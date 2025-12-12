REI last-minute holiday deals: Score clearance prices on backpacks, travel bags, and hiking packs

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
A good backpack or bag can make a surprisingly huge difference in your quality of life. It’s true whether you’re planning some upcoming holiday travel or getting ready to do some outdoor adventuring. Right now, REI has some of our favorite backpacks, hiking packs, and travel bags for their lowest prices of the year during its last-minute holiday sale. Most of these will still arrive by the holiday if you order soon, so grab one, stuff it full of mini candy canes, and make everyone else’s gifts look downright silly.
Note: Prices and inventory can change fast on closeouts. If a pack fits your use, snag it.
Editor’s Picks
Osprey Transporter Roll-Top Pack — $102.73 (38% off)See It
This is a single bag that can handle pretty much any situation. The roll-top design lets you expand or compress the main compartment on the fly, while the tough, weather-resistant build helps keep your everyday carry protected when conditions turn. At 38% off, it’s a rare chance to grab an Osprey workhorse for right around $100.
MYSTERY RANCH 2-Day EDC Pack — $139.73 (26% off)See It
A rugged two-day workhorse that’s built for commuting, travel, and “I might end up on a trail” weekends—without feeling flimsy when you stuff it full of tech, layers, and snacks.
REI Co-op Trail 40 Pack – Men's — $104.29 (30% off)See It
A value-oriented 40L bag that hits a sweet spot for day-long hikes, light overnights, and carry-on-friendly trips. The understated design is also great for people who don’t want an overly outdoorsy look.
Osprey UNLTD Antigravity 64 Pack – Women's — $453.73 (35% off)See It
Osprey’s UNLTD line is overkill in the best way. It offers premium suspension, robust load control, and (most importantly) a supremely comfortable fit.
Daypacks & quick hikes (15–30L)
Great for daily carry, short hikes, and “just-in-case” packs you keep in the trunk.
- Osprey Arcane XL Daypack — $80.73 (38% off)
- Osprey Arcane Large Day Bag — $67.73 (38% off)
- Osprey Arcane Tote Pack — $76.73 (36% off)
- Osprey Arcane Roll-Top Pack — $79.73 (28% off)
- REI Co-op Flash 18 Pack — $27.89 (30% off)
- REI Co-op Flash 22 Pack — $41.89 (30% off)
- REI Co-op Flash 22 Print Pack — $41.89 (30% off)
- Patagonia Fieldsmith Lid Pack — $89.73 (35% off)
- Patagonia Fieldsmith Roll-Top Pack — $111.73 (25% off)
- Osprey Sirrus 24 Pack – Women’s — $134.93 (25% off)
- The North Face Explore Fusebox Pack – Large — $73.73 (26% off)
- The North Face Surge Daypack – Women’s — $103.73 (25% off)
- Osprey Sportlite 25 Pack — $92.93 (26% off)
- REI Co-op Trail 25 Pack — $69.89 (30% off)
- Gregory Arrio 18 Pack — $67.73 (25% off)
- Gregory Nano 20 Daypack — $66.73 (26% off)
- Gregory Nano 16 Pack — $47.73 (27% off)
- Gregory Rhune 20 Pack – Closeout — $97.73 (25% off)
- Gregory Retna 20 Pack — $82.73 (25% off)
- Exped Splash 15 Pack — $29.93 (25% off)
- Gregory Retna 28 Pack — $83.73 (36% off)
- Gregory Juno 30 Pack – Women’s — $119.73 (25% off)
Everyday carry, commute & travel
Laptop-friendly layouts, roll-tops, and do-it-all bags that go from office to airport to trailhead.
