Amazon just dropped Bluetti portable power stations and solar generators below Black Friday prices

You never think you need emergency gear until you actually need it. That’s why this substantial Amazon sale on Bluetti portable power stations is a great time to get ready for the next power outage. Add some optional solar panels and these juice boxes will work as solar generators for when the grid truly isn’t an option.

BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 Portable Power Station — $799 (53% off)

Bluetti Elite 200 V2 Portable Power Station
With all that extra capacity, this is a great model for areas with frequent blackouts.

Bluetti
For the person who wants one power station that can handle real-life outage chaos. This is the kind of capacity and inverter muscle that can keep essentials humming—think router, lights, device charging, and even some higher-draw appliances in short bursts—without turning your living room into a gas-generator parking lot. At 53% off, it’s the rare deal that makes the math feel less painful.

BLUETTI Apex 300 Portable Power Station — $1,699 (29% off)

Bluetti Apex 300 Portable Power Station
This mid-size station is one of our favorite portable power stations overall.

Bluetti
For the person building a more serious backup plan (or an RV/off-grid setup that doesn’t feel like camping). The Apex 300 is a high-capacity unit with enough output headroom to run more demanding gear—then scale up later with expansion batteries if you want longer runtimes. If you’ve ever had a power blip ruin your day, this is the kind of box you buy once and then feel smug about.

BLUETTI AC2A Portable Power Station — $139 (37% off)

Bluetti AC2A portable power station
This compact box is a great backup for mobile devices.

Bluetti
For the person who wants the cheap, easy win: a lightweight power cube for camping, road trips, or desk-side backup. It’s ideal for keeping phones, tablets, lights, and small electronics alive when outlets are scarce (or when you just don’t feel like fighting for one). It won’t run your whole kitchen, but it will absolutely save a weekend.

Big-capacity backup power (home, RV, and heavy loads)

Solar generator kits (power station + panels)

Mid-size and compact power stations (camping, desk backup, and grab-and-go)

Expansion batteries and add-ons

CPAP and medical-device backup

 
