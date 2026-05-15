REI just dropped its biggest sale of the year and it’s blowing out apparel, camping gear, and more for clearance prices

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Outdoor gear is awesome, but it’s also typically expensive. The REI Anniversary Sale cuts 25% or more off brands like KEEN, Oboz, Smartwool, NEMO, Big Agnes, Mountain Hardwear, Outdoor Research, and Black Diamond, and The North Face. The window runs May 15 through May 25, which is shorter than most retailer sales and a lot easier to plan around than something like Memorial Day weekend.
The deepest discounts in the whole event are a members-only 40% off the REI Co-op Magma 30 sleeping bag and the Half Dome 2 tent, both of which close after Sunday May 17, so move fast if either is on your list. REI Co-op members can also stack the code ANNIV26 for an extra 20% off one full-price item and 20% off one outlet item through the end of the sale. If you’ve been putting off a new tent, boot, or down jacket since last summer, this is the window. Our picks across the whole sale are below, with the strongest deals featured up top and the rest organized by what you’re shopping for.
Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer UL Down Hoody (Men's) $363.69 (was $485.00)See It
The Ghost Whisperer UL is the lightest down hoody Mountain Hardwear makes, and it’s the most direct competitor to the Patagonia Down Sweater in this entire sale. 1000-fill responsibly sourced down, a shell that weighs next to nothing, and the kind of warmth-to-weight ratio that makes it the obvious answer for ultralight backpacking and alpine fast-packing. $121 off lands it at $363.69, which is the lowest this jacket gets all year.
Merrell Moab Speed 2 Mid GTX Hiking Boots (Men's) $138.69 (was $185.00)See It
The Moab is the best-selling hiking boot in the United States, and the Speed 2 is the lighter, more athletic version that runs closer to a trail-running shoe than the classic Moab. GORE-TEX waterproof, Vibram outsole, and a midsole that lets you actually move at hike pace. Every Moab 2 and Speed 2 is at 25% off in this sale, so women’s and low-cut versions hit the same percentage if either fits your foot better.
REI Co-op Magma 30 Sleeping Bag $215.39 (was $359.00)See It
The Magma 30 is the lightest down sleeping bag REI makes under its own label, and it tends to land near the top of best-of lists for three-season backpacking because it splits the difference between weight and warmth without pushing into the premium price tier. The 40% members-only cut is the deepest discount in this entire sale, but it expires after Sunday May 17. If you’re not a member yet, the $30 membership pays for itself on this single item.
Big Agnes Copper Spur UL2 Tent $449.89 (was $600.00)See It
This is the standard in its class. It pitches with two trekking poles or its own pole set, weighs just over three pounds for the two-person version, and has the kind of headroom that makes a small backpacking tent actually feel livable on a wet afternoon.
The North Face Stormbreak 2 Tent $164.99 (was $220.00)See It
Cheap tents typically don’t last. The Stormbreak is one of the few car-camping tents at this price that doesn’t feel like a single-season disposable. Two doors, two vestibules, an aluminum pole structure that pitches in under five minutes, and weatherproofing that actually holds up in a real downpour. At $164.99 it’s the easiest entry into name-brand backpacking gear in the entire sale.
Garmin fēnix 8 AMOLED Sapphire $849.99 (was $1,100.00)See It
The fēnix 8 sits at the top of Garmin’s multisport watch lineup, and outside of Black Friday window pricing this is the steepest cut we’ve seen on the AMOLED Sapphire variant. You get the brighter display, the scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, built-in flashlight, and the full set of training metrics that make a $1,100 watch feel justifiable for serious trail running and bikepacking.
KEEN Targhee Apex Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots $142.49 (was $190.00)See It
The Targhee line is KEEN’s most-recommended day-hiking boot, and the new Apex update makes it stiffer in the midsole, lighter overall, and faster to break in than the long-running Targhee III it replaces. Waterproof membrane, all-leather upper, and the wide toebox KEEN is known for. The full KEEN catalog is 25% off in this sale, but this is the standout in my opinion.
