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REI’s Holiday Sale runs through Nov. 23, and the co-op’s men’s and women’s clothing and footwear deal pages list more than 5,000 marked-down items between them. You can browse everything on the men’s deals page and the women’s deals page, where many REI Co-op jackets, fleece, base layers and pants are 25% off and outside brands run from Burton to Danner. REI members can also save 20% on one full-price item and one REI Outlet item with code HOLIDAY2026 through Nov. 23 (terms apply). We checked every price in this post on REI.com Monday afternoon, November 16.

Top REI Holiday Sale clothing deals

REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket: $96.69 (was $129.00)

REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket $96.69 (was $129.00) Real down insulation for less than $100 REI See It

The REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket (men’s) is $96.69 (was $129) through Nov. 23, which puts a 650-fill-power down jacket under $100. REI lists the men’s version at 10.9 ounces, with a windproof, water-resistant recycled ripstop nylon shell, two zippered hand pockets and two interior drop-in pockets. The women’s version is the same $96.69 (was $129) and weighs 10.2 ounces by REI’s count. REI pitches it for cool weather rather than deep cold, so our guide to the best winter jackets is the better starting point for subzero mornings.

Smartwool Classic Thermal Merino Crew Base Layer Top: $93.69 (was $125.00)

Smartwool Classic Thermal Merino Crew Base Layer Top $93.69 (was $125.00) Midweight merino with a sale that runs through Nov. 30 Smartwoo See It

This one gets an extra week. The Smartwool Classic Thermal Merino Crew Base Layer Top (men’s) is $93.69 (was $125) through Nov. 30, according to REI, while the Holiday Sale ends Nov. 23. Smartwool knits it from 250-weight merino interlock, and the updated design swaps shoulder seams for shoulder panels, so a pack strap has no seam to press on. The matching bottoms are also $93.69 through Nov. 30.

Merrell Moab Speed 2 Mid GORE-TEX Hiking Boots: $138.69 (was $185.00)

Merrell Moab Speed 2 Mid GORE-TEX Hiking Boots $138.69 (was $185.00) Waterproof hikers that weigh under 2 pounds a pair Merrell See It

Hiking boots don’t have to feel like ankle weights. REI lists the Merrell Moab Speed 2 Mid GORE-TEX Hiking Boots (men’s) at 1 pound, 12.2 ounces per pair, with a Gore-Tex membrane, Merrell’s FloatPro foam midsole and a Vibram TC5+ outsole with 4mm lugs. They’re $138.69 (was $185) through Nov. 23. REI’s fit note says they run slightly large, and our hiking boot guide rounds up more options.

Down and insulated jacket deals from $89.19

The REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket is covered above, and REI’s own insulated jackets show up all over this category. The REI Co-op Microtrek Insulated Hoodie (women’s) is $134.19 (was $179), and the Marmot Highlander Down Hoody (men’s) is $184.73 (was $250) at REI Outlet.

REI Co-op Trailmade Insulated Hoodie: $89.19 (was $119.00)

REI Co-op Trailmade Insulated Hoodie $89.19 (was $119.00) Synthetic fill and a DWR shell for under $90 REI See It

Synthetic insulation holds up better than down when it gets wet, so the REI Co-op Trailmade Insulated Hoodie (men’s) makes sense for soggy winters. It’s $89.19 (was $119) through Nov. 23. REI pairs the synthetic fill with a polyester shell treated with a PFAS-free DWR finish, and the men’s version weighs 1 pound, 3.8 ounces. The women’s version is also $89.19 (was $119).

Rain jacket and shell deals from $59.89

The REI Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket (women’s) is the cheapest pick here at $59.89 (was $79.95). Cotopaxi’s Cielo Rain Trench Jacket (women’s) is $157.49 (was $210) for a longer cut, and the REI Co-op Teris GTX Rain Jacket (men’s) brings a Gore-Tex shell down to $194.19 (was $259).

REI Co-op Rainier Rain Jacket: $74.89 (was $99.95)

REI Co-op Rainier Rain Jacket $74.89 (was $99.95) Pit zips and a 2.5-layer shell for under $75 REI See It

The REI Co-op Rainier Rain Jacket (men’s) is $74.89 (was $99.95) through Nov. 23, and the women’s version matches it. REI builds it with a 2.5-layer recycled ripstop shell and a HydroWall membrane, rates it windproof up to 60 mph, and adds pit zips for climbs where you’d otherwise sweat through your base layer. The men’s jacket weighs 11.3 ounces, and our packable rain jacket guide has more picks.

Snow jacket and snow pant deals from $144.83

Both Burton jackets in this section are half off in select colors, starting with the Burton Reserve 2L Insulated Jacket (men’s) at $144.83 (was $289.95). The Obermeyer Raze Insulated Jacket (men’s) is $224.73 (was $329) at REI Outlet.

