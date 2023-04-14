We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Get a pair of Open Ear Induction Wireless Headphones with up to six hours of playback for just $33.99 (reg. $109.95).

Starting or leveling up your fitness routine might be at the top of your summer to-do list. Whether you’re planning walks outdoors or more vigorous sessions at the gym, you might enjoy your time more with a pair of high-quality wireless headphones.

These open ear induction headphones are lightweight and comfortable for indoor and outdoor exercise. Stream your playlist, podcasts, and audiobooks while still hearing your surroundings. You can try them out for only $33.99 (reg. $109.95).

Bone conduction technology at work

Pair the headphones with your smartphone, tablet, or any Bluetooth-compatible device to start listening. Slip them on and indulge in up to six hours of continuous playback. Charge them up with a USB cord as often as you need.

Open-ear headphones rest on top of your ears, not inside your ear canal, so that you can be more aware of your surroundings. According to Forbes, this design is especially great for those who wear hearing aids or have poor hearing. When you pause your audio, you can hear as you usually do. That means you can have conversations with people at the park or gym without having to remove your headphones.

You can also make phone calls and speak through the built-in mic. Other people around shouldn’t be able to hear your audio since the sound vibrations must be in contact with the bone for them to reach the inner ear.

Use them just about anywhere

Wear these headphones even if you’re jogging in the rain or sweating from an intense workout. The IPX6 water-resistant rating means minimal water exposure should not damage their functionality. An Audio Reputation article recommends thoroughly drying off your IPX6 water-resistant devices before charging to protect their longevity.

Beyond workouts, you can wear these headphones while running errands, cleaning up around the house, video chatting with friends, and more. Enjoy your favorite audio content from nearly anywhere.

Upgrade your headphones to these Open Ear Induction Stereo Wireless Headphones, now just $33.99 (reg. $109.95).