Yakima OnRamp LX E-Bike Hitch Rack $799.19 (was $999.00)
Electric bikes are heavy, which makes lugging them tricky. The OnRamp LX is built specifically for hauling heavy e-bikes, with a 70-pound-per-bike weight capacity and an integrated ramp so you don’t have to deadlift a 60-pound battery-and-motor bike up to chest height. The 20% off all Yakima racks is the deepest cut they see all year. Same percentage applies across Yakima’s OutPost HD truck-bed rack, SkyBox cargo boxes, and roof boxes.
Tents and shelter deals at the REI Anniversary Sale
NEMO, Big Agnes, and REI Co-op all get the full 25% off across their tent lineups, which makes this the deepest tent sale on the calendar. Two extras worth flagging: REI Co-op members get the Half Dome 2 Tent with footprint for 40% off through May 17, and Mountain Hardwear tents are also included at 25%.
- NEMO Dagger OSMO 2P Tent $449.89 (was $600)
- Big Agnes Copper Spur UL3 Tent $487.39 (was $650)
- NEMO Hornet Elite OSMO 2P Tent $524.89 (was $700)
- Big Agnes Tiger Wall Platinum 2 Tent $524.89 (was $700)
- NEMO Hornet OSMO Ultralight 2P Tent $359.89 (was $480)
- NEMO Aurora Highrise 4P Tent $299.89 (was $400)
- Big Agnes Crag Lake 3 Tent $299.89 (was $400)
- REI Co-op Half Dome 2 Plus Tent with Footprint $276.69 (was $369)
- REI Co-op Westward 4 Tent $336.69 (was $449)
- Mountain Hardwear Mineral King 3 Tent with Footprint $299.99 (was $400)
Sleeping bag and pad deals at REI
The REI Co-op Magma 30 bag in the featured section above is the standout, but there’s real value across NEMO and Mountain Hardwear as well. Note that the Magma 30 Down Trail Quilt and Magma 15 are different products from the member-only Magma 30 bag, and they’re available at 25% off to everyone.
- REI Co-op Magma 15 Sleeping Bag $299.19 (was $399)
- REI Co-op Magma 30 Down Trail Quilt $246.69 (was $329)
- NEMO Sonic 0 Sleeping Bag $434.89 (was $580)
- NEMO Disco 15 Sleeping Bag $224.89 (was $300)
- NEMO Disco 30 Sleeping Bag $209.89 (was $280)
- Mountain Hardwear Bishop Pass 15 Sleeping Bag $251.19 (was $335)
- Mountain Hardwear Bishop Pass 0 Sleeping Bag $303.69 (was $405)
- NEMO Tensor Extreme Sleeping Pad $194.89 (was $260)
Hiking boot and footwear deals at REI
The footwear side of this sale is the most aggressive, with 25% off every pair of KEEN, every pair of Oboz, every Merrell Moab 2 or Speed 2, and selected Altra trail runners and gaiters. Danner, La Sportiva, and selected The North Face boots are also at 25%.
- KEEN Durand II Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots – Men’s $164.99 (was $220)
- KEEN Targhee Apex Waterproof Hiking Shoes $134.99 (was $180)
- Merrell Moab Speed 2 Mid GTX Hiking Boots – Women’s $138.69 (was $185)
- Oboz Bridger Ridge Mid GORE-TEX Hiking Boots – Men’s $179.99 (was $240)
- Oboz Sawtooth X Low Waterproof Hiking Shoes – Women’s $138.69 (was $185)
- Danner Mountain 600 Leaf GTX Hiking Boots – Men’s $187.39 (was $250)
- Danner Trail 2650 GTX Hiking Shoes – Men’s $157.39 (was $210)
- Altra Olympus 6 Hike Low GTX Shoes – Men’s $157.49 (was $210)
- La Sportiva Aequilibrium ST GTX Mountaineering Boots – Women’s $284.19 (was $379)
- The North Face Offtrail Hike LT Mid GORE-TEX Hiking Boots – Men’s $164.99 (was $220)
Outerwear and apparel deals at REI
All Outdoor Research clothing and outerwear, all Mountain Hardwear clothing (except Kor Airshell), all Smartwool, all REI Co-op apparel, and selected The North Face are 25% off. The down jacket category is where the real upgrades sit, but the prAna Stretch Zion line and selected KUHL pants are also worth a look if you’re replacing daily-driver hiking pants.
- The North Face Hikesteller Parka – Women’s $172.49 (was $230)
- Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer UL Down Hoody – Men’s $363.69 (was $485)
- Outdoor Research Helium Down Hoodie – Men’s $224.19 (was $299)
- Cotopaxi Pacaya 2.0 Insulated Hooded Jacket – Men’s $183.69 (was $245)
- The North Face Alta Vista Rain Jacket – Men’s $119.99 (was $160)
- Outdoor Research Foray 3L Rain Jacket – Men’s $194.99 (was $260)
- Mountain Hardwear Stretch Ozonic Rain Jacket – Men’s $194.99 (was $260)
- Smartwool Intraknit Thermal Merino Crew Base Layer – Women’s $112.49 (was $150)
- prAna Stretch Zion Cargo Pants – Men’s $77.99 (was $104)
- KUHL Renegade Recon Pants – Men’s $74.19 (was $99)
Backpack and travel bag deals at REI
Osprey’s entire pack lineup is at 25%, including the Atmos AG and Aura AG suspension packs that show up on more best-backpacking-pack lists than any other model. Gregory, Black Diamond, and Mountain Hardwear packs are also included.
- Osprey Atmos AG 65 Pack – Men’s $277.49 (was $370)
- Osprey Aura AG 65 Pack – Women’s $277.49 (was $370)
- Osprey Exos 58 Pack – Men’s $213.69 (was $285)
- Osprey Eja 58 Pack – Women’s $213.69 (was $285)
- Mountain Hardwear Scrambler 35 Pack $161.19 (was $215)
- Black Diamond Speed Ultra 35L Pack $374.89 (was $500)
- Cotopaxi Viaje 35L Travel Duffel $97.49 (was $130)
Bike rack and car rack deals at REI
Yakima and Thule racks are both 20% off across the board. That includes hitch-mount bike racks, rooftop cargo boxes, and roof racks. If you’re thinking about a summer road trip setup, this is the moment.
- Yakima OnRamp LX E-Bike Hitch Rack $799.19 (was $999)
- Yakima SkyBox NX XL Cargo Box $679.19 (was $849)
- Yakima OutPost HD Truck Bed Rack $639.19 (was $799)
- Thule Epos 2 Bike Rack $1039.89 (was $1300)
- Thule Motion 3 XL Cargo Box $919.89 (was $1150)
- Thule T2 Pro XTR Bike Rack $719.89 (was $900)
Outdoor electronics and watch deals at REI
Garmin discounts run across the entire smartwatch and GPS lineup. The fēnix 8 in the featured section is the highest-dollar cut, but the Instinct 3 AMOLED and Forerunner 165 are the easier-to-justify picks if you don’t need every triathlon metric. The inReach Mini 3 satellite communicator is also discounted, which is unusual.
- Garmin fēnix 8 AMOLED $749.99 (was $1000)
- Garmin fēnix 8 Solar Sapphire $849.99 (was $1100)
- Garmin Instinct 3 AMOLED $299.99 (was $400)
- Garmin Forerunner 165 $199.99 (was $250)
- Garmin Vivoactive 6 $249.99 (was $300)
- Garmin inReach Mini 3 Satellite Communicator $399.99 (was $450)
REI Outlet adds 50% off May 19 to 21
From May 19 through May 21, REI Outlet stacks an additional discount on select online-only items, with markdowns reaching 50% off. Members can also apply the ANNIV26 coupon for an extra 20% on one Outlet item. Outlet stock is limited and isn’t restocked, so sizes go fast.
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