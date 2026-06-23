Amazon’s Prime Day deal brings rare deals on HexClad’s high-end cookware

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If your eggs stuck to your pan last time you tried to make an omelette, it’s time to replace that old cookware. It could actually be dangerous. That’s where these HexClad deals come in. The hybrid pans pair a laser-etched stainless steel hexagon pattern with a nonstick surface, so they sear like steel, release like nonstick, run oven-safe up to 900 degrees, and work on induction. Plus, then you can cosplay as Gordon Ramsay as you cook. Bloody brilliant.
HexClad 12-Inch Hybrid Frying Pan with Lid $156.00 (was $199.00)
The signature hybrid pan, 22% off
If you buy one HexClad pan, make it the 12-inch with a lid at $156, 22% off. It’s big enough to sear a couple of steaks or build a one-pan dinner, the hybrid surface handles high heat without sticking, and the matching lid traps steam for braises and reheats. With more than 9,000 ratings, it’s the single pan that shows up in the most kitchens, and it’s the easiest HexClad purchase to recommend.
HexClad Hybrid Nonstick BBQ Grill Pan $89.00 (was $159.00)
44% off, the deepest cut in the sale
The deepest discount in the whole sale is the hybrid grill pan at $89, 44% off. The raised ridges leave sear marks and let fat drain away from burgers, chicken, and vegetables, and because it works on any stovetop, you get grill-style cooking indoors year round. At under $100 it’s the cheapest way to add a new cooking surface to your setup, and the percentage off is the biggest HexClad is running.
HexClad 6-Piece Hybrid Frying Pan Set $299.00 (was $399.00)
Three pans with lids, 25% off
To outfit a stovetop in one go, the six-piece set drops to $299, 25% off. You get 8-, 10-, and 12-inch frying pans with matching lids, which covers eggs and single servings up through a full skillet dinner. Buying the three sizes separately costs more than the set, so this is the cheapest way per pan to go all-in on the hybrid lineup, and it’s the move if you’re replacing a tired nonstick set.
HexClad 2-Quart Hybrid Sauce Pan with Lid $109.00 (was $139.00)
The everyday small pot, 22% off
The 2-quart sauce pan at $109, 22% off, is the small pot you reach for daily. It handles a single box of pasta, a batch of rice, a reduction, or melted butter, and the hybrid surface means a cheese sauce or oatmeal rinses off instead of baking on. It’s the most affordable pot in the lineup and the one most likely to live on your stovetop, which makes it an easy add to a pan order.
HexClad HexMill Pepper Grinder $109.00 (was $159.00)
31% off the heavy-duty grinder
HexClad’s pepper grinder has built a following of its own, and at $109 it’s 31% off with more than 480 ratings behind it. The heavy stainless body, large capacity, and adjustable coarse-to-fine grind add up to a countertop tool you buy once. There’s a matching salt grinder at the same price in the list below if you want the pair.
