The Chirp wheel is my favorite practical gift and it’s a whopping 42% off for Black Friday

From daily mystery pains to slouch-related back problems, the Chirp wheel can work it all out.

By Amanda Reed

Posted 3 Hours Ago

You don’t need to be a weekend warrior, century cyclist, or just-one-more-set swoledier to benefit from a high-density foam roller: I know that first-hand. They’re great if I chaturanga’d too hard during yoga, slouched too much during work, or got a mystery muscle pain from existing. We wrote all about it in our gift guide, and it’s now 42% off for Black Friday at Amazon, making it the perfect gift for yourself or someone you know who’s equally achy.

Chirp Wheel Foam Roller-6″ $28.79 (Was $49.99)

A Chirp wheel foam roller sitting on a couch.

Tony Ware

If your back breaks metaphorically or physically, the Chirp Wheel can massage muscles and straighten your skeleton. Unlike other foam rollers, you can use it as a posture support when you’re sitting down. I love using it for a leg massage, but it works great for necks, IT bands, glutes, and backs. Our audio guy likes using it when he is in bike-guy mode. Although we feature the 6-inch version, all sizes are on sale, including the recommended 10-inch and multi-packs. It’s a daily activity that makes a difference, which is the real gift that keeps on giving.

