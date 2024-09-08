How to start pickling food

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

People have been pickling for more than 4,000 years, making it one of the oldest methods of food preservation. The technique extends the shelf life of produce while enhancing its flavor. Whether you are looking to preserve your harvest or expand your cooking repertoire, pickling offers an easy and inexpensive way to experiment with home preserving.

Types of Pickling

Pickling is the process of preserving food in brine. There are two methods of pickling: fermentation and vinegar-based. In the fermentation process, food is pickled in a salt and water mixture. As fermentation begins, lactic acid is produced, which acts as a natural preservative. This acid also gives fermented pickles their distinctive sour flavor. In contrast, in vinegar-based pickling, food is soaked in a solution of vinegar, water, and salt. The acid in vinegar inhibits bacterial growth, preserving the food. These pickles tend to have a tangier flavor.

Both types of pickles offer an opportunity to enhance flavor by adding herbs and spices to the brine. Vinegar pickles are quicker to prepare and are more accessible for first-timers looking to preserve their food. Fermented pickles, on the other hand, provide health benefits, such as probiotics (beneficial bacteria) produced during fermentation, which can aid in digestion and overall digestive health but take longer and require careful monitoring. If this is your first time making pickles, consider starting with the vinegar-based method.

Equipment and ingredients you’ll need

Always start with a tested recipe. Many county extension offices provide information on food preservation, offering quality, tested recipes that will help you create a tasty pickle that is safe to eat. Additionally, use only ripe, blemish-free produce to avoid harboring bacteria. Fresh, firm produce ensures that the pickles remain crisp, flavorful, and visually appealing.

Essential equipment:

Ingredients for vinegar pickles:

Fresh vegetables or fruits

Vinegar (white, apple cider, or rice vinegar)

Water

Canning or pickling salt

Sugar (optional, depending on the recipe)

Spices and herbs (dill, garlic, mustard seeds, etc.)

Step-by-Step guide to making vinegar-based pickles

Step 1: Prepare the produce

Wash and cut the produce into desired shapes (slices, spears, whole).

Step 2: Sterilize the jars

Wash jars in hot soap water, then boil jars and lids to sterilize them. You can also run them in a dishwasher on the hottest wash cycle and leave them there to stay warm as you prep the brine.

Step 3: Prepare the pickling brine

Mix vinegar, water, salt, and sugar (refer to your recipe) in a pot and bring to a boil.

Add spices to the brine for flavor.

Step 4: Pack the jars

Fill jars with vegetables/fruits, leaving the proper headspace at the top. Your recipe will indicate how much headspace is needed. The headspace allows for the proper expansion of food to form a vacuum seal as the jars cool. Pour the hot brine over the produce, covering them completely.

Step 5: Seal and process the jars

Seal the jars with lids and process them in a boiling water bath (process time will depend on the recipe). Optionally, you can make refrigerator pickles, which do not require processing in a boil water canner. However, they do require refrigeration and have a shorter shelf life.

Step 6: Cool and store

Allow jars to cool. You may hear a pinging sound as the vacuum seal forms. Once the jars have completely cooled (usually after 12-24 hours), press the center of each lid. A properly sealed jar will have a concave (slightly sunken) lid that does not move or make a clicking sound when pressed. Put any unsealed jars in the refrigerator and eat them first.

Store the sealed jars in a cool, dark place.