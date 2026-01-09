REI is clearing out high-end Arc’teryx winter coats, jackets, hoodies, and more during this end-of-season sale

If you've been thinking about investing in a high-performance piece from Arc'teryx, right now is the time to grab it.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

Arc'teryx coats on sale at REI
This is serious outdoor gear for seriously cold weather. Arc'teryx

REI is clearing out a surprisingly deep selection of Arc’teryx gear right now. The deals include everything from everyday insulated hoodies to technical shells, plus pants, base layers, and trail shoes. A lot of these are REI Outlet closeouts, so sizes and colors tend to disappear fast.

Even on sale, Arc’teryx gear isn’t cheap, but you have to look at it as an investment. This is serious gear that’s meant to last a lifetime if you care for it properly.

Quick tip: many of the Outlet listings are showing an extra promo code at checkout. If you’re an REI Co-op member, look for code OUTJAN26 (good through January 12, 2026) and stack it where it applies.

Editor’s picks

Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Hoody – Men's — $255.93 (was $300.00)

Arcteryx Atom insulated hoody
It’s soft, warm, and extremely versatile.

Arc’teryx
See It

If you only buy one Arc’teryx piece on clearance, make it an Atom. It’s the classic do-it-all layer. It’s warm enough for cold walks and shoulder-season hikes, breathable enough that you won’t instantly overheat, and easy to wear under a shell when the weather turns. It’s also one of those jackets you’ll end up grabbing for everything from commuting to quick weekend trips.

Arc'teryx Alpha SV Jacket – Men's — $674.93 (was $900.00)

Arc'teryx Alpha SV Jacket
Take care of this jacket and it’ll last basically forever.

Arc’teryx
See It

The Alpha SV is the big-ticket shell built for nasty weather and the kind of days where you’re committed no matter what the forecast says. If you’ve been eyeing a true top-tier hardshell for years, this is the rare moment when the price drops into the realm of reasonable.

Arc'teryx Beta Down Parka – Women's — $764.93 (was $1,100.00)

Arc'teryx Beta Down Parka in green
The extra length is great for combatting wind.

Arc’teryx
See It

This is a serious cold-weather parka with real storm protection baked in. The down insulation handles deep-winter warmth, while the Beta line’s weather-first design is meant for days when snow and wind are part of the plan. If you’ve been trying to upgrade from a basic puffy to something that can handle actual winter, this is one of the strongest discounts in the list.

Men’s outerwear

Women’s outerwear

Fleece and midlayers

Pants and shorts

Base layers

Men’s active tops

Women’s active tops

Footwear

Accessories and packs

 
