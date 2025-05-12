Amazon is blowing out Hydro Flask Travel Tumbler cups just in time for iced coffee season

I love it when I find a discount on a product I use all the time in my home. In this case, the Hydro Flask Travel Tumbler that I use literally every single day is nearly half off in a bunch of great colors. This model took top honors in our list of the best travel tumblers. I would have used a real picture of my actual Hydro Flask tumbler in this post, but I adorned mine with a bunch of death metal stickers that are not totally safe for work. As usual with a Hydro Flask sale, only some of the colors and sizes are discounted, but I’ve clicked through all of them on Amazon to find the ones that are actually on sale. You’re welcome.

Also, if you’re considering whether to get the 32-ounce or the 40-ounce, make sure you consider what your typical usage will be. I have both, and the 40-ounce is great for water and other beverages, but it’s too big for my daily iced coffee and doesn’t even fit under the spout of my iced coffee machine. It’s tempting always to get the biggest and best, but make sure you get one that fits your life.

Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler White 40 Oz — $22.41 (was $40) The 40-ounce model is great for water and other cold drinks you want to consume in higher quantities. Hydro Flask See It

A white tumbler is literally like a blank canvas. You can draw on it, cover it with stickers, or just carry it around and let the world ding it up to create a nice patina. This tumbler has double-wall stainless steel insulation to keep things cold for hours at a time. I’ve poured an iced coffee when I start work and still had ice in the cup well into the evening. The chunky handle makes it easy to hold onto and transport. The bottom is tapered so it easily fits into a car cup holder. And the silicon straw is a pleasant alternative to plastic or metal. The metal ones always gave me a slight pause as I considered a Final Destination scenario in which I’m walking while drinking, only to trip and impale my head with my straw. Was it rational? No, but it’s also not even an issue with this rubbery straw.

Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler Black 32 Oz — $22.18 (was $35) The 32-ounce model is perfect for summer iced coffee and cold brew drinks. Hydro Flask See It

If you don’t need all 40 ounces of capacity, the 32-ounce model is a great option for a daily cold brew. If you go to a coffee shop every day and order a drink, this is a much more reasonable container than the 40-ounce. You get all the same features, though. The handle is chunky. The bottom is tapered. And the silicon straw is incapable of stabbing you in the brain.

