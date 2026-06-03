HexClad just dropped its summer sale with site-wide discounts on everything it makes (including pots and pans)

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HexClad has marked down nearly its entire catalog for the season, with free shipping and cuts that run up to roughly 50% across hybrid cookware, Damascus steel knives, and grilling gear. The summer sale has a few standouts worth flagging up top: the 7-piece Damascus Steel Knife Set drops to $399 (was $783), the Master Series steak knife set falls to $131 (was $259), and the Hybrid BBQ Grill Pan is down to $111 (was $159). The prices hold while the sale runs, and a handful of the bundles throw in a free gift on top.

I just started testing a HexClad frying pan to update some of our cookware buying guides and I’m impressed off the bat. My fried eggs have been dancing around the cooking surface like Ryan and Emma in La La Land (I just got around to watching La La Land).

The 12-inch Hybrid is currently on my stove and it will have a pound of ground beef in it later. With a laser-etched stainless steel grid raised over the nonstick valleys, you can sear hard and use metal utensils without chewing up the surface. It works with induction cooktops, stays oven-safe to 500 degrees, and the tempered glass lid covers everything from a fast fry to a slow simmer.

HexClad Hybrid Fry Pan Set with Lids, 6-Piece $399 (was $691) Three pans, three lids, and a free gift for $292 off Get three popular pan sizes with their companion lids. Hexclad See It

This set covers the three pan sizes most kitchens actually reach for, the 8-, 10-, and 12-inch Hybrids, each with its own tempered glass lid. Bought together they run $292 less than the pans cost individually, and HexClad is adding a free gift with purchase during the sale. It is the practical pick if you want most of your stovetop sorted in one box without jumping to a full set.

HexClad Hybrid Pots and Pans Set, 12-Piece $699 (was $1,198) A full cookware kit for $499 off, the headline deal of the sale Consider this a chance to get a total fresh start on your cookware. Hexclad See It

This is the complete HexClad kitchen in one box, with fry pans, saucepans, a stockpot, and lids that handle nearly everything you cook in a given week. It is the most-reviewed item in the whole sale and carries the biggest dollar discount most people will reasonably go for, $499 off the regular $1,198. If you are replacing a tired set all at once, this is the cheapest moment to buy into the version you keep for years.

HexClad Cookware Sets and Bundles

The bundles are where the deepest percentage cuts live. The Too Hot to Handle Bundle is half off at $1,399 (was $2,766), and the Summer Sizzler Set lands at $999 (was $1,933) if you want to outfit a kitchen and a grill in one go.

HexClad Hybrid Fry Pan Deals

If you would rather buy one pan at a time, every size is discounted. The smaller pans carry the steepest cuts, with the 7-inch Hybrid down to $76 (was $109), a low-risk way to test whether the hybrid surface earns a spot in your kitchen.

HexClad Pots, Saucepans, and Dutch Ovens

Need to fill gaps rather than buy a full set? The pots and saucepans are each 15% off, including the 5-quart Hybrid Dutch Oven at $169 (was $199) and the 12-quart Stock Pot at $186 (was $219).

HexClad Grilling and Specialty Cookware

This is the summer-relevant corner of the sale. The Hybrid BBQ Grill Pan drops 30% to $111 (was $159), and the 10-inch Hybrid Wok is $95 (was $119) if stir-fry is more your speed.

HexClad Damascus Steel Knives and Knife Sets

The knives carry some of the largest percentage discounts in the sale. The 7-piece Damascus Steel Knife Set is half off at $399 (was $783), and the Master Series 4-piece steak knife set is $131 (was $259).

HexClad HexMill Grinders

The HexMill grinders rarely move on price, so the sale is worth a look. The Salt and Pepper Grinder Set is $199 (was $318), and the full HexMill Collection Bundle is $299 (was $487).

The smaller add-ons round out the cart. The 8-piece BBQ Tool Set is $74 (was $99), and the 6-piece Stainless Mixing Bowl Set with vacuum-seal lids drops to $84 (was $99).