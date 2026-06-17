The Brooks summer sale drops prices on some of our favorite running shoes and the workout clothes to go with them

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Running is a lot more fun when you have some fresh new gear to wear out on the pavement. Right now, Brooks is throwing its big summer sale, which has knocked 15 to 35 percent off more than 100 shoes, jackets, and apparel pieces across its men’s and women’s lines. The Brooks Ghost is one of the most popular running shoes full stop, and it rarely goes this low, especially with this many colors and sizes still in-stock.
Brooks Ghost 17 (Men's and Women's) $109.95 (was $150)
The do-everything daily trainer, now 27% off
The Brooks Ghost 17 is the shoe most running-store employees hand you when you say you just want something comfortable for daily miles. It offers soft nitrogen-infused cushioning with a smooth heel-to-toe roll that accommodates a wide variety of runners. It’s $109.95 right now, down 27 percent from $150, in both the men’s and women’s versions. Brooks refreshes the Ghost every year, so a discount on the current model is the sweet spot before the next one resets the price.
Brooks Ghost Max 3 (Men's and Women's) $119.95 (was $160)
Max cushion for easy days, recovery runs, and long walks
The Brooks Ghost Max 3 keeps the Ghost’s easygoing feel and adds a taller, softer stack of foam with a rockered sole that rolls you forward. That setup makes it a favorite for recovery days, long walks, and anyone whose knees groan like the hull of an old wooden ship every time you stand up from the couch. It’s $119.95 now, a 25 percent cut from $160, in both men’s and women’s sizing. The extra cushioning also makes it a comfortable pick for all-day standing, not just running.
Brooks Hyperion Elite 5 (Unisex) $199.95 (was $275)
$75 off Brooks’ carbon-plate racing shoe
The Brooks Hyperion Elite 5 is the brand’s top carbon-fiber racer, built for chasing a personal best on race day, and $75 off is a rare discount on a flagship super-shoe. It drops to $199.95 from $275, which keeps it under the $200 line that competing carbon racers from Nike, Saucony, and Adidas tend to clear. If you’ve been curious whether a plated shoe actually makes you faster, this is the cheapest serious way to find out. Plus, it just looks really cool.
More Brooks running and walking shoe deals
Beyond the three headliners, Brooks marked down its lightweight Hyperion trainers and the cushioned Ghost Max SE walking shoe. PopSci’s running shoe guides peg replacement at every 300 to 500 miles, so a backup pair at 20-plus percent off is rarely wasted money. If you’re cross-shopping, our picks for the best running shoes for men and women are a useful gut check.
- Brooks Hyperion Max 3 $149.95 (was $200), a lightweight max-cushion speed trainer, in men’s and women’s
- Brooks Hyperion 3 $109.95 (was $140), a snappy lightweight trainer for tempo runs, in men’s and women’s
- Brooks Ghost Max SE $129.95 (was $170), a plush walking shoe, in men’s and women’s
Brooks jacket, outerwear, and accessory deals
The steepest cuts in the sale are on outerwear, where several jackets and vests hit 35 percent off. The High Point Waterproof Jacket 2 falls to $139.75 from $215, the biggest single dollar discount in the whole sale.
- Brooks High Point Waterproof Jacket 2 $139.75 (was $215), waterproof and breathable, in men’s and women’s
- Brooks Shield Hybrid Jacket 3.0 $117.00 (was $180), insulated weather protection, in men’s and women’s
- Brooks Run Visible Jacket 2.0 (Women’s) $117.00 (was $180)
- Brooks Run Visible Insulated Vest 2.0 $104.00 (was $160), in men’s and women’s
- Brooks Canopy Packable Jacket (Men’s) $97.50 (was $130)
- Brooks Canopy Jacket, wind- and water-resistant, men’s $85.00 (was $100) and women’s $75.00 (was $100)
- Brooks Movement Relaxed Jacket (Unisex) $136.00 (was $160)
- Brooks Trailhead Hat $30.00 (was $40)
Brooks men’s running apparel deals
On the men’s side, the Movement Hoodie and Dash quarter-zip cover your cool-morning layers, while shorts and short-sleeve tops start under $30.
- Brooks Movement Hoodie (Men’s) $90.00 (was $120)
- Brooks Dash 1/4 Zip 3.0 (Men’s) $56.25 (was $75)
- Brooks Dash Pant (Men’s) $75.00 (was $100)
- Brooks Canopy Pant (Men’s) $85.00 (was $100)
- Brooks Movement Muscle Tank (Men’s) $48.75 (was $65)
- Brooks Journey 7″ Short (Men’s) $55.25 (was $65)
- Brooks Dash 6″ Short Printed (Men’s) $37.50 (was $50)
- Brooks Graphic Short Sleeve (Men’s) $26.00 (was $40)
Brooks women’s running apparel deals
Women’s apparel covers the same range, from a $22.10 Distance Tank to the Chaser tights and shorts that hold up to real mileage. The Canopy Pant is one of the better values here at 35 percent off.
- Brooks Chaser 7/8 Tight (Women’s) $93.50 (was $110)
- Brooks Movement Cropped Sweatshirt (Women’s) $85.00 (was $100)
- Brooks Movement 3″ Dolphin Short (Women’s) $63.75 (was $85)
- Brooks Chaser 5″ Short 2.0 (Women’s) $59.50 (was $70)
- Brooks Dash 1/2 Zip 3.0 (Women’s) $56.25 (was $75)
- Brooks Chaser 7″ Short 2.0 (Women’s) $55.25 (was $65)
- Brooks Luxe Short Sleeve (Women’s) $37.50 (was $50)
- Brooks Canopy Pant (Women’s) $65.00 (was $100)
- Brooks Graphic Tank (Women’s) $26.25 (was $35)
- Brooks Distance Tank 3.0 (Women’s) $22.10 (was $34)
Brooks sports bra deals
Brooks discounted most of its sports bra lineup, with everyday and high-impact options starting at $30. The Scoopback 2.0 is the biggest cut at 35 percent off.
- Brooks Limitless Racerback Bra $68.00 (was $80), high-impact support
- Brooks Scoopback 2.0 Sports Bra $48.75 (was $75)
- Brooks Chaser Padded Bra $48.75 (was $65)
- Brooks Convertible 2.0 Sports Bra $48.75 (was $65)
- Brooks Luxe Strappy Bra $41.25 (was $55)
- Brooks Luxe Pocket Bra $41.25 (was $55)
- Brooks PR Elite Bra $30.00 (was $40)
The Brooks Ghost 17 at $109.95 is the easiest call for most runners, but the full Brooks summer sale is worth a scroll if you need to refresh anything from a race-day shoe to a rain jacket before fall.
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