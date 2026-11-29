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I love jackets. I give my jackets away just so I have an excuse to get a new one. But, the cool ones aren’t cheap. Luckily, REI has nearly 800 men’s and women’s jackets on sale, on clearance, or at REI Outlet this Cyber Week, and we picked 146 of the best deals from The North Face, Patagonia, Arc’teryx, Mountain Hardwear, Fjallraven, Columbia, and REI’s own Co-op brand, at up to 75 percent off. REI’s Cyber Week Sale runs through Dec. 7, but many of these prices end sooner, so each deal below lists its end date when REI shows one.
You can browse everything on REI’s men’s jacket deals and women’s jacket deals pages, and every link below goes to an individual product page. REI Co-op members can take an extra 25 percent off one eligible REI Outlet item with code CYBER26 through Nov. 30 (we mark the eligible jackets below), and a lifetime membership costs $30. We checked every price on REI Sunday, November 29. Jump to men’s insulated, ski, rain, or fleece jackets, or women’s insulated, ski, rain, or fleece jackets.
Top REI Cyber Week jacket deals
- Cotopaxi Cielo Rain Parka (men’s) $69.83 (was $210).
- Mountain Hardwear First Tracks Down Jacket (men’s) $156.77 (was $350) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- The North Face ThermoBall Insulated Jacket (men’s) $153.99 (was $220) through Nov. 30.
- Fjallraven Kiruna Padded Insulated Parka (women’s) $262.49 (was $375) through Nov. 30.
- Patagonia Upstride Jacket (women’s) $134.77 (was $349) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Arc’teryx Beta Jacket (women’s) $319.97 (was $400) at REI Outlet.
REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket
Real down for under $80
REI’s house-brand puffy is the cheapest way into a down jacket in this sale. The REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket is $77.39 (was $129) through Nov. 30, and the women’s version is the same price. REI fills it with 650-fill-power down and wraps it in a recycled ripstop nylon shell with a DWR finish made without PFAS. REI lists the men’s jacket at 10.9 ounces. The trade-off is fill power: 650-fill down takes more down by weight to match the warmth of the 800-fill jackets further down this page, so it packs a bit bulkier. There’s no hood on this one. If you want one, the REI Co-op 650 Down Hoodie is $89.39 (was $149).
The North Face Antora Rain Hoodie
A seam-sealed rain shell for under $100
A rain jacket is the layer you end up wearing more than any puffy. The North Face Antora Rain Hoodie is $97.99 (was $140) through Nov. 30, and the women’s Antora Rain Hoodie is the same price. The North Face builds it from a two-layer DryVent shell that it describes as waterproof, breathable, and seam-sealed, with a non-PFC water-repellent finish on the recycled nylon face fabric. You get an adjustable hood, a zipper garage at the chin, and zippered hand pockets. REI doesn’t list pit zips, so it’s better for walking the dog in a downpour than for climbing hard in the rain. For a lighter, more technical shell, our guide to the best packable rain jackets has more options.
Columbia Steens Mountain 2.0 Full-Zip Jacket (men’s)
The fleece everyone owns, for less than $50
Few outdoor layers are as plain as this one, and that’s the appeal. The Columbia Steens Mountain 2.0 Full-Zip Jacket is $48.69 (was $65) at REI through Dec. 1. Columbia uses a medium-weight polyester fleece and adds two zippered hand pockets, with a 28-inch back length that sits at the hip. It has no hood and no wind-blocking layer, so on a breezy day it works best under a shell like the Antora above. As a gift, it’s a safe pick for someone whose size you know but whose taste you don’t.
Patagonia Down Sweater (women’s)
A Patagonia classic with an extra code on top
This is an REI Outlet item, which matters during Cyber Week. The Patagonia Down Sweater for women is $189.97 (was $279), and REI members can apply code CYBER26 through Nov. 30 to take another 25 percent off one Outlet item, which brings it to $142.48. Patagonia fills it with 800-fill-power goose down certified to the Advanced Global Traceable Down standard, and the shell is recycled ripstop polyester. An inside chest pocket doubles as a stuff sack with a carabiner loop. REI labels it a closeout, so colors and sizes won’t come back once they sell out.
Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer Down Hoody
An 8.8-ounce down hoody for cold, light trips
Weight is the reason to buy a Ghost Whisperer. The Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer Down Hoody is $299.19 (was $399) at REI through Dec. 2, and Mountain Hardwear lists the men’s version at 8.8 ounces. The women’s version is also $299.19 (was $399). Mountain Hardwear uses 800-fill RDS-certified down, a 10-denier recycled ripstop nylon shell, and an insulated hood, and the whole thing packs into its own hand pocket. That 10-denier fabric is thin, so this is a jacket for camp and for layering under a shell, not for scraping against granite. Our guide to the best winter jackets covers heavier options.
