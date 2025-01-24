Teva (yes, like the sandals) makes winter boots now. We tested them in a polar vortex.

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You likely know Teva best for its extensive sandals, which it has been making since the mid-’80s. Now, the company has released its first truly winterized hiking boots, and I’ve been wearing them for two weeks during the deepest part of winter. They took a little breaking in, but they live up to its promise of a truly winter-ready boot. They’re available in both Men’s and Women’s sizes.

Verdict: High-end materials like leather, suede, and riptop combine with heavy 200g Thinsulate insulation to keep feet warm and dry. The shape required some breaking in, but this is overall a great winter boot, even for tough terrain.

Pros

Great grip with the White Spider rubber sole

Snug fit with eyelet laces

Waterproofing holds up

Warm thanks to high-grade insulation

Cons

No wide sizes

Contoured sole shape might not work for every foot

How we tested the Teva Auroris hiking boots

My colleague and I have spent a total of roughly 20 hours out in the cold Upstate New York winter. That includes hiking, chores, and 15 minutes spent standing in a puddle to test the waterproofing. We wore wool socks under the boots, as we normally would with hiking boots. Both testers had models that were true to size.

Fit

I typically wear a size 12 Men’s, and these fit as I would expect. I would love for a wide size option, but that’s not always common across the board. A flexible sock inside the boot along with covered seams and zippers managed to avoid friction during movement. The sole does have considerable shape, while the upper is straighter, which took my feet a little while to work in. After a few wears, they felt comfortable as soon as I put them on.

A series of speedhooks and D-rings in the ankle support make lockdown lacing simple. The included round laces are burly and hold up to hard pulling.

Support and traction

The layered sole includes a memory foam topsole, a layer of durable foam, and a footbed cover. The padding feels substantial as soon as you step into the boot, and it had no issue cushioning feet over rocky terrain. The thick sole makes this feel like a true winter boot, and the ankle support feels great with the lockdown lacing in place.

Traction is good thanks to the dual-lug pattern, but there are other boots with grippier bite if you’re regularly traversing very slippery terrain. The Auroris easily fits into spikes, however, so you can add extra traction if needed. The White Spider Rubber outsole is grippy and durable.

Warmth and waterproofing

The 200g Thinsulate insulation inside is ideal for keeping feet warm in the 30-40 degree range, though we took them in conditions much colder than that. Combined with warm socks, we didn’t have any issue with cold toes, even around 20 degrees. During warmer hikes, the insulation isn’t overkill as it can be with some heavier 400g Thinsulate boots or boots with multiple types of insulation.

We stood in an ankle-deep puddle for 15 minutes to see if water would seep in, but the leather, suede, and nylon upper held strong. Water can seep in if in higher water, but that largely depends on how well they’re tied.

Final results

Teva’s first pair of true winter boots deliver on their promises. They’re not meant for arctic adventures but are great at keeping feet warm and dry during typical winter hikes. This is a great mid-weight option that will perform well into the winter. They also earn points for excellent aesthetics.

Buy now in Men’s sizes | Buy now in Women’s sizes