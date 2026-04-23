Backcountry’s big activewear sale is your chance to finally replace your smelly old gym clothes

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Your workout gear drawer is full of free shirts from charity 5Ks, office field days, and an ill-fated chili cookoff. It’s time to fold those into the rag pile and actually dress the part when you go work out. Backcountry’s current activewear sale has hundreds of men’s and women’s pieces marked down as much as 60 percent, including a Salomon hybrid jacket cut from $199.95 to $89.98, a Rab long-sleeve baselayer down to $34, and a Mammut women’s tee at half off. Your old race bib says you showed up. Your shirt should say you came to train.



Rab is one of the UK brands that might fly under your radar. The Syncrino is the kind of shirt you wear under a shell on a cold run or on its own when the weather warms up. It’s a merino-synthetic blend that dries fast and resists stink, which is the real test. A 60 percent cut on one of Rab’s best performers is as good a reason as any to retire that charity tee.



Salomon builds this hybrid for shoulder-season training when it’s too warm for a full shell but too cold for a shirt. The insulated front panels resist wind while the fleece back and underarms stretch, so you get warmth on the windward side and venting everywhere else.



Mammut’s Selun is a lightweight moisture-wicking tee with a slightly athletic cut that sits closer to the body than a boxy cotton giveaway shirt. The fabric actually dries, the stitching survives more than a season, and the small chest logo looks like outdoor gear instead of a 5K finisher graphic.

The North Face Aphrodite Arise Jogger – Women’s $42.50 (was $95.00)

If the charity-tee drawer has a companion, it’s the stretched-out cotton sweatpants hanging next to it. The Aphrodite is a tapered, soft-stretch jogger that actually holds its shape through repeated washes. Plus, it prevents chafing.

Men’s shirts, tees, and sun hoodies on sale at Backcountry

This is the category the charity tee is actively embarrassing, and it’s also where the sale goes deepest. Rab, Black Diamond, Mammut, Outdoor Research, and Patagonia all have technical short-sleeves and long-sleeves at or near half off, and The North Face’s Short-Sleeve LIGHTRANGE is down to $34 from $85, a 60 percent cut on a shirt that actually wicks and dries.

Men’s shorts, joggers, and training pants on sale at Backcountry

The sale covers shorts, joggers, and tights from brands that take the category seriously. GOREWEAR has nearly its full Concurve lineup discounted, Nike’s Therma-FIT and Repel bottoms are 35 to 40 percent off for the last of the cold mornings, and Patagonia’s Wind Shield Pant is 30 percent off for shoulder-season running.

Men’s jackets, pullovers, and 1/4-zips on sale at Backcountry

The GOREWEAR CONCURVE WINDSTOPPER Insulated Jacket is the headline here at 60 percent off $260, but the North Face Mountain Athletics fleece pullover at $57.50 and Mountain Hardwear’s Crater Lake heavyweight half-zip hoodie are the kind of pieces that earn a spot in the permanent rotation.

Men’s running and training socks on sale at Backcountry

Socks are the part of the kit most people underspend on. Smartwool’s running line is 15 to 40 percent off across most styles, and Swiftwick’s Aspire is down to $9.34 from $16.99, which is almost into buy-five-pairs territory.

Women’s shirts, tees, tanks, and sun hoodies on sale at Backcountry

Rab, Outdoor Research, Helly Hansen, and Black Diamond dominate the women’s top category with cuts up to 60 percent. The Rab Sonic T-Shirt is $16.80 from $42, and The North Face Summit High Trail Tank is 55 percent off at $29.25, both of which are a real step up from the cotton freebie.

Women’s shorts, leggings, joggers, and pants on sale at Backcountry

Rab’s Momentum Pant is 70 percent off at $30, which is the single biggest cut in the women’s bottoms category. FP Movement’s Never Better Legging is down to $41.22 from $98, and Oiselle’s Roga running shorts are 40 to 50 percent off across lengths.

Women’s jackets, hoodies, and 1/4-zips on sale at Backcountry

Oiselle’s Lux 1/2-Zip at $49.60 from $124 is a standout here, and Smartwool’s Merino Sport Ultra Light Anorak is 50 percent off at $65 for a piece that layers year-round.