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We’re big fans of products that are worth the money and Arc’teryx outdoor gear fits the bill. It’s not cheap, but it’s built extremely tough and with performance in mind. Right now, the company has more than 120 jackets, fleeces, pants, shoes, and packs marked down by as much as 40 percent for Black Friday. Prices in the Arc’teryx Black Friday sale start at $32.00 for a waist pack, GORE-TEX shells start at $280.00, and Arc’teryx calls these its biggest deals of the year. Many of the discounts apply only to specific colors, so make sure the color you pick shows the sale price before it goes in your cart. We checked every price in this post on Arc’teryx’s site Monday afternoon, November 23.

Top Arc’teryx Black Friday deals

Delta Hoody Men’s: $154.00 (was $220.00)

Delta Hoody Men’s $154.00 (was $220.00) A 9-ounce technical fleece that layers under a shell Arc’teryx See It

Fleece is the layer that gets worn most, and that makes the Delta Hoody at $154.00 an easy place to start in this sale. Arc’teryx lists it at 9.2 ounces and builds it from Octa fleece, a polyester with hollow-core fibers that hold heat without the bulk of a thicker pile. The hood is designed to fit under a climbing helmet, and Arc’teryx cuts the body trim so it slides under a shell. The sale price applies to the black colorway, and the page listed sizes XS through XXL when we checked.

Beta Jacket Men’s: $320.00 (was $400.00)

Beta Jacket Men’s $320.00 (was $400.00) A three-layer GORE-TEX shell that weighs 13 ounces Arc’teryx See It

Arc’teryx sells more specialized shells, but the Beta Jacket is the one it describes as its most versatile, and it’s $320.00 in this sale. The three-layer GORE-TEX ePE fabric has an 80-denier face, and Arc’teryx lists the jacket at 13.2 ounces in a regular fit with room for a midlayer. A RECCO reflector is embedded in case a search crew ever needs to find you, and the hood adjusts with a single pull. This listing discounts the Spotlight color only.

Norvan LD 4 Shoe Men’s: $102.00 (was $170.00)

Norvan LD 4 Shoe Men’s $102.00 (was $170.00) A Vibram-soled trail runner at 40 percent off Arc’teryx See It

Trail shoes wear out faster than jackets do, so 40 percent off the Norvan LD 4 is worth a look even if your current pair has some miles left. It has a Vibram Megagrip outsole with 4mm lugs and a 6mm heel-to-toe offset, and Arc’teryx lists each shoe at 10 ounces. Arc’teryx says this model runs large and recommends ordering a half size down. The $102.00 price applies to the Lt Bracken/Oakmoss color, and the women’s Norvan LD 4 is the same price.

Grotto Toque: $42.00 (was $60.00)

Grotto Toque $42.00 (was $60.00) A recycled-polyester beanie with no sizing to guess See It

Sizing is the hard part of buying Arc’teryx as a gift, and the Grotto Toque skips it. The mid-length beanie comes in a single size, is knit from 100 percent recycled polyester, and weighs 2.2 ounces according to Arc’teryx. The bird logo sits front and center. It’s $42.00 in the Cosmic Bloom color.

Arc’teryx GORE-TEX shell jacket deals from $280

The Beta Jacket Men’s is covered above. The hiking-focused Coelle Jacket Women’s is $280.00, and the Beta AR Jacket Men’s in GORE-TEX PRO is $520.00.

Arc’teryx insulated jacket and fleece deals from $84

The Delta Hoody Men’s is covered above. The synthetic-insulated Atom Hoody Men’s is $240.00 in select colors, and the 1000-fill-power Cerium SV Hoody Men’s is $480.00.

Arc’teryx softshell, windshell, and hoody deals from $112

These are the lighter layers for climbing, running, and hiking. The Squamish Hoody Men’s windshell is $140.00 in select colors, and the Gamma Lightweight Hoody Men’s softshell is $208.00 in select colors.

Arc’teryx ski and snowboard deals from $420

The Sabre and Sentinel freeride kits are 30 percent off. The Sabre Jacket Men’s and Sentinel Jacket Women’s are $525.00 each.

Arc’teryx pants and base layer deals from $56

This list runs from base layers to softshell climbing pants. The stretch-cotton Kragg Cotton Pant Men’s is $126.00 in select colors, and the Gamma Pant Women’s softshell is $140.00.

Arc’teryx T-shirt and shirt deals from $42

Cotton climbing tees start at $42.00. The Kragg SL Cotton Shirt SS Men’s is $42.00 in select colors, and the Lana Merino Wool Crew Shirt SS Women’s is $63.00.

Arc’teryx shoe, pack, and hat deals from $32

The Norvan LD 4 Shoe Men’s and Grotto Toque are covered above. The waterproof Norvan LD 4 GTX Shoe Men’s is $120.00, and the 26-liter Mantis 26 Backpack is $128.00 in select colors.

Veilance deals from $90

Veilance is Arc’teryx’s city-focused line, and it has the sale’s 40 percent markdowns on clothing. The Frame Shirt SS Men’s is $90.00, and the Monitor Coat Men’s is $600.00.