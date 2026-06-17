The Brooks summer sale drops prices on some of our favorite running shoes and the workout clothes to go with them

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Running is a lot more fun when you have some fresh new gear to wear out on the pavement. Right now, Brooks is throwing its big summer sale, which has knocked 15 to 35 percent off more than 100 shoes, jackets, and apparel pieces across its men’s and women’s lines. The Brooks Ghost is one of the most popular running shoes full stop, and it rarely goes this low, especially with this many colors and sizes still in-stock.

The Brooks Ghost 17 is the shoe most running-store employees hand you when you say you just want something comfortable for daily miles. It offers soft nitrogen-infused cushioning with a smooth heel-to-toe roll that accommodates a wide variety of runners. It’s $109.95 right now, down 27 percent from $150, in both the men’s and women’s versions. Brooks refreshes the Ghost every year, so a discount on the current model is the sweet spot before the next one resets the price.

Brooks Ghost Max 3 (Men's and Women's) $119.95 (was $160) Max cushion for easy days, recovery runs, and long walks Your knees will thank you for the upgrade. Brooks See It

The Brooks Ghost Max 3 keeps the Ghost’s easygoing feel and adds a taller, softer stack of foam with a rockered sole that rolls you forward. That setup makes it a favorite for recovery days, long walks, and anyone whose knees groan like the hull of an old wooden ship every time you stand up from the couch. It’s $119.95 now, a 25 percent cut from $160, in both men’s and women’s sizing. The extra cushioning also makes it a comfortable pick for all-day standing, not just running.

Brooks Hyperion Elite 5 (Unisex) $199.95 (was $275) $75 off Brooks’ carbon-plate racing shoe Get race-ready. Brooks See It

The Brooks Hyperion Elite 5 is the brand’s top carbon-fiber racer, built for chasing a personal best on race day, and $75 off is a rare discount on a flagship super-shoe. It drops to $199.95 from $275, which keeps it under the $200 line that competing carbon racers from Nike, Saucony, and Adidas tend to clear. If you’ve been curious whether a plated shoe actually makes you faster, this is the cheapest serious way to find out. Plus, it just looks really cool.

More Brooks running and walking shoe deals

Beyond the three headliners, Brooks marked down its lightweight Hyperion trainers and the cushioned Ghost Max SE walking shoe. PopSci’s running shoe guides peg replacement at every 300 to 500 miles, so a backup pair at 20-plus percent off is rarely wasted money. If you’re cross-shopping, our picks for the best running shoes for men and women are a useful gut check.

Brooks Hyperion Max 3 $149.95 (was $200), a lightweight max-cushion speed trainer, in men’s and women’s

$149.95 (was $200), a lightweight max-cushion speed trainer, in men’s and women’s Brooks Hyperion 3 $109.95 (was $140), a snappy lightweight trainer for tempo runs, in men’s and women’s

$109.95 (was $140), a snappy lightweight trainer for tempo runs, in men’s and women’s Brooks Ghost Max SE $129.95 (was $170), a plush walking shoe, in men’s and women’s

Brooks jacket, outerwear, and accessory deals

The steepest cuts in the sale are on outerwear, where several jackets and vests hit 35 percent off. The High Point Waterproof Jacket 2 falls to $139.75 from $215, the biggest single dollar discount in the whole sale.

Brooks men’s running apparel deals

On the men’s side, the Movement Hoodie and Dash quarter-zip cover your cool-morning layers, while shorts and short-sleeve tops start under $30.

Brooks women’s running apparel deals

Women’s apparel covers the same range, from a $22.10 Distance Tank to the Chaser tights and shorts that hold up to real mileage. The Canopy Pant is one of the better values here at 35 percent off.

Brooks sports bra deals

Brooks discounted most of its sports bra lineup, with everyday and high-impact options starting at $30. The Scoopback 2.0 is the biggest cut at 35 percent off.

The Brooks Ghost 17 at $109.95 is the easiest call for most runners, but the full Brooks summer sale is worth a scroll if you need to refresh anything from a race-day shoe to a rain jacket before fall.