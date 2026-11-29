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I love jackets. I give my jackets away just so I have an excuse to get a new one. But, the cool ones aren’t cheap. Luckily, REI has nearly 800 men’s and women’s jackets on sale, on clearance, or at REI Outlet this Cyber Week, and we picked 146 of the best deals from The North Face, Patagonia, Arc’teryx, Mountain Hardwear, Fjallraven, Columbia, and REI’s own Co-op brand, at up to 75 percent off. REI’s Cyber Week Sale runs through Dec. 7, but many of these prices end sooner, so each deal below lists its end date when REI shows one.

You can browse everything on REI’s men’s jacket deals and women’s jacket deals pages, and every link below goes to an individual product page. REI Co-op members can take an extra 25 percent off one eligible REI Outlet item with code CYBER26 through Nov. 30 (we mark the eligible jackets below), and a lifetime membership costs $30. We checked every price on REI Sunday, November 29. Jump to men’s insulated, ski, rain, or fleece jackets, or women’s insulated, ski, rain, or fleece jackets.

Top REI Cyber Week jacket deals

REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket Real down for under $80 REI $129 $77.39 REI See it at REI See it at REI REI’s house-brand puffy is the cheapest way into a down jacket in this sale. The REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket is $77.39 (was $129) through Nov. 30, and the women’s version is the same price. REI fills it with 650-fill-power down and wraps it in a recycled ripstop nylon shell with a DWR finish made without PFAS. REI lists the men’s jacket at 10.9 ounces. The trade-off is fill power: 650-fill down takes more down by weight to match the warmth of the 800-fill jackets further down this page, so it packs a bit bulkier. There’s no hood on this one. If you want one, the REI Co-op 650 Down Hoodie is $89.39 (was $149).

The North Face Antora Rain Hoodie A seam-sealed rain shell for under $100 REI $140 $97.99 The North Face See it at REI See it at REI A rain jacket is the layer you end up wearing more than any puffy. The North Face Antora Rain Hoodie is $97.99 (was $140) through Nov. 30, and the women’s Antora Rain Hoodie is the same price. The North Face builds it from a two-layer DryVent shell that it describes as waterproof, breathable, and seam-sealed, with a non-PFC water-repellent finish on the recycled nylon face fabric. You get an adjustable hood, a zipper garage at the chin, and zippered hand pockets. REI doesn’t list pit zips, so it’s better for walking the dog in a downpour than for climbing hard in the rain. For a lighter, more technical shell, our guide to the best packable rain jackets has more options.

Columbia Steens Mountain 2.0 Full-Zip Jacket (men’s) The fleece everyone owns, for less than $50 REI $65 $48.69 Columbia See it at REI See it at REI Few outdoor layers are as plain as this one, and that’s the appeal. The Columbia Steens Mountain 2.0 Full-Zip Jacket is $48.69 (was $65) at REI through Dec. 1. Columbia uses a medium-weight polyester fleece and adds two zippered hand pockets, with a 28-inch back length that sits at the hip. It has no hood and no wind-blocking layer, so on a breezy day it works best under a shell like the Antora above. As a gift, it’s a safe pick for someone whose size you know but whose taste you don’t.

Patagonia Down Sweater (women’s) A Patagonia classic with an extra code on top REI $279 $189.97 Patagonia See it at REI See it at REI This is an REI Outlet item, which matters during Cyber Week. The Patagonia Down Sweater for women is $189.97 (was $279), and REI members can apply code CYBER26 through Nov. 30 to take another 25 percent off one Outlet item, which brings it to $142.48. Patagonia fills it with 800-fill-power goose down certified to the Advanced Global Traceable Down standard, and the shell is recycled ripstop polyester. An inside chest pocket doubles as a stuff sack with a carabiner loop. REI labels it a closeout, so colors and sizes won’t come back once they sell out.

Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer Down Hoody An 8.8-ounce down hoody for cold, light trips REI $399 $299.19 Mountain Hardwear See it at REI See it at REI Weight is the reason to buy a Ghost Whisperer. The Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer Down Hoody is $299.19 (was $399) at REI through Dec. 2, and Mountain Hardwear lists the men’s version at 8.8 ounces. The women’s version is also $299.19 (was $399). Mountain Hardwear uses 800-fill RDS-certified down, a 10-denier recycled ripstop nylon shell, and an insulated hood, and the whole thing packs into its own hand pocket. That 10-denier fabric is thin, so this is a jacket for camp and for layering under a shell, not for scraping against granite. Our guide to the best winter jackets covers heavier options.

Men’s down and insulated jacket deals from $89.39

The REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket and Ghost Whisperer Down Hoody are covered above. The deepest cut in this group: the Mountain Hardwear First Tracks Down Jacket is $156.77 (was $350) at REI Outlet. For serious cold, the Fjallraven Skogso Padded Insulated Jacket is $272.99 (was $390), and REI gives it a Warmest rating.

Men’s ski and snowboard jacket deals from $158.83

Several ski brands have insulated jackets at half off. The Obermeyer Foundation Insulated Jacket is $158.83 (was $319), and the Burton AK Cyclic GORE-TEX 2L Jacket is $241.83 (was $484.95).

Men’s rain jacket and shell deals from $67.49

The Antora Rain Hoodie is covered above. The Cotopaxi Cielo Rain Parka is $69.83 (was $210), and for a GORE-TEX shell, the Rab Kangri GORE-TEX Jacket is $318.69 (was $425). Our guide to the best packable rain jackets has more picks.

Men’s fleece, softshell, and wind jacket deals from $49.83

The Steens Mountain fleece is covered above. The North Face Gordon Lyons Full-Zip Jacket is $79.73 (was $110) at REI Outlet, and the Arc’teryx Squamish Hoody is $159.97 (was $200) at REI Outlet.

Women’s down and insulated jacket deals from $77.39

The Patagonia Down Sweater is covered above, and the women’s 650 Down Jacket and Ghost Whisperer Down Hoody are on sale at the same prices as the men’s versions. The Fjallraven Kiruna Padded Insulated Parka is $262.49 (was $375) through Nov. 30, and the Vuori Canyon Insulated Jacket is $93.83 (was $188). Our guide to the best winter jackets has more picks.

Women’s ski and snowboard jacket deals from $119.83

Patagonia has the biggest markdown in this group. The Patagonia Upstride Jacket is $134.77 (was $349) at REI Outlet, and The North Face Lenado Insulated Jacket is $239.87 (was $370).

Women’s rain jacket and shell deals from $67.49

The women’s Antora Rain Hoodie matches the men’s $97.99 price, and The North Face Antora Rain Parka is $97.99 (was $140) through Nov. 30 if you want more length. For a premium shell, the Arc’teryx Beta Jacket is $319.97 (was $400) at REI Outlet.

Women’s fleece, softshell, and wind jacket deals from $38.73

The North Face Osito Jacket is $76.99 (was $110) through Nov. 30, and the Patagonia Better Sweater Oversize Coat is $129.97 (was $189) at REI Outlet.