 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $112.93 (was $140.00)
- HOKA Clifton 10 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $124.93 (was $155.00)
- HOKA Speedgoat 6 Trail-Running Shoes – Men’s $76.83 (was $107.83)
- HOKA Stinson 7 Trail-Running Shoes – Men’s $121.83 (was $175.00)
- HOKA Anacapa 2 Low GTX Hiking Shoes – Men’s $125.93 (was $180.00)
- HOKA Clifton 9 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $100.83 (was $116.93)
Men’s On Running shoes on sale
- On Cloudsurfer Max Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $125.93 (was $180.00)
- On Cloudsurfer 2 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $111.83 (was $160.00)
- On Cloudultra 3 Trail-Running Shoes – Men’s $141.93 (was $190.00)
- On Cloudsurfer Trail 2 Trail-Running Shoes – Men’s $126.83 (was $170.00)
- On Cloudsurfer Next Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $111.93 (was $150.00)
- On Cloudhorizon Waterproof Hiking Shoes – Men’s $139.93 (was $149.93)
Men’s Brooks running shoes on sale
- Brooks Launch 11 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $83.83 (was $120.00)
- Brooks Glycerin GTS 22 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $115.83
- Brooks Adrenaline GTS 24 Weatherized Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $111.73
Men’s Salomon trail and hiking shoes on sale
- Salomon XA Pro 3D V9 Trail Shoes – Men’s $104.93 (was $150.00)
- Salomon X Ultra 360 Edge GORE-TEX Hiking Shoes – Men’s $107.93 (was $155.00)
Men’s KEEN hiking shoes on sale
- KEEN Hightrail Waterproof Hiking Shoes – Men’s $84.93 (was $150.00)
- KEEN 450 Dirt Hiking Shoes – Men’s $84.83 (was $170.00)
- KEEN Versacore Waterproof Hiking Shoes – Men’s $112.73
Men’s Merrell hiking and trail shoes on sale
- Merrell Tempo EXP Hiking Shoes – Men’s $59.73
- Merrell Speed Strike 2 Trek Hiking Shoes – Men’s $74.73
- Merrell Speed Strike 2 Hiking Shoes – Men’s $64.73
- Merrell Moab Speed 2 Vent 2K SE Shoes – Men’s $104.73
- Merrell Moab Speed 2 GORE-TEX Hiking Shoes – Men’s $126.73
- Merrell SpeedARC Matis GORE-TEX Hiking Shoes – Men’s $146.73
- Merrell Trail Glove 7 Trail-Running Shoes – Men’s $96.73
- Merrell Vapor Glove 6 Trail-Running Shoes – Men’s $81.73
- Merrell Nova 4 Trail-Running Shoes – Men’s $96.73 (was $104.73)
Men’s Oboz hiking shoes on sale
- Oboz Sawtooth X Low Waterproof Hiking Shoes – Men’s $81.83 (was $185.00)
- Oboz Cottonwood Low Waterproof Hiking Shoes – Men’s $119.73
- Oboz Katabatic LT Low GORE-TEX Hiking Shoes – Men’s $139.73
Men’s Altra road and trail shoes on sale
- Altra Paradigm 7 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $126.73
- Altra Experience Wild 2 Trail-Running Shoes – Men’s $104.93
Men’s Topo Athletic running shoes on sale
- Topo Athletic Fli-Lyte 6 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $99.73
- Topo Athletic Ultrafly 5 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $108.73
- Topo Athletic Pursuit 2 Trail-Running Shoes – Men’s $111.93 (was $150.00)
- Topo Athletic Cyclone 3 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $119.73
- Topo Athletic Atmos Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $124.73
- Topo Athletic Specter 2 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $129.73
Men’s Saucony running shoes on sale
- Saucony Endorphin Trainer Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $149.73
- Saucony Guide 18 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $120.73
More men’s shoe deals at REI
- Arc’teryx Konseal Approach Shoes – Men’s $132.93 (was $190.00)
- The North Face Altamesa 300 Trail-Running Shoes – Men’s $94.73
- The North Face Altamesa 500 Trail-Running Shoes – Men’s $115.73
- Asolo Eldo Hiking Shoes – Men’s $111.73
- ASICS GEL-Cumulus 27 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $109.95
- Teva Hurricane XLT2 Sandals – Men’s $23.83 (was $80.00)
- Teva Canyonview RP Hiking Shoes – Men’s $97.73
Women’s shoe deals at REI
Women’s HOKA running and hiking shoes on sale
- HOKA Clifton 10 Road-Running Shoes – Women’s $124.93 (was $155.00)
- HOKA Bondi 9 Road-Running Shoes – Women’s $140.93 (was $175.00)
- HOKA Mach 6 Road-Running Shoes – Women’s $112.93
- HOKA Rincon 4 Road-Running Shoes – Women’s $100.93 (was $125.00)
- HOKA Arahi 8 Road-Running Shoes – Women’s $104.83 (was $150.00)
- HOKA Transport GTX Shoes – Women’s $99.83 (was $175.00)
- HOKA Stinson 7 Trail-Running Shoes – Women’s $121.83 (was $175.00)
- HOKA Speedgoat 6 GTX Trail-Running Shoes – Women’s $118.83 (was $170.00)
- HOKA Kaha 3 GTX Hiking Boots – Women’s $167.93 (was $240.00)
Women’s On Running shoes on sale
- On Cloudsurfer Max Road-Running Shoes – Women’s $134.93 (was $180.00)
- On Cloudvista 2 Trail-Running Shoes – Women’s $79.83 (was $160.00)
- On Cloud X 4 Road-Running Shoes – Women’s $119.93 (was $160.00)
- On Cloudrunner 2 Road-Running Shoes – Women’s $111.83 (was $160.00)
- On Cloudmonster 2 Road-Running Shoes – Women’s $134.83 (was $180.00)
Women’s Brooks running shoes on sale
- Brooks Adrenaline GTS 25 Road-Running Shoes – Women’s $123.93 (was $155.00)
- Brooks Adrenaline GTS 24 Road-Running Shoes – Women’s $100.83 (was $110.83)
- Brooks Glycerin 22 Road-Running Shoes – Women’s $115.83 (was $125.93)
- Brooks Launch 11 Road-Running Shoes – Women’s $83.83
Women’s Salomon trail and hiking shoes on sale
- Salomon X Ultra 5 GORE-TEX Low Hiking Shoes – Women’s $126.93 (was $175.00)
- Salomon Speedcross 6 Trail-Running Shoes – Women’s $108.93 (was $150.00)
- Salomon X Ultra 5 Low Hiking Shoes – Women’s $111.93 (was $155.00)
Women’s KEEN hiking and outdoor shoes on sale
- KEEN Hightrail Vented Hiking Shoes – Women’s $79.93 (was $140.00)
- KEEN Rose Sandals – Women’s $89.73
Women’s Merrell hiking and trail shoes on sale
- Merrell Moab 3 Hiking Shoes – Women’s $104.73
- Merrell Trail Glove 7 Shoes – Women’s $89.73
- Merrell Agility Peak 5 Trail-Running Shoes – Women’s $98.93 (was $140.00)
- Merrell SpeedARC Matis Hiking Shoes – Women’s $89.83 (was $180.00)
Women’s Altra road and trail shoes on sale
- Altra Lone Peak 9 Trail-Running Shoes – Women’s $107.93 (was $145.00)
- Altra FWD VIA Road-Running Shoes – Women’s $127.73
