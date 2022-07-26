Headphones are every student’s savior: they hype you up before the big game against your school rivals, provide important musical entertainment to and from class, and ensure you’re being respectful on the quiet floor of the library. Whether you’re jamming out to Kansas or Chief Keef, one of our favorite audio brands, Audio-Technica, has its ATH-ANC700BT QuietPoint over-ear headphones on sale for $99.99, down from its original $139.99 retail price.

We love Audio-Technica headphones—like the studio-grade ATH-50xBT2—for DJ use and mixing music. Get a taste of that professional pedigree for less than $100 with the ATH-ANC700BT, which features 40mm drivers and noise-cancellation technology powered by a four-microphone multi-feedback system. This means you can listen to high-fidelity lofi hip-hop while you relax or enjoy a classic rock compilation on YouTube sans distraction during a focused study session.

Bluetooth wireless connectivity, along with touch and swipe controls built into the earcup, means you can answer calls and control music without taking your phone out of your backpack. Speaking of backpacks, stowing these headphones away is easy thanks to their foldable design and included protective pouch. A full charge provides 25 hours of continuous Bluetooth use and 1,000 hours of standby—allowing you to listen to tunes as you pull an all-nighter.

Speaking of, no all-nighter is complete without a trusty laptop to work away on. This HP Chromebook, which features perfect specs to type up a research paper on the go, is on sale for $159.99, 45 percent off its $289.99 retail price. Print it out using this $70 Canon Pixma wireless color printer, then relax with some television on this Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV, on sale for $99.99. Want to livestream some speedruns, become famous and give up on this whole school thing, but need a mic? The broadcast-quality Shure MV7 is 12 percent off, down to $219. If you’re still going to get that diploma, double-check your math homework using your TI-84 Plus CE Color Graphing Calculator, and don’t forget to fill up your stainless steel, vacuum-insulated water bottle for all-day hydration.

Snag these deals before summer classes end—they’ll soon be gone like a puddle on a hot day.