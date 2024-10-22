This massage gun is so good, you’ll want to marry it

Relax … there’s no need to tie the knot.

Posted on Oct 22, 2024 9:00 AM EDT

A person using a massage gun while sitting at a desk.
Forget romcoms and dating apps — the real love story of the year is gonna be you and this massage gun. Yeah, that’s dramatic, but we know you’ll fall in love with how relaxed this gadget makes you feel after a long day at the office and hitting the gym afterward.

The first piece to your romantic future is saving 66 percent. Order your PulseMax extended handle massager for only $59.99 with free shipping right now.

A little something to take the edge off

What will you two do on your first date? Maybe you’ll take things slow with low intensity and the ball head for an overall massage. Imagine how great that’ll feel on your shoulders after hunching over your desk all day.

The next night, when your feet are sore from hitting the treadmill too hard, you might kick it up to level-8 intensity and use the bullet head to relieve some pain. The fork, flat heads, and extended handle help you reach any area like an expert masseuse (not like this …).

Benefits of massage guns

You know, it’s not just immediate relaxation that your new partner brings. On a deeper level, this massage gun might help improve blood circulation and promote faster recovery.

So, if you’ve been dealing with a consistently achy back or hip, regular use of this could bring you some relief. At the least, you’ll get soothing evenings on the couch.

Take one of these handheld massagers home for $59.99 with free shipping (reg. $179.99).

PulseMax Extended Handle Massager – $59.99

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.