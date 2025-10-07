Walmart is clearing out a ton of Lego sets during its fall sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You have probably been seeing tons of deals pop up this week thanks to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. While Amazon has a ton of Legos on sale, Walmart isn’t slacking on deals, either. This assortment of discounted bricks includes Nintendo, Star Wars, and other IP, as well as original sets made for adults. It’s a great selection and these make fantastic gifts, so grab them while they’re in stock.

Editor’s Picks

Iconic desk-friendly display that’s fully posable—tilt the head, tweak the leaves, and drop it on a shelf without needing a giant footprint. Great “adult LEGO” gift that looks like decor when you’re done.

LEGO DUPLO Peppa Pig Supermarket (10434) — $29.97 (57% off)

Big bricks for little hands with tons of role-play value. This set turns grocery runs into pretend-play scenes that help toddlers practice colors, counting, and sharing—without tiny pieces to lose.

LEGO City Modular Space Station (60433) — $75.00 (32% off)

STEM-y build with six astronaut minifigs and swappable lab modules. Kids can dock, undock, and reconfigure the station for endless missions—perfect for space-obsessed builders.

LEGO Star Wars

LEGO Harry Potter

LEGO Disney & Movies

LEGO City & Technic

LEGO DUPLO

LEGO Speed Champions

LEGO Marvel

LEGO Friends & Creator

LEGO Botanicals

LEGO Super Mario

