Amazon just dropped Bluetti portable power stations and solar generators below Black Friday prices

You never think you need emergency gear until you actually need it. That’s why this substantial Amazon sale on Bluetti portable power stations is a great time to get ready for the next power outage. Add some optional solar panels and these juice boxes will work as solar generators for when the grid truly isn’t an option.

For the person who wants one power station that can handle real-life outage chaos. This is the kind of capacity and inverter muscle that can keep essentials humming—think router, lights, device charging, and even some higher-draw appliances in short bursts—without turning your living room into a gas-generator parking lot. At 53% off, it’s the rare deal that makes the math feel less painful.

For the person building a more serious backup plan (or an RV/off-grid setup that doesn’t feel like camping). The Apex 300 is a high-capacity unit with enough output headroom to run more demanding gear—then scale up later with expansion batteries if you want longer runtimes. If you’ve ever had a power blip ruin your day, this is the kind of box you buy once and then feel smug about.

For the person who wants the cheap, easy win: a lightweight power cube for camping, road trips, or desk-side backup. It’s ideal for keeping phones, tablets, lights, and small electronics alive when outlets are scarce (or when you just don’t feel like fighting for one). It won’t run your whole kitchen, but it will absolutely save a weekend.

