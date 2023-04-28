We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A few years ago, I bought an Amazon Fire TV stick on Prime Day because it was really cheap. I chucked it in my travel bag, and I have used it countless times since then to stream my favorite content on random hotel TVs, at friends’ houses, and even one time at the office, just because I could. It saves me the trouble (and security risk) that comes with logging into public devices. Right now, you can also save money alongside your personal identifiable information because Amazon has all of its Fire TV Stick streaming devices for nearly 40% off, so there has never been a better time to get a streaming stick specifically for use on the road.

This is the most basic Fire TV Stick Amazon offers, but that’s perfect if you plan to chuck it in your bag and forget about it. This package includes a tiny Amazon Fire TV Stick with 8GB built-in storage and a basic remote for navigating the menus. I typically just use the app to navigate, however, so I don’t have to bother with the remote.

This Fire TV Stick’s Bluetooth connection also allows you to connect Bluetooth noise-canceling earbuds in case you’re traveling with someone else from work and you want to block out their incessant snoring with episodes of Super Store you’ve already seen a million times.

If you don’t mind shelling out a few extra bucks, you can get the Fire TV Stick Max, which can output 4K content, navigates menus up to 40 percent faster, and comes with a more robust remote. It also has WiFi 6 compatibility, so if you have access to a faster network, you’ll actually be able to take advantage of it.

