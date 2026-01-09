REI is clearing out high-end Arc’teryx winter coats, jackets, hoodies, and more during this end-of-season sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
REI is clearing out a surprisingly deep selection of Arc’teryx gear right now. The deals include everything from everyday insulated hoodies to technical shells, plus pants, base layers, and trail shoes. A lot of these are REI Outlet closeouts, so sizes and colors tend to disappear fast.
Even on sale, Arc’teryx gear isn’t cheap, but you have to look at it as an investment. This is serious gear that’s meant to last a lifetime if you care for it properly.
Quick tip: many of the Outlet listings are showing an extra promo code at checkout. If you’re an REI Co-op member, look for code OUTJAN26 (good through January 12, 2026) and stack it where it applies.
Editor’s picks
Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Hoody – Men's — $255.93 (was $300.00)See It
If you only buy one Arc’teryx piece on clearance, make it an Atom. It’s the classic do-it-all layer. It’s warm enough for cold walks and shoulder-season hikes, breathable enough that you won’t instantly overheat, and easy to wear under a shell when the weather turns. It’s also one of those jackets you’ll end up grabbing for everything from commuting to quick weekend trips.
Arc'teryx Alpha SV Jacket – Men's — $674.93 (was $900.00)See It
The Alpha SV is the big-ticket shell built for nasty weather and the kind of days where you’re committed no matter what the forecast says. If you’ve been eyeing a true top-tier hardshell for years, this is the rare moment when the price drops into the realm of reasonable.
Arc'teryx Beta Down Parka – Women's — $764.93 (was $1,100.00)See It
This is a serious cold-weather parka with real storm protection baked in. The down insulation handles deep-winter warmth, while the Beta line’s weather-first design is meant for days when snow and wind are part of the plan. If you’ve been trying to upgrade from a basic puffy to something that can handle actual winter, this is one of the strongest discounts in the list.
Men’s outerwear
- Arc’teryx Atom Insulated Hoody – Men’s $255.93 (was $300.00)
- Arc’teryx Alpha SV Jacket – Men’s $674.93 (was $900.00)
- Arc’teryx Thorium Down Hoody – Men’s $299.93 (was $450.00)
- Arc’teryx Thorium Down Jacket – Men’s $315.93 (was $450.00)
- Arc’teryx Beta SL Jacket – Men’s $500.00
- Arc’teryx Incendo Airshell Hoodie – Men’s $191.93 (was $240.00)
Women’s outerwear
- Arc’teryx Beta Down Parka – Women’s $764.93 (was $1,100.00)
- Arc’teryx Thorium Extra-Long Down Parka – Women’s $664.93 (was $950.00)
- Arc’teryx Thorium Down Hoody – Women’s $384.93 (was $550.00)
- Arc’teryx Allium Insulated Jacket – Women’s $239.73 (was $300.00)
- Arc’teryx Gamma MX Hoody – Women’s Currently unavailable at REI
Fleece and midlayers
- Arc’teryx Covert Cardigan – Men’s $144.93 (was $180.00)
- Arc’teryx Kyanite Pullover Hoody – Men’s $123.73 (was $170.00)
- Arc’teryx Delta Hoody – Men’s $127.93 (was $160.00)
- Arc’teryx Delta Half-Zip Fleece Pullover – Men’s $143.93 (was $180.00)
- Arc’teryx Delta Jacket – Men’s $169.93 (was $200.00)
- Arc’teryx Delta Jacket – Women’s $159.93 (was $200.00)
Pants and shorts
- Arc’teryx Gamma Pants – Men’s $175.93 (was $200.00)
- Arc’teryx Levon Pants – Men’s $183.93 (was $230.00)
- Arc’teryx Sentinel Pants – Women’s $419.93 (was $600.00)
- Arc’teryx Kragg Cotton Pants – Women’s $144.73 (was $180.00)
- Arc’teryx Gamma SL 11″ Shorts – Men’s $95.93 (was $120.00)
- Arc’teryx Kragg Cotton 9″ Shorts – Men’s $96.73 (was $120.00)
- Arc’teryx Gamma Utility 5″ Shorts – Women’s $127.93 (was $160.00)
- Arc’teryx Essent Run High-Rise 3.5″ Shorts – Women’s $63.73 (was $80.00)
- Arc’teryx Essent High-Rise 8″ Shorts – Women’s $49.73 (was $70.00)
Base layers
- Arc’teryx Rho Insulated 3/4 Base Layer Bottoms – Men’s $159.73 (was $200.00)
- Arc’teryx Rho LT Base Layer Bottoms – Men’s $79.73 (was $100.00)
- Arc’teryx Rho Crew Neck Long-Sleeve Base Layer Top – Women’s $123.73 (was $155.00)
Men’s active tops
- Arc’teryx Cormac Crew Long-Sleeve Shirt – Men’s $55.93 (was $80.00)
- Arc’teryx Cormac Crew Neck Shirt – Men’s $48.93 (was $70.00)
- Arc’teryx Cormac Logo T-Shirt – Men’s $48.93 (was $70.00)
- Arc’teryx Cormac Heavyweight Hoody – Men’s $69.93 (was $100.00) — Currently unavailable
- Arc’teryx Cormac Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Shirt – Men’s $62.93 (was $90.00) — Currently unavailable
Women’s active tops
- Arc’teryx Taema Hoody – Women’s $44.83 (was $90.00)
- Arc’teryx Taema Thermal Crew Long-Sleeve Shirt – Women’s $62.93 (was $90.00)
- Arc’teryx Taema Crew Long-Sleeve Shirt – Women’s $64.73 (was $80.00)
- Arc’teryx Taema Crew Shirt – Women’s $54.73 (was $70.00)
- Arc’teryx Taema Tank Top – Women’s $42.00 (up to 30% off)
- Arc’teryx Norvan Crew Neck Long-Sleeve Shirt – Women’s $69.93 (was $100.00)
- Arc’teryx Norvan Tank Top – Women’s $62.73 (was $80.00)
- Arc’teryx Motus Crewneck Long-Sleeve Shirt – Women’s $71.73 (was $90.00)
- Arc’teryx Silene Crew Shirt – Women’s $66.73 (was $90.00)
- Arc’teryx Silene Tank Top – Women’s $64.73 (was $80.00)
Footwear
- Arc’teryx Norvan LD 4 Trail-Running Shoes – Men’s $126.93 (was $170.00)
- Arc’teryx Kragg Shoes – Men’s $95.83 (was $160.00)
- Arc’teryx Kragg Shoes – Women’s $95.83 (was $160.00)
- Arc’teryx Vertex Alpine GTX Approach Shoes – Women’s $184.73 (was $250.00)
Accessories and packs
- Arc’teryx Alpha FL 20 Pack $186.73 (was $250.00)
- Arc’teryx Aerios 5-Panel Cap $60.73 (was $75.00)
- Arc’teryx Cranbrook Hat $68.73 (was $85.00)
Related PopSci reading
- Everything you need to know about winter jacket tech
- The best winter jackets
- The best packable rain jackets
- Go on a magical winter hike without hating every step
- Dress like an Alaskan to weather the winter cold
2025 PopSci Outdoor Gift Guide