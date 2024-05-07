We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If your cat is a hungry little guy who will eat whatever you put in front of them, you know the importance of portion control. Sure, chonky cats are cute, but obese cats are three times more likely to pass compared to lean cats. Going to the vet is expensive, so an automatic pet feeder is a worthwhile investment in your cat’s life and the length of your budget. This PETLIBRO feeder deal is part of Amazon’s Pet Day Deals—happening today and tomorrow online.

This automatic pet feeder allows you to schedule up to 60 meals a day and 50 portions per meal. If your kitty deserves a little snack you can also hit the manual feeding button to give them their much-deserved extra portion. A rotor, secure twist-lock lid, desiccant bag, and sealing strip all ensure freshness and crunchy bites all the time. You can also record a 10-second message and play it while you’re away to calm your pet. And, built-in infrared detection suspends feeder operations to keep your cat safe and your feeder in great condition.

More automatic feeder and fountain deals: