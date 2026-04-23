Backcountry’s big activewear sale is your chance to finally replace your smelly old gym clothes

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Your workout gear drawer is full of free shirts from charity 5Ks, office field days, and an ill-fated chili cookoff. It’s time to fold those into the rag pile and actually dress the part when you go work out. Backcountry’s current activewear sale has hundreds of men’s and women’s pieces marked down as much as 60 percent, including a Salomon hybrid jacket cut from $199.95 to $89.98, a Rab long-sleeve baselayer down to $34, and a Mammut women’s tee at half off. Your old race bib says you showed up. Your shirt should say you came to train.
Rab Syncrino Base Long-Sleeve T-Shirt – Men's $34.00 (was $85.00)See It
Rab is one of the UK brands that might fly under your radar. The Syncrino is the kind of shirt you wear under a shell on a cold run or on its own when the weather warms up. It’s a merino-synthetic blend that dries fast and resists stink, which is the real test. A 60 percent cut on one of Rab’s best performers is as good a reason as any to retire that charity tee.
Salomon Mountain Flex Hybrid Jacket – Men's $89.98 (was $199.95)See It
Salomon builds this hybrid for shoulder-season training when it’s too warm for a full shell but too cold for a shirt. The insulated front panels resist wind while the fleece back and underarms stretch, so you get warmth on the windward side and venting everywhere else.
Mammut Selun FL T-Shirt Logo – Women's $34.50 (was $69.00)See It
Mammut’s Selun is a lightweight moisture-wicking tee with a slightly athletic cut that sits closer to the body than a boxy cotton giveaway shirt. The fabric actually dries, the stitching survives more than a season, and the small chest logo looks like outdoor gear instead of a 5K finisher graphic.
The North Face Aphrodite Arise Jogger – Women’s $42.50 (was $95.00)
If the charity-tee drawer has a companion, it’s the stretched-out cotton sweatpants hanging next to it. The Aphrodite is a tapered, soft-stretch jogger that actually holds its shape through repeated washes. Plus, it prevents chafing.
Men’s shirts, tees, and sun hoodies on sale at Backcountry
This is the category the charity tee is actively embarrassing, and it’s also where the sale goes deepest. Rab, Black Diamond, Mammut, Outdoor Research, and Patagonia all have technical short-sleeves and long-sleeves at or near half off, and The North Face’s Short-Sleeve LIGHTRANGE is down to $34 from $85, a 60 percent cut on a shirt that actually wicks and dries.
- Mountain Hardwear SplitSecond Short-Sleeve Shirt – Men’s $29.92 (was $64.99)
- The North Face Short-Sleeve LIGHTRANGE Shirt – Men’s $34.00 (was $85.00)
- Icebreaker Sphere II Short-Sleeve T-Shirt – Men’s $37.50 (was $75.00)
- Outdoor Research Essential Pocket T-Shirt – Men’s $26.37 (was $47.95)
- Black Diamond Distance Tech T-Shirt – Men’s $26.00 (was $69.00)
- Sierra Designs Alpine Start Sun T-Shirt – Men’s $19.98 (was $49.95)
- The North Face Adventure Sun Hoodie – Men’s $30.25 (was $65.00)
- Patagonia Tropic Comfort Natural Hoody – Men’s $64.35 (was $99.00)
- Outdoor Research ActiveIce Spectrum Sun Hoodie – Men’s $62.96 (was $95.00)