- Osprey Transporter Roll-Top Pack — $102.73 (38% off)
- Matador SEG28 Travel Pack — $187.49 (25% off)
- Gregory Border 25 Travel Pack — $104.73 (25% off)
- Osprey Escapist 20 Pack — $89.73 (36% off)
- CamelBak H.A.W.G. Commute 30 Pack — $100.73 (41% off)
- Gregory Citro 24 Pack – Closeout — $112.73 (25% off)
- Gregory Citro 30 Pack — $119.73 (25% off)
- Osprey Arcane Duffel Pack — $89.73 (36% off)
- REI Co-op Flash 22 Pack — $41.89 (30% off)
- The North Face Nuptse Tote Bag — $73.73 (26% off)
- REI Co-op Flash 22 Print Pack — $41.89 (30% off)
- REI Co-op Flash 18 Pack — $27.89 (30% off)
Hiking & overnights (31–45L)
More structure and volume for longer day hikes, winter layers, or light overnight loads.
- Deuter Trail Pro 33 Pack — $129.73 (26% off)
- Deuter Trail Pro 31 SL Pack – Women’s — $129.73 (26% off)
- REI Co-op Trail 40 Pack – Women’s — $104.29 (30% off)
- REI Co-op Ruckpack 40 Pack – Men’s — $111.29 (30% off)
- REI Co-op Ruckpack 40 Pack – Women’s — $111.29 (30% off)
- Mountain Hardwear PCT 50 L Pack – Women’s — $209.73 (25% off)
Backpacking (50–59L)
Weekend-to-long-weekend packs with enough room for a real sleep system and cooking kit.
- Osprey Ariel 55 Pack – Women’s — $193.73 (35% off)
- Gregory Kalmia 50 Pack – Closeout – Women’s — $186.73 (36% off)
- Deuter Aircontact Core 50 + 10 Pack – Men’s — $167.93 (30% off)
- Deuter Aircontact Core 45 + 10 SL Pack – Women’s — $167.93 (30% off)
Big-mileage backpacking (60–75L)
For bigger loads, longer routes, and trips where comfort under weight matters.
- Gregory Deva 70 Pack – Women’s — $265.93 (30% off)
- Gregory Deva 70 Pack – Closeout – Women’s — $262.73 (25% off)
- Gregory Deva 60 Pack – Closeout – Women’s — $247.73 (25% off)
- Gregory Baltoro 65 Pack – Men’s — $244.93 (30% off)
- Gregory Baltoro 65 Pack – Closeout – Men’s — $247.73 (25% off)
- Gregory Baltoro 75 Pack – Closeout – Men’s — $262.73 (25% off)
- ALPS Mountaineering Nomad RT 75 Pack — $209.73 (25% off)
- Mammut Ducan Spine 28–35 Pack – Women’s — $145.73 (35% off)
Snow & winter packs
Designed for cold-weather missions and gear-carry needs in the mountains.
- Patagonia Snowdrifter 20L Snow Pack — $179.73 (25% off)
Waist packs & slings
Hands-free storage for essentials when you don’t want a full pack.
- REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack — $20.89 (30% off)
- REI Co-op Trail 5 Waist Pack — $34.89 (30% off)
- REI Co-op Ruckpack Waist Pack — $27.89 (30% off)
- REI Co-op Ruckpack Sling — $38.39 (30% off)
- Patagonia Fieldsmith Hip Pack — $44.73 (24% off)
- Gregory Nano Waist Pack — $28.73 (28% off)
- KAVU Rope Sling Bag – Special Edition — $44.99 (25% off)
Duffels & luggage
Gym-to-weekend duffels and rolling luggage for travel-heavy weeks.
- Osprey Ozone 4-Wheel Luggage – 85 L/27″ — $258.73 (35% off)
- NEMO Double Haul 100 L Convertible Duffel and Tote — $164.73 (25% off)
- NEMO Double Haul 70 L Convertible Duffel and Tote — $149.73 (25% off)
- Mountain Hardwear Camp Tough Duffel 50 L — $119.73 (25% off)
- Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffel Tech — $111.73 (30% off)
- The North Face Nuptse Tote Bag — $73.73 (26% off)
- Gregory Juno 24 Pack – Women’s — $112.73 (25% off)
Waterproof add-ons & dry bags
Small upgrades that keep gear dry when the weather turns.
- ALPS Mountaineering Torrent Dry Bag Multi-Pack — $24.73 (38% off)