Men’s down and insulated jacket deals from $89.39
The REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket and Ghost Whisperer Down Hoody are covered above. The deepest cut in this group: the Mountain Hardwear First Tracks Down Jacket is $156.77 (was $350) at REI Outlet. For serious cold, the Fjallraven Skogso Padded Insulated Jacket is $272.99 (was $390), and REI gives it a Warmest rating.
- REI Co-op 650 Down Hoodie $89.39 (was $149) through Nov. 30.
- Marmot Echo Featherless Insulated Jacket $107.87 (was $175) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- REI Co-op 650 Down Full-Loft Jacket $119.39 (was $199) through Nov. 30.
- The North Face Terra Peak Insulated Jacket $144.87 (was $220) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- The North Face ThermoBall Insulated Jacket $153.99 (was $220) through Nov. 30.
- Mountain Hardwear First Tracks Down Jacket $156.77 (was $350) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Patagonia Nano-Air Ultralight Full-Zip Hoody $161.73 (was $249) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Marmot Highlander Down Jacket $165.73 (was $225) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Columbia Arctic Crest Down Jacket $178.87 (was $280) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- REI Co-op Campwell Down Parka $179.19 (was $239) through Dec. 7.
- Mountain Hardwear Nevadan Down Parka $186.77 (was $360) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Outdoor Research SuperStrand LT Insulated Hoodie $198.69 (was $265) through Nov. 30.
- Helly Hansen Verglas Down Jacket 2.0 $204.73 (was $275) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Rab Xenair Alpine Insulated Jacket $221.19 (was $295) through Dec. 7.
- Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket $224.99 (was $300) through Nov. 30.
- Fjallraven Expedition Pack Down Hoodie $234.49 (was $335) through Nov. 30.
- Rab Microlight Alpine Down Hoody $243.69 (was $325) through Dec. 7.
- Mountain Hardwear Stretchdown Hooded Jacket $262.49 (was $350) through Dec. 2.
- Fjallraven Skogso Padded Insulated Jacket $272.99 (was $390) through Nov. 30.
- Arc’teryx Cerium Down Hoody $319.97 (was $400) at REI Outlet.
- Fjallraven Nuuk Insulated Parka $374.49 (was $535) through Nov. 30.
Men’s ski and snowboard jacket deals from $158.83
Several ski brands have insulated jackets at half off. The Obermeyer Foundation Insulated Jacket is $158.83 (was $319), and the Burton AK Cyclic GORE-TEX 2L Jacket is $241.83 (was $484.95).
- Obermeyer Foundation Insulated Jacket $158.83 (was $319).
- Columbia Winter District III Insulated Jacket $164.99 (was $220) through Dec. 1.
- Picture Object Insulated Jacket $174.83 (was $350).
- Columbia Whirlibird V Interchange 3-in-1 Jacket $187.49 (was $250) through Dec. 1.
- Obermeyer A.M.F. Insulated Jacket $198.83 (was $399).
- Picture Goods Insulated Jacket $219.83 (was $440).
- Burton AK Cyclic GORE-TEX 2L Jacket $241.83 (was $484.95).
- Patagonia Insulated Powder Town Jacket $278.87 (was $399) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Outdoor Research Snowcrew Insulated Jacket $281.19 (was $375) through Nov. 30.
- Outdoor Research Powderverse Insulated Jacket $337.49 (was $450) through Nov. 30.
- Helly Hansen Odin Backcountry Infinity Shell Jacket $356.87 (was $650) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Salomon Moon Patrol GTX Jacket $384.73 (was $550) at REI Outlet.
- Arc’teryx Sabre Print Jacket $639.73 (was $800) at REI Outlet.
Men’s rain jacket and shell deals from $67.49
The Antora Rain Hoodie is covered above. The Cotopaxi Cielo Rain Parka is $69.83 (was $210), and for a GORE-TEX shell, the Rab Kangri GORE-TEX Jacket is $318.69 (was $425). Our guide to the best packable rain jackets has more picks.
- Columbia Hikebound II Jacket $67.49 (was $90) through Dec. 1.
- Cotopaxi Cielo Rain Parka $69.83 (was $210).
- Marmot PreCip Eco Rain Jacket $96.73 (was $130) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Outdoor Research Stratoburst Stretch Rain Jacket $131.19 (was $175) through Nov. 30.
- Stio Ender Hooded Jacket $133.83 (was $269).
- Mountain Hardwear Threshold Jacket $134.73 (was $180) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Columbia Northwest Explorer 3L Shell Jacket $139.73 (was $220) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Rab Downpour Mountain Waterproof Jacket $142.49 (was $190) through Dec. 7.
