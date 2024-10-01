This travel hack will make your phone company cry

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Remember that time you got back from Europe and your phone bill was higher than the Eiffel Tower? That might’ve been more memorable than those croissants you had in Paris. If you’re traveling again this holiday season, don’t fall victim to your carrier’s tricks again—try this.

aloSIM is a digital SIM provider that can hook you up to local networks in over 175 countries. Simply install it, choose a cheap data package, and stay connected. Pay just $34.99 for $50 worth of data and get a free second phone number to use while traveling. Your mobile carrier is about to shed tears over this.

How does a digital SIM work?

If you can download an app to your phone, you can figure out aloSIM. It’s so simple and affordable, we have no clue why everyone doesn’t travel this way. Here’s how to get it set up:

Install the eSIM on your compatible phone or tablet. (Devices as old as the iPhone SE work!) Choose an affordable mobile data package for your travel destination and redeem one with some of your $50 credit. Activate the package before leaving for the trip to ensure you’re connected when you touch down.

If you’re halfway through your trip and end up needing more data, you can always top off your eSIM. You have it for life so you can use it for future trips. The only thing that expires is your $50 credit, which you have 12 months to redeem.

Get a free international phone number

Here’s another thing your mobile carrier will hate to know: You can avoid roaming charges on your trip with a free Hushed phone number. Call and text from anywhere in the world without any extra fees.

You’ll be blown away by how much you save on international travel with aloSIM and a free second phone number, only $34.99 (reg. $50).

