REI is clearing out high-end Arc’teryx winter coats, jackets, hoodies, and more during this end-of-season sale

REI is clearing out a surprisingly deep selection of Arc’teryx gear right now. The deals include everything from everyday insulated hoodies to technical shells, plus pants, base layers, and trail shoes. A lot of these are REI Outlet closeouts, so sizes and colors tend to disappear fast.

Even on sale, Arc’teryx gear isn’t cheap, but you have to look at it as an investment. This is serious gear that’s meant to last a lifetime if you care for it properly.

Quick tip: many of the Outlet listings are showing an extra promo code at checkout. If you’re an REI Co-op member, look for code OUTJAN26 (good through January 12, 2026) and stack it where it applies.

Editor’s picks

If you only buy one Arc’teryx piece on clearance, make it an Atom. It’s the classic do-it-all layer. It’s warm enough for cold walks and shoulder-season hikes, breathable enough that you won’t instantly overheat, and easy to wear under a shell when the weather turns. It’s also one of those jackets you’ll end up grabbing for everything from commuting to quick weekend trips.

The Alpha SV is the big-ticket shell built for nasty weather and the kind of days where you’re committed no matter what the forecast says. If you’ve been eyeing a true top-tier hardshell for years, this is the rare moment when the price drops into the realm of reasonable.

This is a serious cold-weather parka with real storm protection baked in. The down insulation handles deep-winter warmth, while the Beta line’s weather-first design is meant for days when snow and wind are part of the plan. If you’ve been trying to upgrade from a basic puffy to something that can handle actual winter, this is one of the strongest discounts in the list.

Men’s outerwear

Women’s outerwear

Fleece and midlayers

Pants and shorts

Base layers

Men’s active tops

Women’s active tops

Accessories and packs