- Brooks High Point Waterproof Jacket 2 $149.97 (was $215) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Helly Hansen Momentum 3L Stretch Jacket $159.87 (was $265) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Outdoor Research Foray 3L Jacket $194.99 (was $260) through Nov. 30.
- Mammut Taiss HS Hooded Jacket $274.97 (was $389) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Rab Kangri GORE-TEX Jacket $318.69 (was $425) through Dec. 7.
- Arc’teryx Alpha SL Jacket $399.97 (was $500) at REI Outlet.
- Outdoor Research Headwall GORE-TEX 3L Jacket $404.99 (was $540) through Nov. 30.
- Patagonia Super Free Alpine Jacket $439.97 (was $625) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
Men’s fleece, softshell, and wind jacket deals from $49.83
The Steens Mountain fleece is covered above. The North Face Gordon Lyons Full-Zip Jacket is $79.73 (was $110) at REI Outlet, and the Arc’teryx Squamish Hoody is $159.97 (was $200) at REI Outlet.
- Columbia Khyex Pro Wind Jacket $49.83 (was $160).
- Helly Hansen Panorama Printed Pile Snap Jacket $59.47 (was $160) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Mountain Hardwear Glacial Trail Full-Zip Jacket $65.73 (was $130) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Marmot ’94 E.C.O. Recycled Fleece Jacket $75.67 (was $130) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- The North Face Crest Full-Zip Jacket $77.97 (was $110) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- The North Face Gordon Lyons Full-Zip Jacket $79.73 (was $110) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- REI Co-op Activator Soft-Shell Hoodie $79.83 (was $169).
- Columbia Ascender Soft-Shell Jacket $93.69 (was $125) through Dec. 1.
- Patagonia Houdini Stash Half-Zip Pullover $96.73 (was $139) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Rab Borealis Hooded Jacket $97.49 (was $130) through Dec. 7.
- Marmot Better PolarPlus Alpinist Jacket $109.73 (was $225) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Fjallraven Abisko Trail Fleece Jacket $115.49 (was $165) through Nov. 30.
- Mountain Hardwear Polartec High-Loft Hooded Jacket $120.73 (was $200) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Outdoor Research Ferrosi Hoodie $123.69 (was $165) through Nov. 30.
- Patagonia Re-Tool Jacket $129.73 (was $199) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Arc’teryx Squamish Hoody $159.97 (was $200) at REI Outlet.
- Arc’teryx Solano Hoody $299.87 (was $400) at REI Outlet.
Women’s down and insulated jacket deals from $77.39
The Patagonia Down Sweater is covered above, and the women’s 650 Down Jacket and Ghost Whisperer Down Hoody are on sale at the same prices as the men’s versions. The Fjallraven Kiruna Padded Insulated Parka is $262.49 (was $375) through Nov. 30, and the Vuori Canyon Insulated Jacket is $93.83 (was $188). Our guide to the best winter jackets has more picks.
- REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket $77.39 (was $129) through Nov. 30.
- Vuori Canyon Insulated Jacket $93.83 (was $188).
- Columbia Voodoo Falls 590 TD II Down Jacket $99.87 (was $160) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- REI Co-op 650 Down Full-Loft Jacket $119.39 (was $199) through Nov. 30.
- Kari Traa Sanne Down Jacket $119.77 (was $240) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Marmot Ares Down Jacket $129.73 (was $200) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- REI Co-op Campwell Down Jacket $134.19 (was $179) through Dec. 7.
- Patagonia Diamond Quilted Bomber Insulated Hoody $139.97 (was $199) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- The North Face Hydrenalite Down Hoodie $144.87 (was $220) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Black Diamond Solution 2.0 Insulated Hoody $148.83 (was $299).
- Outdoor Research Coldfront Down Jacket $169.73 (was $229) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Outdoor Research SuperStrand LT Insulated Hoodie $169.73 (was $235) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Patagonia Sindit Hoody Down Jacket $174.73 (was $249) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- The North Face ThermoBall Hooded Jacket $174.99 (was $250) through Nov. 30.
- REI Co-op Campwell Down Parka $179.19 (was $239) through Dec. 7.
- Mountain Hardwear Stretchdown Jacket $194.87 (was $290) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Marmot Guides Down Hoody $199.73 (was $275) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Columbia Alpine Crux IV Down Hooded Jacket $200.77 (was $350) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Marmot Chelsea Down Short Coat $200.87 (was $350) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket $224.99 (was $300) through Nov. 30.
- Fjallraven Kiruna Padded Insulated Parka $262.49 (was $375) through Nov. 30.
- Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer Down Hoody $299.19 (was $399) through Dec. 2.
- Patagonia Fitz Roy Down Hoody $299.97 (was $399) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Mountain Hardwear Stretchdown Parka $322.49 (was $430) through Dec. 2.
- Outdoor Research Coze Down Parka $374.99 (was $500) through Nov. 30.
