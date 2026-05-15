REI just dropped its biggest sale of the year and it’s blowing out apparel, camping gear, and more for clearance prices

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Outdoor gear is awesome, but it’s also typically expensive. The REI Anniversary Sale cuts 25% or more off brands like KEEN, Oboz, Smartwool, NEMO, Big Agnes, Mountain Hardwear, Outdoor Research, and Black Diamond, and The North Face. The window runs May 15 through May 25, which is shorter than most retailer sales and a lot easier to plan around than something like Memorial Day weekend.

The deepest discounts in the whole event are a members-only 40% off the REI Co-op Magma 30 sleeping bag and the Half Dome 2 tent, both of which close after Sunday May 17, so move fast if either is on your list. REI Co-op members can also stack the code ANNIV26 for an extra 20% off one full-price item and 20% off one outlet item through the end of the sale. If you’ve been putting off a new tent, boot, or down jacket since last summer, this is the window. Our picks across the whole sale are below, with the strongest deals featured up top and the rest organized by what you’re shopping for.

The Ghost Whisperer UL is the lightest down hoody Mountain Hardwear makes, and it’s the most direct competitor to the Patagonia Down Sweater in this entire sale. 1000-fill responsibly sourced down, a shell that weighs next to nothing, and the kind of warmth-to-weight ratio that makes it the obvious answer for ultralight backpacking and alpine fast-packing. $121 off lands it at $363.69, which is the lowest this jacket gets all year.

The Moab is the best-selling hiking boot in the United States, and the Speed 2 is the lighter, more athletic version that runs closer to a trail-running shoe than the classic Moab. GORE-TEX waterproof, Vibram outsole, and a midsole that lets you actually move at hike pace. Every Moab 2 and Speed 2 is at 25% off in this sale, so women’s and low-cut versions hit the same percentage if either fits your foot better.

The Magma 30 is the lightest down sleeping bag REI makes under its own label, and it tends to land near the top of best-of lists for three-season backpacking because it splits the difference between weight and warmth without pushing into the premium price tier. The 40% members-only cut is the deepest discount in this entire sale, but it expires after Sunday May 17. If you’re not a member yet, the $30 membership pays for itself on this single item.

This is the standard in its class. It pitches with two trekking poles or its own pole set, weighs just over three pounds for the two-person version, and has the kind of headroom that makes a small backpacking tent actually feel livable on a wet afternoon.

Cheap tents typically don’t last. The Stormbreak is one of the few car-camping tents at this price that doesn’t feel like a single-season disposable. Two doors, two vestibules, an aluminum pole structure that pitches in under five minutes, and weatherproofing that actually holds up in a real downpour. At $164.99 it’s the easiest entry into name-brand backpacking gear in the entire sale.

The fēnix 8 sits at the top of Garmin’s multisport watch lineup, and outside of Black Friday window pricing this is the steepest cut we’ve seen on the AMOLED Sapphire variant. You get the brighter display, the scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, built-in flashlight, and the full set of training metrics that make a $1,100 watch feel justifiable for serious trail running and bikepacking.

The Targhee line is KEEN’s most-recommended day-hiking boot, and the new Apex update makes it stiffer in the midsole, lighter overall, and faster to break in than the long-running Targhee III it replaces. Waterproof membrane, all-leather upper, and the wide toebox KEEN is known for. The full KEEN catalog is 25% off in this sale, but this is the standout in my opinion.

Yakima OnRamp LX E-Bike Hitch Rack $799.19 (was $999.00)

Electric bikes are heavy, which makes lugging them tricky. The OnRamp LX is built specifically for hauling heavy e-bikes, with a 70-pound-per-bike weight capacity and an integrated ramp so you don’t have to deadlift a 60-pound battery-and-motor bike up to chest height. The 20% off all Yakima racks is the deepest cut they see all year. Same percentage applies across Yakima’s OutPost HD truck-bed rack, SkyBox cargo boxes, and roof boxes.

Tents and shelter deals at the REI Anniversary Sale

NEMO, Big Agnes, and REI Co-op all get the full 25% off across their tent lineups, which makes this the deepest tent sale on the calendar. Two extras worth flagging: REI Co-op members get the Half Dome 2 Tent with footprint for 40% off through May 17, and Mountain Hardwear tents are also included at 25%.

Sleeping bag and pad deals at REI

The REI Co-op Magma 30 bag in the featured section above is the standout, but there’s real value across NEMO and Mountain Hardwear as well. Note that the Magma 30 Down Trail Quilt and Magma 15 are different products from the member-only Magma 30 bag, and they’re available at 25% off to everyone.

The footwear side of this sale is the most aggressive, with 25% off every pair of KEEN, every pair of Oboz, every Merrell Moab 2 or Speed 2, and selected Altra trail runners and gaiters. Danner, La Sportiva, and selected The North Face boots are also at 25%.

Outerwear and apparel deals at REI

All Outdoor Research clothing and outerwear, all Mountain Hardwear clothing (except Kor Airshell), all Smartwool, all REI Co-op apparel, and selected The North Face are 25% off. The down jacket category is where the real upgrades sit, but the prAna Stretch Zion line and selected KUHL pants are also worth a look if you’re replacing daily-driver hiking pants.

Backpack and travel bag deals at REI

Osprey’s entire pack lineup is at 25%, including the Atmos AG and Aura AG suspension packs that show up on more best-backpacking-pack lists than any other model. Gregory, Black Diamond, and Mountain Hardwear packs are also included.

Bike rack and car rack deals at REI

Yakima and Thule racks are both 20% off across the board. That includes hitch-mount bike racks, rooftop cargo boxes, and roof racks. If you’re thinking about a summer road trip setup, this is the moment.

Outdoor electronics and watch deals at REI

Garmin discounts run across the entire smartwatch and GPS lineup. The fēnix 8 in the featured section is the highest-dollar cut, but the Instinct 3 AMOLED and Forerunner 165 are the easier-to-justify picks if you don’t need every triathlon metric. The inReach Mini 3 satellite communicator is also discounted, which is unusual.

REI Outlet adds 50% off May 19 to 21

From May 19 through May 21, REI Outlet stacks an additional discount on select online-only items, with markdowns reaching 50% off. Members can also apply the ANNIV26 coupon for an extra 20% on one Outlet item. Outlet stock is limited and isn’t restocked, so sizes go fast.