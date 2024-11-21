🛍️ Black Friday has already started! We have you covered with the best deals. 🛍️

I use Samsung’s portable SSDs every day and they’re on-sale for up to half-off at Amazon for Black Friday

These portable SSDs are essential equipment for storing photos, editing video, transferring files, and pretty much everything else you can do with data.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 6 Hours Ago

A hand holding a blue samsung T7 shield portable SSD
Stan Horaczek

You should consider a fast, portable SSD essential equipment if you’re using a laptop at all during the day. They’re especially necessary for anyone doing creative work like photography or filmmaking. Right now, Amazon has Samsung’s excellent SSDs on-sale for nearly half-off right now in capacities from 500GB up to 4TB. Grab these quickly because Black Friday has officially started at Amazon and you won’t see prices lower than these.

SAMSUNG T7 Shield 1TB, up to 1050MB/s, USB 3.2 Gen2 $99 (was $169)

A hand holding a blue samsung T7 shield portable SSD

We called the Samsung T7 Shield our best overall pick for portable SSDs and we mean it. These flat, tiny drives transfer files at up to 1,050MB/s. They connect with a simple USB-C cable and they’re ruggedized so they can stand up to abuse. That includes water and impacts. Even if you don’t take your drives out into the wild, we generally recommend the Shield version since they only command about a $10 difference when compared to the standard models and they’re built to take abuse.

 
