REI winter footwear clearnace: Save up to 50% on running shoes, trail running sneakers, and hiking boots

The brands on-sale include Hoka, Vasque, Keene, Merrell, and more of the most popular outdoor companies.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 6 Hours Ago

Outdoor gear is awesome, but it’s also expensive. Right now, REI has a ton of high-end outdoor footwear for up to half-off. The sale includes Hoka, Merrell, Xero, Altra, Vasque, and a bunch of other brands built for outdoor adventures and epic hikes. These are closeout prices, which means sizes and colors will likely sell out. So, don’t wait if you see something in-stock. Keep scrolling for some of the best deals.

If you’re not looking for footwear, REI has a ton of great outdoor apparel from Patagonia and more of our favorite brands on clearance right now.

HOKA Bondi 8 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $114 (was $165)

This is the 2024 model of one of Hoka’s most popular road running shoes and it’s more than $50 off. They offer extremely plush cushioning with a crash pad in the heels for maximum support. Despite the ample foam involved, these shoes are also extremely light thanks to the sock liners and strategic rubber placement. REI has a ton of colors and sizes in-stock right now, but these are extremely popular, so they will likely sell out in fairly short order.

More men’s footwear deals

More women’s footwear deals

 

