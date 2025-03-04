This is the cheapest we have seen Xbox Wireless Controllers this year

You can't have too many gaming controllers, especially when they're just $39 for a non-refurbished model.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 1 Minute Ago

Video game controllers take a beating. If you’re not the type to throw one at the wall out of frustration, the repetitive actions take a toll on your hardware. As a result, they need regular replacement. Right now, Walmart has the Carbon Black Xbox Wireless Controller on sale for $39.00. That’s cheaper than any other non-refurbished option out there at the moment.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller – Carbon Black $39 (was $59.99)

Black Xbox controller on a plain background on-sale at Walmart

Microsoft

This is the quintessential Xbox controller, built for compatibility with current-gen and One-series Xboxes. The other colors currently offer smaller discounts, but the black model is cheaper than we’ve seen it this year. Buy a backup. Buy a new controller for your little brother so he doesn’t have to use that crummy third-party controller that’s missing a button.

 

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