REI Co-op Powderbound Insulated Bib Snow Pants: $164.19 (was $219.00)

REI Co-op Powderbound Insulated Bib Snow Pants $164.19 (was $219.00) Bibs with thigh vents and built-in boot gaiters REI See It

Bibs keep snow out of your waistband on deep days, and the REI Co-op Powderbound Insulated Bib Snow Pants (men’s) are $164.19 (was $219) through Nov. 23. REI uses a two-layer waterproof, breathable laminate with critically taped seams, 40 grams of recycled synthetic insulation, inner thigh vents, and boot gaiters with grippy elastic. They come in short, regular and tall inseams (29.5, 32 and 35 inches).

Fleece jacket deals under $100

Every fleece here costs less than $100. The REI Co-op Trailmade Fleece Jacket (men’s) is the cheapest at $52.39 (was $69.95), and the Free Country Sierra Sherpa Fleece Pile Snap-Front Jacket (women’s) is $62.73 (was $95) at REI Outlet.

Fjällräven Kaipak Fleece Jacket: $62.99 (was $90.00)

Fjällräven Kaipak Fleece Jacket $62.99 (was $90.00) Light recycled Polartec fleece for layering Fjallraven See It

The Fjällräven Kaipak Fleece Jacket (women’s) is $62.99 (was $90) through Nov. 23. Fjällräven uses recycled Polartec fleece for the body and its G-1000 Air fabric on the zippered chest pocket, with zippered hand pockets and raglan sleeves. At 8.8 ounces by REI’s count, it fits under a rain shell without much bulk.

Base layer deals from $48.69

The Smartwool Classic Thermal Merino Crew Base Layer Top (men’s) is covered above. REI’s Midweight Long-Sleeve Crew Base Layer Top (men’s) is the cheapest option at $48.69 (was $64.95), and the Smartwool Classic All-Season Merino Long-Sleeve Base Layer Top (men’s) is $74.99 (was $100) through Nov. 30.

REI Co-op Merino 185 Long-Sleeve Crew Base Layer Top: $63.69 (was $84.95)

REI Co-op Merino 185 Long-Sleeve Crew Base Layer Top $63.69 (was $84.95) Lightweight 100% merino for under $65 REI See It

The REI Co-op Merino 185 Long-Sleeve Crew Base Layer Top (men’s) is $63.69 (was $84.95) through Nov. 23. It’s 100% merino wool at 185 grams per square meter, which REI classifies as lightweight, so it works as a next-to-skin layer on cold hikes and as a plain long-sleeve tee the rest of the week. REI also rates it UPF 30. The matching bottoms are $63.69 (was $84.95) too.

Shirt and flannel deals from $24.39

REI’s Active Pursuits line covers the cheap end, starting with the REI Co-op Active Pursuits T-Shirt (men’s) at $24.39 (was $34.95). For flannel season, the Patagonia Fjord Flannel Shirt (men’s) is $74.97 (was $119) at REI Outlet.

REI Co-op Active Pursuits Long-Sleeve T-Shirt: $27.89 (was $39.95)

REI Co-op Active Pursuits Long-Sleeve T-Shirt $27.89 (was $39.95) A sun-blocking long-sleeve tee for under $30 REI See It

The REI Co-op Active Pursuits Long-Sleeve T-Shirt (men’s) is $27.89 (was $39.95) through Nov. 23. REI makes it from a 92% polyester, 8% spandex knit, rates it UPF 50+, and lists hiking, running and fitness as its best uses. REI’s fit note says it runs slightly large.

Hiking pant deals from $44.73

The Free Country Trail 2 Town Flare Pants (women’s) are $44.73 (was $68) at REI Outlet, and the Nani Trekker Pants (women’s) are $69.93 (was $94). The Powderbound bibs are in the snow section above.

REI Co-op Trailmade Pants: $59.89 (was $79.95)

REI Co-op Trailmade Pants $59.89 (was $79.95) Stretchy nylon trail pants with a zip thigh pocket REI See It

The REI Co-op Trailmade Pants (men’s) are $59.89 (was $79.95) through Nov. 23. REI cuts them from a 96% nylon, 4% spandex blend with a PFAS-free DWR finish and UPF 50+ sun protection, and the zippered thigh pocket gives a phone a secure spot. They come in 30-, 32- and 34-inch inseams.

Hiking boot deals from $120

The Merrell Moab Speed 2 Mid GORE-TEX Hiking Boots (men’s) are covered above. The Altra Timp 5 Hiker GTX Hiking Boots (women’s) are $134.73 (was $180) at REI Outlet, and the Oboz Sawtooth Ascent Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots (men’s) are $131.19 (was $175). The Danner Mountain 600 Leaf GTX Hiking Boots (men’s) stay on sale through Dec. 4.

KEEN Targhee IV Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots: $142.49 (was $190.00)

KEEN Targhee IV Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots $142.49 (was $190.00) Nubuck leather boots with a waterproof membrane KEEN See It

If you want a traditional leather boot, the KEEN Targhee IV Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots (men’s) are $142.49 (was $190) through Nov. 23. KEEN pairs a nubuck leather upper with its KEEN.DRY waterproof membrane, and REI lists them at 2 pounds, 8.6 ounces per pair, about 12 ounces heavier than the lightweight boots above. REI’s fit note says they run slightly large.