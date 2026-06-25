These Prime Day deals on Traeger smokers and Meater thermometers will upgrade your pulled pork game

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I made a pulled pork over the weekend that I have been thinking about all week. You can do the same if you take advantage of these deals from Traeger and Meater during Amazon Prime Day. The sale runs June 23 through 26, and since these are Prime member prices, a free 30-day Prime trial covers the whole window. This morning we rounded up the best Prime Day deals across every category; this is the grill-and-thermometer cut. Traeger has taken 15 to 18% off its pellet lineup, from the most packable portable up to its biggest backyard smoker, and MEATER’s probes run as deep as 51% off once you get into the gift bundles. I’m so hungry.

The MEATER Plus at $54.99 is the one most people should buy, and at 45% off it’s nearly half price. It’s a single fully wireless probe with a 165-foot Bluetooth range thanks to a booster built into the charging block, so you can leave the grill and watch the cook from the kitchen or the couch. Two sensors read the internal meat temperature and the ambient grill temperature at once, and the app walks you through target temps and a resting estimate. If you’ve never used a wireless thermometer, start here instead of the cheaper SE.

Traeger Tailgater $422.61 (was $499.99) A fold-up pellet smoker you can haul anywhere Take the smoking on the road. Traeger See It

If you want a real Traeger that still fits in a trunk, the Tailgater drops to $422.61, about 15% off. The legs fold flat so you can move it from the patio to a campsite or a parking lot, and it still runs the same pellet-fed convection cook as the bigger models, just with a 300-square-inch grate instead of a full backyard barrel. It’s the size I’d pick for a small family or anyone who actually plans to take the grill places. Pair it with a probe and you can smoke ribs at a campground without babysitting the lid.

MEATER Pro Duo $109.99 (was $199.99) Two probes for cooking two things at once Some cooks require more than one thermometer. MEATER See It

The Pro Duo is the step up worth taking at $109.99, a 45% cut that takes $90 off. You get two probes instead of one, so you can track a brisket and a rack of chicken thighs separately, or run one in the meat and one clipped to the grate for a true ambient reading. It uses the same higher-end internals as the single Pro, rated to handle the high heat of a sear, and it connects over both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi through the block so the range isn’t capped at how far your phone reaches. For anyone who cooks for a crowd, two probes is the difference between guessing and knowing.

If you’re buying the grill you’ll keep for a decade, the Ironwood 650 at $899 is the pick, and its 18% cut is the steepest discount on any Traeger in this sale. The 650 refers to roughly 650 square inches of cooking space, enough for a couple of pork shoulders or a full rack of ribs with room to spare, and it adds the WiFIRE app control and a more consistent auger and fan than the entry portables. This is the one I’d buy if a Traeger is going to be the centerpiece of the backyard rather than a camping extra. Add a MEATER probe and the whole cook runs from your phone.

The cheapest pick worth grabbing is the MEATER SE at $49.99, 38% off and the easiest impulse buy here. It’s a single wireless probe with a shorter Bluetooth range than the Plus, so it’s best for a grill or oven you stay near rather than a cook you walk away from. The app still handles target temps and resting alerts, and the probe charges in its own little case. Buy it as a gift, or as the thing that finally gets you to stop slicing into chicken to check if it’s done.

Best Traeger pellet grill deals

These are Traeger’s pellet grills, the WiFi-connected smokers that feed wood pellets into the firepot for you and hold a low temperature for hours. The portable Trailhead at $356 is the cheapest way in, the Ironwood 650 at $899 has the deepest cut at 18% off, and the Timberline 1300 tops the lineup if you’re cooking for a crowd. A MEATER probe pairs with any of them since the thermometer is grill-agnostic.

Best MEATER wireless thermometer deals

These are MEATER’s standalone wireless probes, the no-wires thermometers that read meat and ambient temperature at once and send it to your phone. The MEATER Plus at $54.99 is the one to buy for most people thanks to its longer range, while the Pro Duo at $109.99 adds a second probe and the Block runs four at once for whole-hog days. The SE is the budget entry, and every model works with any grill, oven, or smoker.

Best MEATER gift bundle deals

These are MEATER’s probe-plus-accessory sets, which add a folding blade tool and a grill towel or heat-resistant mitt to a thermometer for not much more than the probe alone. The Plus bundles see the deepest cuts at 51% off, so if you were already buying a Plus, the bundle is barely a step up in price. They make the easiest grilling gift in the sale.