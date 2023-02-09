We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Are you tired of bulky and sluggish data storage devices? This sleek portable SSD external hard drive 2TB may be your next best purchase. It is convenient to carry and boasts ultra-fast data transfer speeds, making it the ideal choice for those who need to transfer large files quickly. And the best part? It’s currently on sale for a price that’s especially generous for a best-selling storage device like this.

Featuring read speeds of up to 43 MB/s, write rates of up to 37 MB/s, USB 3.1 high-speed transmission, and a Type-C interface, the reliable SSD gadget helps deliver high-speed data transfers—with no installation required. Simply plug it into your device and transfer your data. The hard drive quickly and seamlessly organizes your data and documents in one place, which is especially important when transferring data from various devices or portals over the years.

With excellent reviews highlighting its quality and performance, this portable hard drive, brought to you by UGR Tech, is compatible with many devices and operating systems, including Windows 10/ 8.1/ 8/ 7, Mac, Android, and iOS. The compatibility with all major operating systems makes it a versatile solution for all your data storage needs at work and at home.

Boasting a shock-proof and shatter-proof construction and a compact size of 3 inches-by-3 inches, the 2TB SSD can also be easily placed into any bag or backpack and taken with you on the go.

As verified user, Gail Ellis said, “This product works really well. I had no problems accessing this SSD on an MSI GT70 Windows 10 machine. I plugged it in, and [it] was immediately identified. I tested it by copying all pictures first and then all data from my separate data drive. Tasks were completed quickly. [The] next task will be to copy [the] entire ‘C’ drive. I’m pleased with the product.”

Regularly priced at $55, the portable SSD external hard drive 2TB can be yours for only $34.99. It’s an excellent choice for convenient and reliable storage and data transfers that will last for years to come.

Prices subject to change.