- Mammut Aenergy FL T-Shirt – Men’s $48.30 (was $69.00)
- Rab Force Short-Sleeve T-Shirt – Men’s $20.25 (was $45.00)
- Rab Sonic Long-Sleeve Zip Shirt – Men’s $28.35 (was $63.00)
- Rab Sonic T-Shirt – Men’s $29.40 (was $42.00)
- Patagonia Forgotten Island Pocket Long-Sleeve Responsibili-Tee – Men’s $30.25 (was $55.00)
- Patagonia River Rambler Hybrid Sun Hooded Shirt – Men’s $83.85 (was $129.00)
- Patagonia Self Guided Sun Long-Sleeve Shirt – Men’s $59.40 (was $99.00)
- The North Face Sunriser Long-Sleeve Shirt – Men’s $30.00 (was $60.00)
- The North Face Dune Sky Long-Sleeve Crew – Men’s $30.00 (was $60.00)
- The North Face 24/7 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt – Men’s $21.00 (was $40.00)
- The North Face 24/7 Long-Sleeve T-Shirt – Men’s $26.99 (was $45.00)
- Under Armour Tech 2.0 Long-Sleeve Shirt – Men’s $17.99 (was $29.99)
- GOREWEAR Everyday Tech T-Shirt – Men’s $30.00 (was $50.00)
- GOREWEAR Contest 2.0 T-Shirt – Men’s $38.50 (was $70.00)
- Nike Dri-Fit Solar Chase Short-Sleeve Shirt – Men’s $45.46 (was $64.95)
- Nike Dri-FIT ADV Stride Long-Sleeve Top – Men’s $38.97 (was $59.95)
- Salomon Shkout Core Short-Sleeve T-Shirt – Men’s $24.72 (was $44.95)
- Black Diamond Alpenglow Hooded Shirt – Men’s $76.30 (was $109.00)
- Roark Mathis Core Short-Sleeve T-Shirt – Men’s $24.28 (was $48.95)
- Ten Thousand Lightweight Short-Sleeve Shirt – Men’s $31.90 (was $58.00)
Men’s shorts, joggers, and training pants on sale at Backcountry
The sale covers shorts, joggers, and tights from brands that take the category seriously. GOREWEAR has nearly its full Concurve lineup discounted, Nike’s Therma-FIT and Repel bottoms are 35 to 40 percent off for the last of the cold mornings, and Patagonia’s Wind Shield Pant is 30 percent off for shoulder-season running.
- The North Face Wander Short 2.0 – Men’s $25.00 (was $55.00)
- The North Face Lightstride 9in Short – Men’s $32.50 (was $65.00)
- The North Face 24/7 7in Short – Men’s $22.50 (was $45.00)
- The North Face Wander Jogger 2.0 – Men’s $49.00 (was $80.00)
- The North Face Tekware Grid Pant – Men’s $55.00 (was $110.00)
- Patagonia Multi Trails 8in Short – Men’s $51.35 (was $85.00)
- Patagonia Strider Pro 5in Short – Men’s $51.00 (was $89.00)
- Patagonia Wind Shield Pant – Men’s $125.30 (was $179.00)
- GOREWEAR Concurve 5in Short – Men’s $22.50 (was $50.00)
- GOREWEAR Concurve 7in Short – Men’s $27.00 (was $60.00)
- GOREWEAR Concurve Tight – Men’s $55.00 (was $100.00)
- GOREWEAR Concurve Short Tight – Men’s $32.00 (was $80.00)
- Nike Dri-Fit Stride 5in BF Short – Men’s $35.72 (was $54.95)
- Nike Repel Challenger Tight – Men’s $53.97 (was $89.95)
- Nike Therma-FIT Winterized Challenger Pant – Men’s $61.72 (was $94.95)
- Nike Reflect 4in 2-in-1 Short – Men’s $64.97 (was $99.95)
- Under Armour Motion Short – Men’s $22.49 (was $44.99)
- Mountain Hardwear Kor Alloy Tight – Men’s $99.99 (was $199.99)
- Roark Serrano 7 Short – Men’s $34.48 (was $68.95)
- RVCA Yogger Stretch Short – Men’s $52.50 (was $70.00)
Men’s jackets, pullovers, and 1/4-zips on sale at Backcountry
The GOREWEAR CONCURVE WINDSTOPPER Insulated Jacket is the headline here at 60 percent off $260, but the North Face Mountain Athletics fleece pullover at $57.50 and Mountain Hardwear’s Crater Lake heavyweight half-zip hoodie are the kind of pieces that earn a spot in the permanent rotation.
