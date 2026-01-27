The first Lego Star Wars sets to support the SMART Brick start shipping in March, but you can pre-order them right now

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We first met LEGO’s new SMART Play and Smart Blocks back at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show. These enhanced sets use embedded SMART Tags, SMART Minifigures, and responsive SMART Bricks to add interactive digital elements to play sets without requiring the use of a screen. So, kids (or adults who still enjoy fun) don’t need to pair the Smart Bricks to a phone or tablet to take them out of the imaginative space. Now, LEGO has a total of eight SMART Play sets for pre-order and they’re Star Wars-themed. It looks like those credit card bills we racked up during the holidays are going to have to wait a little longer to get paid off.

What is LEGO SMART Play?

LEGO SMART Play is LEGO’s attempt to make physical bricks behave a little more like a game without putting a screen in front of a kid’s face. The sets use embedded RFID-style tags and simple motion sensors hidden inside certain bricks and Minifigs. When pieces move, tilt, or combine in specific ways, the system recognizes what’s happening and triggers built-in responses, like sounds or physical feedback, directly from the model. There’s no app running the show and no screen to stare at.

LEGO SMART Play Star Wars sets (pre-order now)

SMART Play: Luke’s Red Five X-Wing is one of the most important sets in the lineup because it’s a full All-In-One kit. That means it actually includes the electronics that make SMART Play work, not just the bricks around them. Inside the box you get a rechargeable SMART Brick, two SMART Minifigures, and a handful of SMART Tags that act like physical “instructions” the system can read.

The SMART Brick snaps directly into the X-Wing’s structure. When the ship is tilted, moved, or interacted with, the brick detects that motion and responds with sounds and feedback. It makes engine noise when you swoop it through the air, blasts when you pull a firing lever, and produces different reactions depending on which minifigure is placed nearby. The SMART Minifigures (including Luke and R2-D2) have embedded identifiers, so the brick knows who’s in the cockpit and changes its behavior accordingly.

The SMART Tags are flat, printed tiles that tell the system what role a section of the build is playing—fuel, repairs, weapons, communications, and so on. Move a tag, swap it, or combine it with a different action, and the brick responds. Because it includes the SMART Brick and charger, Luke’s Red Five X-Wing can also act as the hub for other SMART Play Compatible sets. Once you have this one, you can expand the collection by adding cheaper sets that don’t include electronics of their own but still plug into the same interactive system.

SMART Play: Throne Room Duel & A-Wing is the most complex—and most self-contained—set in the first wave. Unlike the smaller expansion kits, this one is an All-In-One package that includes two SMART Bricks, making it capable of running multiple interactive elements at the same time without relying on another set.

One SMART Brick anchors the Emperor’s throne room, where physical actions like swiveling Palpatine’s chair or staging a lightsaber duel trigger sound effects, music cues, and character reactions. The second brick lives in the A-Wing starfighter, adding motion-based audio feedback when the ship is flown, tilted, or maneuvered. Because each SMART Brick tracks nearby SMART Minifigures and tags independently, the set can juggle parallel play.

SMART Play: AT-ST Attack on Endor is a Compatible set, meaning it’s designed to extend LEGO’s interactive system rather than power it on its own. There’s no SMART Brick included here. Instead, the set relies on SMART Tags and a SMART Minifigure to feed information to a SMART Brick borrowed from an All-In-One kit. On its own, the set plays like a traditional LEGO Star Wars battle pack. Its real value shows up once it’s connected to an existing SMART Play system, where it functions as a reactive environment rather than a standalone toy.

SMART Play: Darth Vader’s TIE Fighter is a smaller All-In-One set that includes a single SMART Brick, making it a self-contained way to try LEGO’s interactive system without committing to a larger build. The SMART Brick slots directly into the TIE Fighter and handles motion sensing, sound playback, and character recognition. Compared to the bigger All-In-One kits, this one is more focused and less theatrical. It’s primarily about vehicle play rather than scene-building, but it still pulls double duty: on its own, it works as an entry point into SMART Play, and later it can donate its SMART Brick to power larger Compatible sets once the collection grows.

SMART Play: Luke’s Landspeeder is the most stripped-down set in the SMART Play lineup, and that’s by design. It’s a Compatible kit, meaning there’s no SMART Brick in the box. Instead, it includes a single SMART Tag and a SMART Minifigure meant to interact with a SMART Brick borrowed from one of LEGO’s All-In-One sets. When paired with a SMART Brick nearby, moving the vehicle or swapping tags can trigger sound effects and reactions.

SMART Play: Yoda’s Hut and Jedi Training is a Compatible scene-building set focused on character interaction rather than vehicles. It does not include a SMART Brick, instead relying on two SMART Minifigures and two SMART Tags to interact with a SMART Brick pulled from an All-In-One kit. When paired with a nearby SMART Brick, actions like repositioning Luke, flipping training components, or swapping tags can trigger contextual audio responses tied to Jedi training rather than combat. Don’t worry, it still leaves lots of room for you to do the Yoda impression you’ve been practicing since you were a kid.

SMART Play: Mos Eisley Cantina is a Compatible set that does not include a SMART Brick, instead using two SMART Minifigures and three SMART Tags to feed information to a SMART Brick sourced from an All-In-One kit. When paired with a SMART Brick, moving characters in and out of the space or swapping tags can trigger layered audio responses like background chatter, music cues, or character-specific reactions.

SMART Play: Millennium Falcon is a Compatible set that leans into scale and ensemble play rather than introducing new hardware. It does not include a SMART Brick, but it does ship with four SMART Minifigures and four SMART Tags, making it the most technical expansion in the lineup.

The Falcon itself is a mid-sized, sturdy build designed to be played with. When paired with a SMART Brick from an All-In-One set, those movements translate into contextual feedback: hyperspace-style audio cues, character reactions, and environmental sounds triggered by proximity and tag placement.

How to pre-order LEGO SMART Play Star Wars sets

LEGO hasn’t announced an exact ship date yet, but all eight SMART Play Star Wars sets are available to pre-order now and will ship some time in March.