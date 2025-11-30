Huckberry dropped prices on Hoka sneakers, camping slippers, and other outdoor footwear for Cyber Monday

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Huckberry’s Cyber Monday sale is stacked with everything from cozy Greys slippers to XTRATUF deck boots and trail runners from hOka. We combed through the deals to surface the standouts—including pairs hitting around 60% off—and organized them so you can quickly scan for slippers, everyday sneakers, trail shoes, and dressier leather options. Here are the best Huckberry Cyber Monday shoe deals to shop while sizes last.
Editor’s picks
Greys Ripstop Slipper Boot — Now $47 (was $118)See It
These are basically insulated camp booties built for couch season. Greys’ Ripstop Slipper Boots wrap your feet in quilted warmth with a grippy outsole that can actually handle quick runs to the mailbox or coffee shop. At roughly 60% off, they’re an easy add-to-cart gift for you and whoever keeps stealing your slippers.
Hoka Transport Sneaker — Now $105 (was $150)See It
The Hoka Transport is the rare commuter sneaker that actually feels good after a full day on your feet. You get Hoka’s big, cushioned midsole, a grippy outsole for bad-weather walks, and a clean upper that doesn’t scream “gym shoe.” With multiple colorways on sale, it’s a strong pick for anyone who racks up serious steps.
Cozy slippers & clogs
- Greys Wool Outdoor Mule Slipper — Now $52 (was $88)
- Greys Wool Outdoor Mule Slipper (Oat-Gum) — Now $52 (was $88)
- Greys Wool Outdoor Slipper Boot — Now $64 (was $108)
- Greys Wool Outdoor Slipper Boot (Charcoal) — Now $64 (was $108)
- Greys Ripstop Slipper Boot (Navy) — Now $47 (was $118)
- Greys Ripstop Slipper Boot (Olive) — Now $47 (was $118)
- Greys Ripstop Mule Slipper (Olive) — Now $43 (was $108)
- Luca Drift Outdoor Mule — Now $87 (was $125)
- Luca Drift Outdoor Mule (Cognac) — Now $87 (was $125)
Everyday sneakers & commuters
- Hoka Transport Sneaker — Now $105 (was $150)
- Luca Leather Terra Low Sneaker — Now $146 (was $195)
- Luca Suede Terra Low Sneaker — Now $156 (was $195)
- Saucony Shadow 5000 Sneaker — Now $86 (was $115)
- Saucony Shadow 5000 (Black/Grey) — Now $86 (was $115)
- Saucony 586i Sneaker (Cypress) — Now $76 (was $120)
- Saucony 586i Sneaker (Grey) — Now $76 (was $120)
Trail, hiking & performance shoes
- Lems Trailhead Sneaker — Now $108 (was $145)
- Lems Trailhead Sneaker (Alt color) — Now $108 (was $145)
- Lems Trail Blazer — Now $108 (was $145)
- Lems Primal Zen — Now $97 (was $130)
- Altra Escalante 4 Running Sneaker — Now $104 (was $130)
- Altra Olympus 6 Max Cushion Trail Sneaker — Now $140 (was $175)
- Danner Mountain 600 ID GTX — Now $180 (was $240)
- Danner Logger Moc 917 GTX — Now $195 (was $260)
- Saucony Grid Peak GTX — Now $105 (was $140)
Boots & wet-weather protection
- Lems Chelsea Boot Waterproof — Now $142 (was $190)
- Lems Waterproof Boulder Grip Boot — Now $150 (was $200)
- Astorflex Bitflex Chelsea Boot — Now $233 (was $275)
- XTRATUF Ankle Deck Boot 6″ — Now $93 (was $125)
- XTRATUF Ankle Deck Boot 6″ (Outdoorsman) — Now $93 (was $125)
- XTRATUF Ankle Deck Boot 6″ (Out of the Ordinary) — Now $101 (was $135)
- XTRATUF Ankle Deck Boot 6″ (Sport) — Now $86 (was $115)
- XTRATUF Sport 6″ (Stormy Blue) — Now $86 (was $115)
Dress shoes, loafers & chukkas
- Astorflex Patnoflex Loafer – Previous Season — Now $118 (was $225)
- Astorflex Redflex Derby (Brown) — Now $198 (was $275)
- Astorflex Redflex Derby (Black Leather) — Now $198 (was $275)
- Astorflex Redflex Derby (Black Nubuck) — Now $198 (was $275)
- Astorflex Redflex Derby (Tobacco) — Now $198 (was $275)
- Astorflex Samaflex Woven Venetian Loafer — Now $178 (was $298)
- Astorflex Samaflex Venetian (Ebano) — Now $178 (was $298)
- Astorflex Hestaflex Boat Shoe — Now $122 (was $245)
