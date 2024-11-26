The Chirp wheel is my favorite practical gift and it’s a whopping 42% off for Black Friday

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
You don’t need to be a weekend warrior, century cyclist, or just-one-more-set swoledier to benefit from a high-density foam roller: I know that first-hand. They’re great if I chaturanga’d too hard during yoga, slouched too much during work, or got a mystery muscle pain from existing. We wrote all about it in our gift guide, and it’s now 42% off for Black Friday at Amazon, making it the perfect gift for yourself or someone you know who’s equally achy.
Chirp Wheel Foam Roller-6″ $28.79 (Was $49.99)
If your back breaks metaphorically or physically, the Chirp Wheel can massage muscles and straighten your skeleton. Unlike other foam rollers, you can use it as a posture support when you’re sitting down. I love using it for a leg massage, but it works great for necks, IT bands, glutes, and backs. Our audio guy likes using it when he is in bike-guy mode. Although we feature the 6-inch version, all sizes are on sale, including the recommended 10-inch and multi-packs. It’s a daily activity that makes a difference, which is the real gift that keeps on giving.
More health & fitness deals:
- Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness Tracker $99.95 (Was $159.95)
- Oura Ring Gen3 Heritage $249 (Was $299)
- Peloton Indoor Exercise Bike $1,295 (Was $1,445)
- Hydrow Pro Rowing Machine $1,745 (Was $2,195)
- NordicTrack T Series Treadmill $479 (Was $599)
- PowerBlock Elite EXP Adjustable Dumbbells $299 (Was $449)
- Amazon Basics Neoprene Dumbbell Hand Weights $34.85 (Was $44.99)
- Schwinn Fitness Elliptical Machine $499.50 (Was $999)
SEE LATEST GIFT GUIDES
Shopping for, well, anyone? Our best birthday and holiday gift recommendations mean you’ll never need to buy another gift card.