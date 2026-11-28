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We’re big fans of gear that lasts a long time and delivers when it promises performance. YETI does a great job in that regard, but the gear is an investment. That’s why we’re stoked to see so many of the company’s projects deeply discounted right now. YETI’s 2026 early Cyber Monday sale on Amazon takes up to 40 percent off coolers, tumblers, water bottles, lunch boxes, and bags, and we pulled more than 80 of those deals into one list. The full sale lives on the holiday deals page of YETI’s Amazon store, and every link below goes directly to an individual product page. Amazon’s Cyber Monday event runs through Nov. 30, though colorway stock and pricing can shift before then, and each link opens the specific color at the price listed. Jump straight to hard coolers, soft coolers, lunch boxes, tumblers and mugs, water bottles and jugs, kitchen and bar gear, or bags and backpacks.

Top YETI early Cyber Monday deals on Amazon

YETI Rambler 30 oz Tumbler with MagSlider Lid The everyday YETI, cheaper in Ridgeline Amazon $40 $26 YETI See it at Amazon See it at Amazon Thirty ounces is enough coffee to outlast most commutes, or enough ice water to get through an afternoon of raking leaves. The YETI Rambler 30 oz Tumbler with MagSlider Lid is $26 (was $40) in Ridgeline, and several other colors sit at $28 to $30 against the same $40 list price. YETI builds it from 18/8 stainless steel with double-wall vacuum insulation, and both the cup and lid are dishwasher safe. The magnetic slider keeps splashes in check, though YETI says outright that it isn’t leakproof, so keep this one in a cupholder instead of tossing it into a bag.

YETI Daytrip 5L Lunch Box A lunch box that keeps your sandwich in one piece Amazon $85 $59.50 YETI See it at Amazon See it at Amazon Soft lunch bags work fine right up until a laptop lands on your sandwich. The YETI Daytrip 5L Lunch Box uses a rigid, crush-resistant shell, and it’s $59.50 (was $85) in several colors. YETI says it fits ten 12-ounce cans and holds cold for a full workday. The interior liner is leakproof, but YETI notes the zipper isn’t, so a frozen ice pack makes more sense here than a bag of loose ice. YETI sells the shoulder strap separately, and it’s down to $10.50 (was $15) in the gear section below.

YETI Tundra 35 Cooler The hard cooler one person can actually carry Amazon $295 $221.25 YETI See it at Amazon See it at Amazon YETI pitches the Tundra 35 as a hard cooler one person can haul, and it’s $221.25 (was $295) in Rescue Red. YETI’s sizing chart puts capacity at 39 cans with no ice, or 29 pounds of ice alone, so plan on far fewer drinks once you pack it properly. The rotomolded polyethylene shell packs YETI’s PermaFrost foam insulation, and the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee certifies it as bear-resistant when both front corners are locked with padlocks (sold separately). Expect real heft: it weighs roughly 21 pounds empty.

YETI Ranchero 27L Backpack A commuter pack at 40 percent off Amazon $275 $165 YETI See it at Amazon See it at Amazon YETI doesn’t only make gear that keeps beer cold. The YETI Ranchero 27L Backpack is a daily-carry pack, and it’s $165 (was $275) in Cherry Blossom. Its 700D Cordura nylon shell sits over a TPU-coated GroundControl base that stands upright on the floor. YETI notes in its FAQ that the pack is water-resistant, not waterproof. The 27-liter interior fits a laptop up to 17 inches, and the smaller Ranchero 22L is $135 (was $225) in the bag section below.

YETI hard cooler deals from $132

Rotomolded coolers trade easy carrying for multi-day ice retention, so sizing up to wheels or down to a shoulder strap makes a big difference. The YETI Roadie 15 Hard Cooler hits $140 (was $200) and fits 22 cans or 16 pounds of ice, while larger wheeled and camp-ready chests drop up to 30 percent below. Our cooler guide has more picks.

YETI soft cooler deals from $101.50

Soft coolers cut the empty weight down dramatically for beach walks, boat decks, and day hikes. Two standout drops here are the YETI Hopper Flip 12 Portable Cooler at $162.50 (was $250) and the wide-mouth YETI Hopper M30 Soft Cooler at $248.50 (was $350).

YETI lunch box deals from $45.50

Beyond the midsize 5L box highlighted above, YETI’s Daytrip line spans compact snack cases up to 9-liter jobsite lunch boxes. The YETI Daytrip 3L Lunch Box drops to $45.50 (was $65) and fits four 12-ounce cans.

YETI tumbler and mug deals from $16.25

Drinkware carries the steepest percentage cuts in this sale, with both bare stainless steel and ceramic-lined coffee mugs marked down. The YETI Rambler 42 oz Tumbler with Handle is $27 (was $45), and the ceramic-lined YETI Rambler 14 oz Insulated Mug drops to $22.75 (was $35). Our guide to the best insulated tumblers covers more options.

YETI water bottle and jug deals from $15

YETI splits its bottles into vacuum-insulated stainless steel Ramblers and lightweight, non-insulated plastic Yonders for hiking or gym bags. The YETI Rambler 8 oz Travel Bottle is $15 (was $25) in several colors, and the YETI Rambler 36 oz Water Bottle with a chug cap is $32.50 (was $50) in Solar Flare.

YETI kitchen and bar deals from $21

These double-wall stainless pieces swap out breakable glass for camp tables and back patios. The YETI Rambler 64 oz French Press is $91 (was $130) in Tropical Pink, and the YETI Rambler Wine Chiller is $52.50 (was $75).

YETI bag, backpack and gear deals from $10.50

Alongside the 27L Ranchero pack above, this section covers hose-out Camino carryall totes, waterproof Sidekick gear cases, and travel luggage. Dog owners also get a 30 percent cut on the 64-ounce YETI Boomer 8 Dog Bowl at $42 (was $60).