Women’s ski and snowboard jacket deals from $119.83
Patagonia has the biggest markdown in this group. The Patagonia Upstride Jacket is $134.77 (was $349) at REI Outlet, and The North Face Lenado Insulated Jacket is $239.87 (was $370).
- 686 Hologram Shell Jacket $119.83 (was $239.95).
- Patagonia Upstride Jacket $134.77 (was $349) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Flylow Mia Insulated Jacket $153.87 (was $280) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Columbia Whirlibird V Interchange 3-in-1 Jacket $187.49 (was $250) through Dec. 1.
- The North Face First Turn Down Jacket $191.87 (was $350) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Peak Performance Edge HIPE 2L Insulated Jacket $199.83 (was $400).
- Obermeyer Steibis Shell Anorak $201.77 (was $449) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Obermeyer Tuscany II Insulated Jacket $219.73 (was $319) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- The North Face Lenado Insulated Jacket $239.87 (was $370) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Patagonia Powder Town Jacket $243.87 (was $349) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Helly Hansen Powchaser 2.0 Insulated Jacket $269.97 (was $365) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Obermeyer Cosima Down Jacket $274.73 (was $399) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Picture Lassen GORE-TEX 2L Insulated Jacket $274.83 (was $550).
- The North Face ThermoBall Snow Triclimate 3-in-1 Jacket $299.73 (was $400) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
Women’s rain jacket and shell deals from $67.49
The women’s Antora Rain Hoodie matches the men’s $97.99 price, and The North Face Antora Rain Parka is $97.99 (was $140) through Nov. 30 if you want more length. For a premium shell, the Arc’teryx Beta Jacket is $319.97 (was $400) at REI Outlet.
- Columbia Hikebound II Rain Jacket $67.49 (was $90) through Dec. 1.
- Helly Hansen Graphic Rain Jacket $69.67 (was $140) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Columbia Sweet Creek II Lined Rain Jacket $82.49 (was $110) through Dec. 1.
- The North Face Venture 2 Jacket $94.97 (was $130) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Marmot PreCip Eco Rain Jacket $96.73 (was $130) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- The North Face Antora Rain Hoodie $97.99 (was $140).
- The North Face Antora Rain Parka $97.99 (was $140) through Nov. 30.
- Helly Hansen Verglas Micro Shell Jacket $106.73 (was $180) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Columbia Northwest Explorer 3L Shell Jacket $109.77 (was $220) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Halfdays Mary Rain Jacket $141.83 (was $285).
- Mountain Hardwear Stretch Ozonic Jacket $149.73 (was $230) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Outdoor Research Aspire 3L Jacket $194.99 (was $260) through Nov. 30.
- Marmot Refuge Pro Jacket $211.87 (was $425) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Patagonia M10 Storm Jacket $226.73 (was $379) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Mountain Hardwear Boundary Ridge GORE-TEX Jacket $246.77 (was $550) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Arc’teryx Beta Jacket $319.97 (was $400) at REI Outlet.
Women’s fleece, softshell, and wind jacket deals from $38.73
The North Face Osito Jacket is $76.99 (was $110) through Nov. 30, and the Patagonia Better Sweater Oversize Coat is $129.97 (was $189) at REI Outlet.
- Halfdays Nan Field Jacket $38.73 (was $155).
- Marmot Felton Ultra Soft Fleece Full-Zip Jacket $51.77 (was $100) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- The North Face Osito Lux Jacket $65.73 (was $130) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Mountain Hardwear Glacial Trail Full-Zip Jacket $65.73 (was $130) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Stio CFS Hooded Anorak $73.83 (was $149).
- Columbia Flora Park II Softshell Jacket $74.87 (was $120) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- The North Face Kikash Wind Jacket $75.73 (was $150) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- The North Face Osito Jacket $76.99 (was $110) through Nov. 30.
- Marmot Leconte Full-Zip Fleece Hoody $79.73 (was $115) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Kari Traa Rothe Fleece Jacket $79.73 (was $100) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Halfdays Chapelle Full-Zip Fleece Jacket $86.83 (was $175).
- Patagonia Houdini Stash Half-Zip Pullover $99.97 (was $145) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Outdoor Research Ferrosi DuraPrint Hoodie $108.73 (was $155) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Smartwool Active Fleece Jacket $114.87 (was $180) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Fjallraven Abisko Trail Fleece Jacket $115.49 (was $165) through Nov. 30.
- Fjallraven Vardag Pile Fleece Jacket $129.49 (was $185) through Nov. 30.
- Patagonia Better Sweater Oversize Coat $129.97 (was $189) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Patagonia Skysail Jacket $134.97 (was $209) at REI Outlet (CYBER26 eligible).
- Arc’teryx Norvan Windshell Hoody $153.93 (was $220).
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