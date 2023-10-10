Save more than 50% on hard drives, SSDs, and memory cards for Prime Day
Whether you're backing up your data or feeding your camera, save on storage this Prime Day.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Digital storage isn’t fun to buy. It’s not like a fun piece of workout gear or a giant new TV. But, if you skimp on digital storage now, you risk losing your pictures, videos, documents, and pretty much everything else on your computer. That would suck. Luckily, Amazon’s October Big Deal Days event brings with it some very solid discounts on everything from SSDs to hard drives to memory cards. Here are some stand-out deals to store your digital stuff.
External hard drives
- WD 16TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive, USB 3.0 for plug-and-play storage $223 (was $449)
- Western Digital 20TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive, USB 3.0 drive for plug-and-play storage $279 (was $505)
- Seagate Beskar Ingot, Special Edition FireCuda 2TB Officially-Licensed External Hard Drive HDD $59 (was $99)
- Seagate One Touch Hub 20TB External Hard Drive Desktop HDD $329 (was $449)
SSDs for gaming consoles
- Western Digital 2TB SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5 Consoles Solid State Drive $129 (was $299)
- WD_BLACK 4TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD Solid State Drive $259 (was $296)
- Western Digital 4TB SN850P NVMe M.2 SSD Officially Licensed Storage Expansion for PS5 Consoles $299 (was $349)
- SAMSUNG 990 PRO w/ Heatsink SSD 2TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 Internal SSD $129 (was $149)
- SAMSUNG 990 PRO SSD 4TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 Internal SSD $279 (was $344)
- PNY 4TB S2241 4TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) $174 (was $222)
SSDs
- Western Digital 4TB WD Blue SA510 SATA Internal Solid State Drive SSD $175 (was $249)
- Western Digital WD_BLACK 2TB SN770 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD Solid State Drive $84 (was $99)
- Lexar NQ100 SSD 1.92TB 2.5” SATA III Internal Solid State Drive $61 (was $87)
- Lexar NQ100 960GB 2.5” SATA III Internal SSD, Solid State Drive $31 (was $51)
- Lexar NM790 SSD 2TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 2280 Internal Solid State Drive $86 (was $124)
- Lexar NM790 SSD 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 2280 Internal Solid State Drive $44 (was $69)
- Lexar NM790 SSD 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 2280 Internal Solid State Drive $36 (was $49)
- Lexar NQ100 480GB 2.5” SATA III Internal SSD, Solid State Drive $18 (was $32)
- Samsung 870 EVO SATA 2.5″ SSD 2TB $99
- Samsung 870 EVO SATA 2.5″ SSD 4TB $169 (was $219)
Portable SSDs
- Lexar SL660 BLAZE 512GB Portable SSD $44 (was $89)
- Lexar SL200 2TB Portable SSD, Up to 550MB/s, USB-C, External Solid State Drive $72 (was $127)
- Lexar SL200 512GB Portable SSD, Up to 550MB/s, USB-C, External Solid State Drive $32 (was $59)
- SAMSUNG T7 Shield 4TB Portable SSD $199 (was $246)
Network-attached storage drives
- Western Digital 6TB WD Red Plus NAS Internal Hard Drive HDD $109 (was $119)
- Western Digital 8TB My Cloud EX2 Ultra Network Attached Storage $319 (was $399)
Internal hard drives
- Western Digital 14TB WD Red Pro NAS Internal Hard Drive HDD $239 (was $309)
- Seagate ST8000DM008 BarraCuda 8TB Internal Hard Drive HDD $109 (was $178)
Memory cards
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Memory Card $28 (was $62)
- SanDisk 512GB Ultra SDXC UHS-I Memory Card $38 (was $48)
- SanDisk 256GB Ultra SDXC UHS-I Memory Card $17 (was $32)
- Lexar Professional 1667x 64GB (2-Pack) SDXC UHS-II Memory Cards $38 (was $58)
- SAMSUNG EVO Select 512GB microSDXC Card + Adapter $27.99 (was $39.99)
- SAMSUNG PRO Plus Full Size 128GB SDXC Memory Card $9.99 (was $16.99)
- PNY EliteX-PRO60 UHS-II SDXC Memory Card 256GB $39.99 (was $61.99)
- PNY EliteX-PRO60 UHS-II SDXC Memory Card 512GB $74.99 (was $110.78)
- PNY 1TB PRO Elite Class 10 U3 V30 microSDXC Flash Memory Card $74.99 (was $109.99)
Accessorizing other activities? Take a look at our ongoing list of Big Deal Days discounts.
Want more deals delivered to your inbox weekly? Sign up for PopSci’s Deals newsletter and save money on stuff you’ll really use.