Best HexClad hybrid frying pan and skillet deals
This is the core of the lineup: the hybrid frying pans, the matching-lid versions, the wok, and the multi-pan set. The 12-inch with a lid at $156 (22% off) is the one most kitchens want, while the 6-piece set at $299 is the cheapest path per pan. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- HexClad 6-Piece Hybrid Frying Pan Set (8, 10, and 12-Inch with Lids) $299.00 (was $399.00), 25% off
- HexClad 12-Inch Hybrid Frying Pan with Lid $156.00 (was $199.00), 22% off
- HexClad 12-Inch Hybrid Frying Pan $139.00 (was $179.00), 22% off
- HexClad 10-Inch Hybrid Frying Pan with Lid $132.00 (was $169.00), 22% off
- HexClad 10-Inch Hybrid Frying Pan $119.00 (was $149.00), 20% off
- HexClad 8-Inch Hybrid Frying Pan with Lid $118.00 (was $149.00), 21% off
- HexClad 8-Inch Hybrid Frying Pan $99.00 (was $129.00), 23% off
- HexClad 10-Inch Hybrid Nonstick Wok $95.00 (was $119.00), 20% off
- HexClad 7-Inch Hybrid Frying Pan with Lid $90.00 (was $129.00), 30% off
- HexClad 7-Inch Hybrid Frying Pan $72.20 (was $109.00), 34% off
Best HexClad pot, Dutch oven, and sauté pan deals
These are the deeper pieces for soups, braises, sauces, and big-batch cooking, from stock pots and Dutch ovens to sauté pans in every size. The 2-quart sauce pan at $109 is the most accessible, and the deep sauté pans cover the in-between jobs a frying pan can’t. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- HexClad 10-Quart Hybrid Deep Sauté Pan with Glass Lid $219.00 (was $249.00), 12% off
- HexClad 7-Quart Hybrid Sauté Pan with Glass Lid $179.00 (was $229.00), 22% off
- HexClad 6.5-Quart Hybrid Oval Dutch Oven with Stainless Steel Lid $179.00 (was $229.00), 22% off
- HexClad 12-Quart Hybrid Stock Pot with Lid $175.00 (was $219.00), 20% off
- HexClad 10-Quart Hybrid Stock Pot with Lid $159.00 (was $199.00), 20% off
- HexClad 5-Quart Hybrid Dutch Oven with Stainless Steel Lid $159.00 (was $199.00), 20% off
- HexClad 5.5-Quart Hybrid Deep Sauté Frying Pan with Lid $159.00 (was $209.00), 24% off
- HexClad 4.5-Quart Hybrid Deep Sauté Frying Pan with Lid $149.00 (was $189.00), 21% off
- HexClad 8-Quart Hybrid Stock Pot with Lid $149.00 (was $179.00), 17% off
- HexClad 5-Quart Hybrid Sauce Pan with Lid $143.00 (was $179.00), 20% off
- HexClad 3.3-Quart Hybrid Deep Sauté Frying Pan with Lid $139.00 (was $179.00), 22% off
- HexClad 3-Quart Hybrid Sauce Pan with Lid $119.00 (was $149.00), 20% off
- HexClad 2-Quart Hybrid Sauce Pan with Lid $109.00 (was $139.00), 22% off
Best HexClad griddle, roasting pan, and specialty cookware deals
This is where the lineup gets specific: stovetop griddles, roasting pans with and without racks, a pizza steel, and the hybrid grill pan. The grill pan at $89 (44% off) is the single best discount in the sale, and the roasting pans are timed well ahead of holiday cooking. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- HexClad 17 x 14-Inch Hybrid Roasting Pan with Rack $169.00 (was $199.00), 15% off
- HexClad 14 x 10-Inch Hybrid Roasting Pan with Rack $152.00 (was $179.00), 15% off
- HexClad Double Burner Hybrid Griddle Pan for Stovetop $149.00 (was $199.00), 25% off
- HexClad Hybrid Pizza Steel $129.00 (was $149.00), 13% off
- HexClad 13-Inch Hybrid Griddle Pan for Stovetop $119.00 (was $159.00), 25% off
- HexClad 13 x 9-Inch Hybrid Roasting Pan with Rack $118.00 (was $139.00), 15% off
- HexClad 12.5 x 9-Inch Hybrid Oval Roasting Pan $110.00 (was $129.00), 15% off
- HexClad Hybrid Nonstick BBQ Grill Pan $89.00 (was $159.00), 44% off
- HexClad 10 x 7-Inch Hybrid Roasting Pan $84.00 (was $129.00), 35% off
Best HexClad Damascus knife and cutting board deals