- GOREWEAR Training Thermo 1/4-Zip Jacket – Men’s $40.00 (was $100.00)
- GOREWEAR Everyday Tech Hoodie – Men’s $30.00 (was $75.00)
- GOREWEAR CONCURVE WINDSTOPPER Insulated Jacket – Men’s $104.00 (was $260.00)
- GOREWEAR CONCURVE Thermo Hybrid Jacket – Men’s $82.50 (was $150.00)
- Salomon Mountain Flex Hybrid Vest – Men’s $87.97 (was $159.95)
- The North Face Winter Warm Pro Print Jacket – Men’s $75.00 (was $150.00)
- The North Face Mountain Athletics Fleece HD 1/4-Zip Top – Men’s $57.50 (was $115.00)
- The North Face Dotknit Thermal 1/4-Zip Top – Men’s $50.00 (was $100.00)
- Mountain Hardwear Crater Lake Heavyweight 1/2-Zip Hoodie – Men’s $62.99 (was $89.99)
- Mountain Hardwear Butter Up 1/2-Zip Top – Men’s $41.99 (was $69.99)
- Under Armour Motion 1/4-Zip Top – Men’s $35.74 (was $64.99)
- Nike Repel Winterized Miler Jacket – Men’s $65.97 (was $109.95)
- Marmot Windridge Hoodie – Men’s $30.22 (was $58.95)
Men’s running and training socks on sale at Backcountry
Socks are the part of the kit most people underspend on. Smartwool’s running line is 15 to 40 percent off across most styles, and Swiftwick’s Aspire is down to $9.34 from $16.99, which is almost into buy-five-pairs territory.
- Smartwool Run Targeted Cushion Low Ankle Sock $16.15 (was $19.00)
- Smartwool Run Zero Cushion Ankle Sock $14.00 (was $20.00)
- Smartwool Run Cold Weather Targeted Cushion Crew Sock $16.80 (was $24.00)
- Smartwool Run Zero Cushion Mid Crew Sock $16.50 (was $22.00)
- Swiftwick Aspire Ankle Sock $9.34 (was $16.99)
- Le Bent The Range Light Cushion Mini Sock $17.46 (was $24.95)
- On Running Performance High Sock $16.52 (was $24.95)
Women’s shirts, tees, tanks, and sun hoodies on sale at Backcountry
Rab, Outdoor Research, Helly Hansen, and Black Diamond dominate the women’s top category with cuts up to 60 percent. The Rab Sonic T-Shirt is $16.80 from $42, and The North Face Summit High Trail Tank is 55 percent off at $29.25, both of which are a real step up from the cotton freebie.
- The North Face Short-Sleeve LIGHTRANGE Shirt – Women’s $30.43 (was $85.00)
- The North Face Dune Sky Short-Sleeve Shirt – Women’s $27.00 (was $45.00)
- The North Face Summit High Trail Tank Top – Women’s $29.25 (was $65.00)
- Outdoor Research Echo Short-Sleeve T-Shirt – Women’s $22.98 (was $55.00)
- Outdoor Research Echo Tank Top – Women’s $20.98 (was $50.00)
- Outdoor Research Essential T-Shirt – Women’s $23.98 (was $47.95)
- Outdoor Research Essential Tank Top – Women’s $21.98 (was $43.95)
- Outdoor Research ActiveIce Spectrum Sun Hoodie – Women’s $58.47 (was $95.00)
- Helly Hansen Tech Trail Short-Sleeve T-Shirt – Women’s $30.00 (was $60.00)
- Helly Hansen Verglas Solen T-Shirt – Women’s $20.00 (was $40.00)
- Helly Hansen Tech Split Back Tank Top – Women’s $17.50 (was $40.00)
- Helly Hansen Tech Logo T-Shirt – Women’s $17.50 (was $35.00)
- Rab Syncrino Base Long-Sleeve T-Shirt – Women’s $42.50 (was $85.00)
- Rab Syncrino Base T-Shirt – Women’s $34.00 (was $68.00)
- Rab Sonic Long-Sleeve T-Shirt – Women’s $25.20 (was $63.00)
- Rab Sonic T-Shirt – Women’s $16.80 (was $42.00)
- Rab Rivelin Racerback Tank – Women’s $22.50 (was $50.00)
- Rab Force Short-Sleeve T-Shirt – Women’s $20.25 (was $45.00)
- Black Diamond Lightwire Tech Short-Sleeve T-Shirt – Women’s $27.60 (was $69.00)
- Black Diamond Lightwire Long-Sleeve Tech T-Shirt – Women’s $40.00 (was $89.00)
- Oiselle Altitude Long-Sleeve Top – Women’s $36.98 (was $73.95)
- Icebreaker Siren Tank Top – Women’s $38.50 (was $70.00)
- Kari Traa Linnea T-Shirt – Women’s $24.98 (was $59.95)
- Kari Traa Pauline T-Shirt – Women’s $14.98 (was $29.95)
- Mountain Hardwear Crater Lake Tank Top – Women’s $29.99 (was $54.99)
Women’s shorts, leggings, joggers, and pants on sale at Backcountry
Rab’s Momentum Pant is 70 percent off at $30, which is the single biggest cut in the women’s bottoms category. FP Movement’s Never Better Legging is down to $41.22 from $98, and Oiselle’s Roga running shorts are 40 to 50 percent off across lengths.
