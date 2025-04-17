Amazon’s sneaky LEGO sale drops prices on some popular sets

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I was never good at building with LEGO as a kid. My attention span was too short to follow the directions, and my imagination was too boring to make anything cool on my own. I’ve learned to enjoy them more as an adult, however, and that makes me excited about Amazon’s current sale on popular LEGO sets. It’s not an advertised sale, but the site has dropped the price on dozens of different kits, including some Star Wars options, which are rarely discounted. These are the original STEM toys, so grab them and have fun.

LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box 10698 Building Toy Set

This is my favorite way to buy LEGO. The licensed sets are fun, but I enjoy the endless potential of a big box full of random pieces. This plastic box contains 790 pieces of various sizes and shapes. You get the classic squares and rectangles, as well as wheels and other non-traditional blocks. You get a pair of classic green baseplates, windows, doors, and a ton of other pieces. Grab a couple of these and combine them into a massive set. This is also a great way to augment other sets you have. Oh, you have parts of a Harry Potter castle set already built? Why not add a multi-colored garage where Harry can park his brooms or whatever (I’ve never seen those movies).

You could buy enough sets to build a full-sized Star Wars X-Wing.

LEGO Star Wars deals

LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon A New Hope 25th Anniversary Collectable Model

You could splurge for the $845 LEGO Millennium Falcon, or pay less than 1/1-th the price for this 25th anniversary edition. This is a 921-piece set that will give you a serious sense of satisfaction once you get it finished. It’s great for displaying on a shelf or running around your house, making spaceship noises as you pretend to fly it through your living room. It comes with its own stand and name plate, so it’s easy to show off.

