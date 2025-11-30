Huckberry dropped prices on Hoka sneakers, camping slippers, and other outdoor footwear for Cyber Monday

Huckberry’s Cyber Monday sale is stacked with everything from cozy Greys slippers to XTRATUF deck boots and trail runners from hOka. We combed through the deals to surface the standouts—including pairs hitting around 60% off—and organized them so you can quickly scan for slippers, everyday sneakers, trail shoes, and dressier leather options. Here are the best Huckberry Cyber Monday shoe deals to shop while sizes last.

These are basically insulated camp booties built for couch season. Greys’ Ripstop Slipper Boots wrap your feet in quilted warmth with a grippy outsole that can actually handle quick runs to the mailbox or coffee shop. At roughly 60% off, they’re an easy add-to-cart gift for you and whoever keeps stealing your slippers.

The Hoka Transport is the rare commuter sneaker that actually feels good after a full day on your feet. You get Hoka’s big, cushioned midsole, a grippy outsole for bad-weather walks, and a clean upper that doesn’t scream “gym shoe.” With multiple colorways on sale, it’s a strong pick for anyone who racks up serious steps.