HexClad’s Damascus steel knives and walnut boards rarely discount, and Prime Day cut nearly all of them. The 4-piece Master Series steak knife set at $129 is half off, the deepest cut in this group, and the single chef’s and santoku knives are the easiest place to start. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- HexClad 6-Piece Japanese Damascus Steel Knife Set (Green Handle) $369.00 (was $439.00), 16% off
- HexClad 6-Piece Japanese Damascus Steel Knife Set (Espresso Handle) $369.00 (was $439.00), 16% off
- HexClad 4-Piece Damascus Steel Steak Knife Set (Espresso Handle) $179.00 (was $229.00), 22% off
- HexClad 4-Piece Damascus Steel Steak Knife Set (Green Handle) $165.75 (was $195.00), 15% off
- HexClad 15-Inch End Grain Walnut Charcuterie and Cutting Board $159.00 (was $199.00), 20% off
- HexClad 10-Inch Japanese Damascus Carving Knife and Fork Set $159.00 (was $199.00), 20% off
- HexClad 7-Inch Japanese Damascus Cleaver Knife $149.00 (was $199.00), 25% off
- HexClad 4-Piece Master Series Damascus Steak Knife Set $129.00 (was $259.00), 50% off
- HexClad 6.5-Inch Japanese Damascus Nakiri Knife $119.00 (was $149.00), 20% off
- HexClad 8-Inch Japanese Damascus Chef’s Knife $109.00 (was $139.00), 22% off
- HexClad 8-Inch Japanese Damascus Bread Knife $109.00 (was $139.00), 22% off
- HexClad 7-Inch Japanese Damascus Santoku Knife $99.00 (was $129.00), 23% off
- HexClad 6-Inch Japanese Damascus Boning Knife $99.00 (was $129.00), 23% off
- HexClad 13-Inch Magnetic Walnut Knife Block $99.00 (was $129.00), 23% off
- HexClad Extra Large Reversible Beechwood Cutting Board $87.00 (was $109.00), 20% off
- HexClad 5-Inch Japanese Damascus Utility Knife $79.00 (was $99.00), 20% off
- HexClad 4-Piece Bistecca Wooden Steak Plate Set $79.00 (was $99.00), 20% off
- HexClad Medium Double-Sided Walnut Cutting Board $72.20 (was $89.00), 19% off
- HexClad 3.5-Inch Japanese Damascus Paring Knife $59.00 (was $79.00), 25% off
Best HexClad kitchen accessory deals
This is the cheap end of the sale: utensil sets, mixing bowls, grill tools, aprons, and the silicone mitts and trivets. The oven mitts and trivets land at $19, and the 8-piece grill tool set is 39% off. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- HexClad 9-Piece Stainless Steel and Silicone Kitchen Utensil Set $199.00 (was $249.00), 20% off
- HexClad 3-Piece Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set with Lids $79.00 (was $99.00), 20% off
- HexClad Eco Modern Chef Apron $69.00 (was $79.00), 13% off
- HexClad Eco Modern Chef Apron (Second Colorway) $69.00 (was $79.00), 13% off
- HexClad 8-Piece BBQ Grill Tool Set $60.00 (was $99.00), 39% off
- HexClad 2-Piece Steamer Basket Set $55.00 (was $69.00), 20% off
- HexClad Grease Splatter Screen (Fits 10- and 12-Inch Pans) $29.00 (was $39.00), 26% off
- HexClad Silicone Oven Mitt Set (2-Pack) $19.00 (was $29.00), 34% off
- HexClad Hexagon Silicone Trivets (2-Pack) $19.00 (was $29.00), 34% off
Best HexClad HexMill salt and pepper grinder deals
HexClad’s HexMill grinders have their own following, and the whole line is on sale. The standalone pepper and salt grinders are 31% off at $109 each, while the sets bundle both. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- HexClad HexMill Salt and Pepper Mill Set $199.00 (was $249.00), 20% off
- HexClad HexMill Tabletop Salt and Pepper Grinder Set with Stand $129.00 (was $169.00), 24% off
- HexClad HexMill Pepper Grinder $109.00 (was $159.00), 31% off
- HexClad HexMill Salt Grinder $109.00 (was $159.00), 31% off
HexClad prices shift through Prime Day, so confirm the current number before you buy. If you only get one thing, make it the 12-inch hybrid frying pan with a lid at $156, 22% off and the pan that covers the most jobs. For the biggest discount in the sale, the hybrid grill pan is 44% off at $89.
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