This is the cheapest we have seen Xbox Wireless Controllers this year

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Video game controllers take a beating. If you’re not the type to throw one at the wall out of frustration, the repetitive actions take a toll on your hardware. As a result, they need regular replacement. Right now, Walmart has the Carbon Black Xbox Wireless Controller on sale for $39.00. That’s cheaper than any other non-refurbished option out there at the moment.

This is the quintessential Xbox controller, built for compatibility with current-gen and One-series Xboxes. The other colors currently offer smaller discounts, but the black model is cheaper than we’ve seen it this year. Buy a backup. Buy a new controller for your little brother so he doesn’t have to use that crummy third-party controller that’s missing a button.