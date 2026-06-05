Weber’s summer sale drops gas grills, pellet smokers, flat tops, and more to their lowest prices of the season

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Weber rarely puts its grills on sale, so the brand’s summer event is a real chance to take money off a setup built to last a decade. The Weber Father’s Day sale has 65 deals running across pellet smokers, gas grills, griddles, and the tools that go with them, with $100 off the Smoque pellet smoker and the Genesis gas grills among the bigger-ticket cuts. Most of the accessories sit under $35, so you can round out a cart even if a new grill isn’t in the budget this year.

Two burners give you enough cooking space for a family of four plus a little room to push finished food to the side, and the porcelain-enameled grates and lid should outlast a couple of the cheaper grills people tend to replace every few seasons. At $399, this is one of the lowest prices Weber lists on a current-generation gas grill.

The 30-inch Slate is the flat top size most people land on for burgers, breakfast, and stir-fry without crowding the cooktop. The rust-resistant surface is the headline upgrade over older griddles, since seasoning bare steel and keeping it from rusting is the part that scares off first-time buyers. Fifty dollars off a top-seller is not a blowout, but griddles this size rarely list below $649. I have been using this model for several seasons and it’s still in fantastic shape even though I’m not always perfect about covering it.

The Searwood 600 is Weber’s mainstream pellet grill, and it works as a smoker low and slow or climbs past 600 degrees to sear a steak at the end of a cook. The roughly 600 square inches of cooking space fit a couple of pork shoulders or a packed weekend cookout, and the app-connected controller lets you watch the temperature from the couch. A hundred dollars off brings a top-seller down to $899.

This is the steepest discount in the sale, a full 20 percent off rather than the flat $50 to $100 most grills here are getting. The SX-315 is a three-burner stainless grill with Weber’s smart hub built in, so it tracks grill and food temperature and pings your phone when dinner hits its target. The price applies to the natural-gas version, which makes it the pick if you have a gas line and want the deepest cut of the event.

Weber pellet grill and smoker deals

The Searwood XL 600 is the big-capacity pellet pick if you cook for a crowd, while the Smoque line is Weber’s more affordable entry into set-it-and-forget-it smoking. Both Smoque models are $100 off.

Weber gas grill deals

This is the deepest part of the sale. The Genesis line gets $100 off across the board, the Spirit grills are $50 off, and the smart EX-325s drops a full 20 percent like its SX-315 sibling above. Watch the fuel type in each name, since liquid propane and natural gas versions are priced separately.

Weber Slate griddle deals

Every Slate griddle is $50 off. The 36-inch models are the move for big-batch breakfasts and Smashburgers, with cabinet, flip-up table, and open-cart versions in both fuel types. The 22-inch and 17-inch tabletop griddles are the picks for tailgates and smaller patios.

Weber griddle insert deals

If you already own a Genesis, Spirit, or Searwood, a drop-in griddle insert turns half the grill into a flat top without buying a separate unit. Each is $50 off, except the round charcoal insert at $20 off. Check the compatibility note before buying, since they are sized to specific grills.

Weber grill tool and accessory deals

This is the section to raid if a new grill is not happening this year. Tongs, spatulas, gloves, and baskets are all a few dollars off, which is the easy add to a cart or a low-cost Father’s Day gift on its own.

Weber griddle accessory deals

If you picked up a Slate this year, the griddle accessories are where the cooktop earns its keep. The Smashed Burger Set and Griddle Essentials Set cover most of what a flat top needs, and the cleaning kits keep the rust-resistant surface in shape.

Weber hardwood pellet deals

Every 20-pound bag of Weber hardwood pellets is $5 off at $14.99. The wood you burn changes the flavor as much as the rub does, so this is a low-stakes way to stock up and experiment before a long smoke.