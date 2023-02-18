Upgrade your office or living room with these Presidents Day furniture deals
Kick your feet up and rest easy that these Presidents Day furniture deals will leave you—and your wallet—feeling comfortable
Your tax return is in, you have an extra day to spend perusing the internet—why not invest in some new furniture this Presidents Day weekend? Besides, George Washington and Abraham Lincoln would want you to spend your American dollars to help the economy. From getting a new standing desk to finally snagging that velvet couch you’ve had your eye on, here are some of the best deals we found on furniture.
Mercury Row Garren 75.6″ Square Arm Tufted Sofa $374.99 (Was $699.99)
Mercury Row/Wayfair
This midcentury modern-inspired couch gives you extra stylish seats, or makes for a great replacement for your Facebook Marketplace loveseat that has seen too much—and thus has also seen better days. Solid wood legs with a classic brown finish means there’s a strong chance you won’t have to change the entire layout of your living room when adding this couch. Polyester means it’s easy to clean—all you have to do is wipe it with a damp cloth with soap and water. It comes in an elegant dark heather grey and nautical navy blue fabric (read: they are dark and thus stains are easier to hide). This couch’s back cushions are removable, so you can demolish crumbs with the best vacuum cleaner, and included cylindrical pillows add a chic flair. Plus, you get free two-day shipping. We’re more than comfortable with that. Wayfair has its furniture up to 70 percent off as part of its Presidents Day Clearance Sale if you’re looking to completely revamp your living room.
Much like you this Tuesday, you’ll be sad the long weekend is over—and that you missed these furnitures deals. Prevent regret by snagging any one of these other deals we found on the internet:
The best couch deals
- Geo 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional $870 (Was $2,100)
- CHITA Mid-Century Sofas 74.4”W Sofa Couch Set $499.99 (Was $599.99)
- Serta Colton 66.1” Armless Tufted Convertible Sleeper Futon Sofa $184.99 (Was $439.50)
- Anadarko 5-Piece Upholstered Sectional $1,059.99 (Was $1,279.99)
- ZINUS Hudson Convertible Sectional Sofa $340 (Was $399.99)
- CosmoLiving Strummer Modern Reversible Sectional Couch $484.49 (Was $609.56)
The best desk and computer stand deals
- Sauder Harbor View Corner Computer Desk, Curado Cherry Finish $365.99 (Was $509.99)
- FLEXISPOT Quick Assembly Electric Standing Desk $269.99 (Was $299.99)
- VIVO Electric Height Adjustable 63 x 32 inch Stand Up Desk $379.99 ($399.99)
- LITTLE TREE L-Shaped Computer Desk $179.99 (Was $219.99)
- AboveTEK Premium Acrylic Monitor Stand $53.99 (Was $68.99)
- Sleekform Wood Folding Table $199.95 (Was $215)
- Elephance Folding Desk Writing Computer Desk $99.99 (Was $214.99)
- Tangkula Folding Computer Desk with 3 Storage Drawers $169.99 (Was $199.99)
- SAIJI Adjustable Bed Desk for Laptop $83.69 (Was $99.99)
- Cubiker Computer Desk $59.99 (Was $69.99)
- GreenForest L Shaped Computer Desk $99.99 (Was $139.99)
- SHW L-Shaped Home Office Wood Corner Desk, Walnut $109.87 (Was $139.99)
The best office chair deals
- Herman Miller Aeron Ergonomic Chair-Size B, Graphite $1,590 (Was $1,700)
- GABRYLLY Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair $269.50 ($329.50)
- balmstar Ergonomic Desk Chair $109.99 (Was $189.99)
- KERDOM Ergonomic Desk Chair $99.99 (Was $129.99)
- SUNNOW Ergonomic Office Chair with Adjustable Lumbar Support $206.55 (Was $319.50)
The best home storage deals
- Otto & Ben Folding Chest with Memory Foam Seat $46.70 (Was $89.99)
- WTZ Bookshelf, Ladder Shelf, 5 Tier Bamboo Bookcase $74.99 (Was $149.99)
- VASAGLE Console Table $80.19 (Was $89.78)
- Signature Design by Ashley Skempton Farmhouse Storage Bench $127.49 (Was $182.60)
- SONGMICS 30 Inches Folding Storage Ottoman Bench with Flipping Lid $35.52 (Was $45.99)
- SONGMICS 15″ x 15″ x 15″ Storage Ottoman Cube $21.27 (Was $25.45)
- SIMPLIHOME Cosmopolitan 34 inch Wide Rectangle Lift Top Storage Ottoman $126.35 (Was $144.26)
- SIMPLIHOME Amelia 34 inch Wide Rectangle Lift Top Storage Ottoman Bench $129.15 (Was $144.14)
- Monesti Bookshelf, 5 Tier Bookcase with 6 Hooks $84.99 (Was $99.99)
- HOMBAZAAR Industrial Bookshelf 6-Tier Modern Ladder Shelf $124.99 (Was $139.99)
The best bed frame deals
- ZINUS Omkaram Upholstered Platform Bed Frame $519.99 (Was $685)
- ZINUS Vivek Deluxe Wood Platform Bed Frame with Headboard $271.15 (Was $319)
- ZINUS Moiz Wood Platform Bed Frame $149.32 (Was $199)
- ZINUS Joseph Metal Platforma Bed Frame $128.24 (Was $220)
- PrimaSleep 14 inch Dura Metal Comfort Base $76.30 (Was $110.99)
- ZINUS Suzanne Bamboo and Metal Daybed with Trundle $127.93 (Was $195)
- ZINUS Patricia Black Metal Canopy Platform Bed Frame $179.99 (Was $195)
- DHP Bombay Metal Platform Bed with Parisian Style Headboard and Footboard $137.90 (Was $229.99)
- Amazon Basics Foldable Metal Platform Bed Frame with Tool Free Setup $94.07 (Was $105.04)