- The North Face Aphrodite Arise Jogger – Women’s $42.50 (was $95.00)
- The North Face Wander Jogger 2.0 – Women’s $38.50 (was $80.00)
- The North Face Never Stop Wearing Pant – Women’s $51.00 (was $85.00)
- The North Face TNF Performance Fleece Sweatpant – Women’s $45.00 (was $75.00)
- Mountain Hardwear Stretchdown Light Pant – Women’s $134.99 (was $269.99)
- Mountain Hardwear Mountain Stretch Tight – Women’s $37.50 (was $74.99)
- Outdoor Research Ferrosi Joggers – Women’s $84.00 (was $105.00)
- Outdoor Research Timberline Fleece Lined Pant – Women’s $90.99 (was $129.95)
- Rab Momentum Pant – Women’s $30.00 (was $100.00)
- Black Diamond Ethos Pant – Women’s $54.50 (was $109.00)
- Oiselle Roga Short – Women’s $34.77 (was $57.95)
- Oiselle Roga 4in Short – Women’s $39.49 (was $79.00)
- Salomon Sense Aero 5in Short – Women’s $38.47 (was $69.95)
- Kari Traa Nora Short – Women’s $29.98 (was $59.95)
- Kari Traa Emilie High Waist Capri Pant – Women’s $90.00 (was $150.00)
- FP Movement Never Better Legging – Women’s $41.22 (was $98.00)
- FP Movement Logo Never Better Bike Short – Women’s $34.80 (was $58.00)
- Columbia Shadowcaster Guide Pant – Women’s $44.99 (was $90.00)
- STIO CFS Drifter 3in Short – Women’s $29.50 (was $79.00)
Women’s jackets, hoodies, and 1/4-zips on sale at Backcountry
Oiselle’s Lux 1/2-Zip at $49.60 from $124 is a standout here, and Smartwool’s Merino Sport Ultra Light Anorak is 50 percent off at $65 for a piece that layers year-round.
- Mountain Hardwear Sunshield Hoodie – Women’s $59.39 (was $109.99)
- Mountain Hardwear Crater Lake Long-Sleeve Hoodie – Women’s $47.39 (was $78.99)
- Mountain Hardwear Butter Up 1/2-Zip Top – Women’s $38.49 (was $69.99)
- Rab Sonic Hoodie – Women’s $35.00 (was $70.00)
- Rab Force Hoodie – Women’s $30.00 (was $75.00)
- The North Face Winter Warm Pro 1/4-Zip Top – Women’s $54.00 (was $90.00)
- The North Face Evolution Fleece Crew Sweatshirt – Women’s $27.00 (was $60.00)
- Helly Hansen Verglas 1/2-Zip Top – Women’s $42.50 (was $85.00)
- Oiselle Lux 1/2-Zip Top – Women’s $49.60 (was $124.00)
- Smartwool Merino Sport Ultra Light Anorak Pullover Jacket – Women’s $65.00 (was $130.00)
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