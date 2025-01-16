The MSI Claw 8 AI+ has me excited to game anywhere and everywhere

I’ve made a big deal about how much I love the “Civilization” games to anyone who will listen. I made a big deal about it earlier this week to anyone reading about the awesome new MSI laptops for 2025. But sometimes an 18-inch laptop might not be the most convenient way to enjoy some on-the-go gaming (shocking, right), so I’m also making a big deal about the MSI Claw 8 AI+ handheld.

Equipped with a bright eight-inch FHD+(1920×1200) 120Hz 500 nit 100% sRGB IPS-level touchscreen (hence the Claw 8 name), the new model is even more immersive than the Claw 7 AI+. At the same time, it’s also more comfortable—with ergonomic grips based on extensive hand-mapping research measuring digits of varying lengths from multiple angles. Holding the Claw 8 AI+, it felt substantial without feeling awkward. It’s a contoured two-tone “sandstorm” enclosure that’s tactile and title-packed, all while being power-efficient.

The Intel Core Ultra 7-258V “Lunar Lake” processor plus 32GB RAM/1TB storage are key to getting the most out of the 80Whr battery capacity while enjoying a performance boost. The Claw 8 AI+ still runs Windows 11 Home and is as capable as a streaming platform or mini Lightroom computer, etc., as it is pushing your favorite game’s FPS (on its own or in a dual-display setup). And what you get to play those games are Hall Effect Analog triggers and sticks (accented by RGB rings), plus a redesigned D-pad and new actuation points for the bumpers. Originally at a slight angle, they’re now in a direct one-to-one top arrangement, making them easier to trigger. The entire chassis has improved dampening, so you can play louder without introducing more vibration.

Of course, much of this is moot if you can’t use the built-in Wi-Fi 7 support to connect to gaming stores and servers. That’s where another MSI product can come in: The MSI Roamii BE Mesh System, with a new MAX model set to join the Pro and Lite ones in 2025. This $499 two-unit set expands the output to 21 Gbps (up from 11 Gbps) while maintaining the easy-to-set-up nature of the desktop/wallmountable wedges. (The Pro duo is $399, while the 5 Gbps Lite duo is $299). Whether you are connecting 2, 20, or 200 devices, these Multi-Link Operation (MLO) modules can send, say, your Claw 8 AI+ concurrent connections on multiple channels, resulting in more throughput and less latency. Other WiFi 7 standards supported include 4K-QAM and MU-MIMO, among others, plus there’s dual-band 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz backward compatibility. Finally, MSI FortiSecu monitors network security in real-time. Got an existing battlestation that deserves a faster, more reliable connection. MSI’s new BE6500 WiFi 7 USB Adapter will allow you to add just that. Goodbye dead spots, hello good times.