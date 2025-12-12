REI last-minute holiday deals: Score clearance prices on backpacks, travel bags, and hiking packs

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A good backpack or bag can make a surprisingly huge difference in your quality of life. It’s true whether you’re planning some upcoming holiday travel or getting ready to do some outdoor adventuring. Right now, REI has some of our favorite backpacks, hiking packs, and travel bags for their lowest prices of the year during its last-minute holiday sale. Most of these will still arrive by the holiday if you order soon, so grab one, stuff it full of mini candy canes, and make everyone else’s gifts look downright silly.

Note: Prices and inventory can change fast on closeouts. If a pack fits your use, snag it.

Editor’s Picks

This is a single bag that can handle pretty much any situation. The roll-top design lets you expand or compress the main compartment on the fly, while the tough, weather-resistant build helps keep your everyday carry protected when conditions turn. At 38% off, it’s a rare chance to grab an Osprey workhorse for right around $100.

A rugged two-day workhorse that’s built for commuting, travel, and “I might end up on a trail” weekends—without feeling flimsy when you stuff it full of tech, layers, and snacks.

A value-oriented 40L bag that hits a sweet spot for day-long hikes, light overnights, and carry-on-friendly trips. The understated design is also great for people who don’t want an overly outdoorsy look.

Osprey’s UNLTD line is overkill in the best way. It offers premium suspension, robust load control, and (most importantly) a supremely comfortable fit.

Daypacks & quick hikes (15–30L)

Great for daily carry, short hikes, and “just-in-case” packs you keep in the trunk.

Everyday carry, commute & travel

Laptop-friendly layouts, roll-tops, and do-it-all bags that go from office to airport to trailhead.

Hiking & overnights (31–45L)

More structure and volume for longer day hikes, winter layers, or light overnight loads.

Backpacking (50–59L)

Weekend-to-long-weekend packs with enough room for a real sleep system and cooking kit.

Big-mileage backpacking (60–75L)

For bigger loads, longer routes, and trips where comfort under weight matters.

Snow & winter packs

Designed for cold-weather missions and gear-carry needs in the mountains.

Waist packs & slings

Hands-free storage for essentials when you don’t want a full pack.

Duffels & luggage

Gym-to-weekend duffels and rolling luggage for travel-heavy weeks.

Waterproof add-ons & dry bags

Small upgrades that keep gear dry when the weather turns.