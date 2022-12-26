We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

New York-based boutique audio brand Master & Dynamic produces precision-engineered, painstakingly stylized wireless headphones and earbuds. The premium builds—all polished magnesium, supple lambskin, steel, ceramic, and gleaming tempered glass—have attracted many luxe collaborations, from prestige sports teams (Paris Saint-Germain) to high-end retailers (Leica). But, as you’d expect, Master & Dynamic items don’t come cheap. They do at least come cheaper, however, if you buy during the Master & Dynamic Boxing Day sale, offering 30% off on select items through Dec. 27 (while supplies last).

One of the models available is the MG20, a gaming headphone that our review said “… looks, feels, and sounds like a finer class of device.” What’s inside these ovular ear cups are angled 40mm drivers in Beryllium—a material found in similarly plush, even more indulgently priced headphones from the $999 Mark Levinson No. 5909 to the $2,999 Focal Stellia. What this rigid but reactive diaphragm means when well-implemented—as it is here— is spry highs that achieve rarefied air, mids that are rich but refined, and bass that is resonant … reaching and rolling effortlessly.

The MG20 (on sale for $314, down from $449) offers a fair number of both wireless and wired connection options, opening the door for easy pairing with multiple devices (PlayStation, PC, and mobile devices are specifically compatible). The primary connection for gaming is a 2.4GHz wireless connection via USB dongle, as has become common practice for wireless headset makers because of the reduced latency. You can also simultaneously connect to a second device via Bluetooth 5.0 (with support for the SBC, AAC, and aptX LL/HD codecs), making it easy to switch between using it for games at home and with your phone. Specifically for gaming, there are 7.1 virtual surround sound and a detachable mic on an adjustable wire boom, among other features.

In addition to the MG20 (offered in various colorways/collaborations), the sale includes the MW08 True Wireless Earbuds (on sale for $209, down from $299), a supremely sleek Bluetooth 5.2 device with active noise cancellation, wind-reduction-equipped microphones, and 11mm version of those expressive beryllium drivers, among other features. In addition, there is the MW65, a non-gaming wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphone (on sale for $349, down from $499) with many of the sonic and connectivity attributes already discussed, plus more finessed facets.

Note that the Master & Dynamic Boxing Day sale requires you to use code TAKE30, and these limited-time prices end Tuesday evening (or when the models run out). So take a moment to take advantage of these rare discounts ASAP.