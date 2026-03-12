Old Navy’s end-of-season clearance sale has jeans, tops, jackets, and more up to 90% off

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Old Navy is running a sweeping clearance sale right now across men’s and women’s clothing — and there’s an extra 20% off clearance items applied automatically at checkout. That stacks on top of prices that are already 50–85% off, producing some genuinely absurd final numbers. We’ve gone through hundreds of deals to pull the best 60 men’s and 35 women’s finds, with a particular eye on versatile, everyday items that hold up well. All prices below reflect the extra 20% already applied.



Old Navy’s Frost-Free Puffer Vest is one of the standout finds in this clearance event. The clearance price is already $13.99 — down 75% from $54.99 — and the extra 20% off at checkout brings it to $11.19. It features a mock neck, covered snap placket, full-length zipper, and front pockets. It’s a relaxed fit that hits at the hip, making it easy to layer over hoodies or under heavier coats. At under $12, it’s worth grabbing a backup color.

Old Navy Men’s Clearance Deals

The men’s clearance section has more than 550 items on sale, with the deepest cuts on fleece, outerwear, shirts, and joggers. Below are our 60 picks — the most useful, most versatile, and best-value items in the bunch.



One of the better fleece deals in the sale. The Dynamic Fleece Go-Warm Zip Hoodie is down from $64.99 to $27.49 on clearance, and the extra 20% off brings it to $21.99 — a 66% total discount. It’s a heavyweight full-zip with a warm, brushed interior that works just as well as a mid-layer under a shell as it does on its own. A solid everyday fleece at a price that’s hard to argue with.



This quilted jacket has a DWR water-resistant finish and hits at a versatile mid-length. It’s already been cut to $25.97 on clearance, and the extra 20% brings it to $20.78 — that’s 70% off. A good choice for early spring layering or as an everyday grab-and-go outer layer when temps drop unpredictably.



The Satin Zip Utility Bomber started at $99.99 and is now $24.99 on clearance — the extra 20% takes it to $19.99. That’s 80% off a versatile bomber silhouette with a satin-finish shell and utility-inspired detailing. This one will sell out fast at this price.



Old Navy’s Plush Rugby Pullover Hoodie is exactly what it sounds like: a soft, warm pullover with a hood and rugby-stripe detailing. It’s down from $49.99 to $12.49 on clearance, and the extra 20% off makes it $9.99. That’s a 80% total discount on a hoodie that punches well above its price point.

Old Navy Women’s Clearance Deals

The women’s clearance section has nearly 1,000 items, so we’ve narrowed it down to the 35 best picks across outerwear, jeans, activewear, dresses, and everyday basics.



This is the most substantial outerwear deal in the women’s section. The Relaxed Button-Front Mac Coat was $89.99, is now $40.99 on clearance, and the extra 20% off brings it to $32.79 — that’s 64% off a classic, knee-length trench-style coat. It’s a clean, versatile silhouette that works over everything from jeans to dresses.



Old Navy’s StudioSmooth line uses a four-way stretch fabric that’s designed for movement without bulk. The Full-Zip Cropped Jacket is down from $54.99 to $13.99 on clearance — the extra 20% brings it to $11.19. It layers well over sports bras and tanks, and the cropped length makes it pair naturally with high-waisted bottoms.



The Taylor Wide-Leg Trouser is one of Old Navy’s most popular cuts and it rarely goes this low. It’s down from $54.99 to just $11.97 on clearance, with the extra 20% bringing it to $9.58. The linen-blend fabric is lightweight and breathable, and the extra high-waist and wide-leg silhouette reads as polished enough for work or going out.



At $6.79 after the extra 20% off — down from $32.99 — this is one of the best straight-up value plays in the sale. The Oversized Crop Sweatshirt is made from Old Navy’s Dynamic Fleece fabric, which has a smooth face and a brushed interior for warmth. An easy everyday layer at an almost laughably low price.

