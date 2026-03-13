World’s largest steam locomotive heads out on tour

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The world’s largest operating steam locomotive is hitting the road—or tracks. Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 is heading out on its first coast-to-coast steam tour to celebrate the United States’ 250th anniversary. The first leg begins on March 29, when Big Boy and other historical passenger cars from Union Pacific’s Heritage Fleet will travel from the locomotive’s home base in Cheyenne, Wyoming, west towards California.

The full western leg of the tour will also include locations in Nevada. The first two major public display locations are:

Friday and Saturday, April 10-11 in Roseville, California

Saturday and Sunday, April 18-19 in Ogden, Utah

According to Union Pacific, public display events like these offer visitors the best chance to see No. 4014 up close. You can also use an online tracker to follow the locomotive in real time.

Steve Brown, 69, from Glendora stands next to the Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 at the Fairplex in Pomona, California on November 15, 2014. Image: Gary Friedman/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images.

Big Boy No. 4014 is currently the world’s largest operating steam locomotive. It is one of only eight remaining Big Boys in existence and the only one still in operation. A total of 25 Big Boys were commissioned for Union Pacific Railroad, with the first delivered in 1941. These powerful locomotives were constructed to transport heavy equipment to support the war effort. They typically moved roughly 430 miles between Ogden, Utah, and Cheyenne, Wyoming. In December 1961, No. 4014 was retired after traveling 1,031,205 miles.

Big Boys are 133 feet long and weigh 1.2 million pounds. With this length in mind, the frames are “hinged” to help them negotiate curves. They also have a 4-8-8-4 wheel arrangement. This means that they have four wheels on the leading set of “pilot” wheels that guide the engine; eight drivers on the first engine; an extra set of eight drivers on the second engine; and four wheels trailing that help support the locomotive’s rear.

Image: ‘Popular Science’ October 1946.

Two commemorative locomotives and Union Pacific’s newest locomotive will be joining Big Boy No. 4014 on this year’s cross-country journey. Officially named No. 1776 – America250, the new train honors the signing of the Declaration of Independence. It will feature the emblem of the America250 Semiquincentennial Commission, the national nonpartisan organization established by Congress to lead the commemoration of the nation’s 250th anniversary.

“We are proud to honor our nation’s great history and legacy of innovation with our heritage locomotives. For the first time, we will share the Big Boy with communities on the East Coast, operating it from ocean to ocean,” Union Pacific CEO Jim Vena said in a press release. “America has never been afraid to dream about what’s possible—and neither is Union Pacific as we carry the grain that feeds families, the steel that builds cities and the household goods that stock store shelves.”

The eastern leg of the tour is still being finalized, but is expected to begin later this spring.