Get scary big savings on Halloween costumes and decorations thanks to October Prime Day
The only thing you should be afraid of is missing these Prime Big Deal Days discounts.
Halloween is exactly 20 days away. If you’re a procrastinator like me, you most definitely don’t have a costume yet and haven’t thought about treats or tricks. Stock up on decor items and grab a costume for extra cheap thanks to Amazon’s October Prime Day, which ends today.
Note: You’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of most of these deals, so be sure you’re signed up before making a purchase.
Rubie’s Adult Original Inflatable Dinosaur Costume $50 (Was $81.99)
Rubie’s
Cause an uproar at the next Halloween party you attend with this T-Rex costume. Sure, we don’t know if dinosaurs actually ruled the Earth, but that doesn’t mean you can’t cause an uproar at the next Halloween party you attend with this T-Rex costume. Simply attach the battery, blow it up, step into it, and bam: You have an interesting, fun costume. Bonus points if you grab someone to dress up as Laura Dern or Jeff Goldblum in the OG Jurassic Park.
REESE’S Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Pumpkins, Halloween Candy Packs, 1.2 oz (36 count) $23 (was $28)
You can be the hit of the block when it comes to trick-or-treat candy or you can eat them by yourself while binge-watching horror movies. Both are good options. Plus, you’re saving money, so it’s totally responsible.
Triumpeek Halloween Inflatable Cooler, 56″ Inflatable Jack-O’-Lantern Cactus Ice Bucket $17 (was $23)
OK, so this is technically a Halloween decoration, but I can’t imagine why you wouldn’t want to display this all year round. It’s perfect. I love him.
If a Late Cretaceous costume isn’t in the cards, here are more Halloween costumes and decor deals that you can snag during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days:
Costume deals
- Rubie’s Kid’s Baby Shark Costume with Sound Chip (Toddler) $18.96 (Was $33.19)
- Rubie’s unisex adult Mommy Shark With Sound Chip $33.51 (Was $43.99)
- Baby Shark Daddy Shark Adult Costume with Sound Chip $34.35 (Was $43.99)
- Rubie’s Costume Infant Noah Ark Lion Cub Romper $17.97-24.98 (Was $46.20)
- Rubie’s Beetlejuice Barbara Adult Mask $36.93 (Was 46.99)
- Rubie’s Men’s Beetlejuice Deluxe Costume $37.02-$43.48 (Was $48.99)
- Rubie’s Costume Men’s Beetlejuice Adam Mask $26.73 (Was $33.09)
- Rubie’s Baby Dapper DRAC Costume (Toddler) $15.15 (Was $22.99)
- Rubie’s Adult Full-Length Sheer Cape with Oversized Hood $20.39 (Was $23.99)
- Rubie’s Lt. Dangle Costume (Standard) $30.21 (Was $47.99)
- Rubies Inflatable Hippo Adult Costume $41.14 (Was $48.90)
- Rubies The Hobbit Gandalf Beard Costume Wig Kit $18.51 (Was $27)
Decor deals
- Zeuliuled Scary Eyeball Outdoor Lights $7.99 (Was $16.99)
- Caritty Pumpkin String Lights $11.67 (Was $13.88)
- OuMuaMua 5pcs Glow in the Dark Skeleton Black Cat Silhouette Lawn Signs $14.29 (Was $16.99)
- Dazzle Bright Purple Fairy String Lights, 4 Pack 20FT 60 LED Copper Wire $9.93 (Was $13.99)
- Creativity for Kids Big Gem Diamond Painting Kit $6.49 (Was $15.99)
- WYNK Blood Bags for Drinks, 10 IV Bags for Halloween Party Decoration $7.99 (Was $19.99)
- Coffin Letter Black Board With Spooky Emojis $27.95 (Was $44.97)
- E-Kong Solar Garden Lights Outdoor Halloween Decorations, 8 pack $33.98 (Was $45.98)
- UMIKU 8Pcs Witch Hat String Lights with Remote Control $15.29 (Was $17.99)
- SplashNSpray 127 PCS Halloween Window Clings $5.99 (Was $7.99)
Halloween candy and treats
- REESE’S Assorted Peanut Butter Candy Bulk Box, 44.1 oz (30 Count) $28 (was $36)
- Bulk Assorted Fruit Candy – Halloween candy Starburst, Skittles, Swedish Fish, SweetTarts, Sour Patch Kids, Haribo $22 (was $28)
- LaetaFood Halloween Candy Assortment – Sour Mix – Zotz, Smarties, Warheads, Sour Patch, Tongue Torchers, Fruit Chews $15.99 (was $19.99)
- Frito-Lay Sweet & Salty Snacks Variety Box, Mix of Cookies, Crackers, Chips & Nuts $18 (was $23)
