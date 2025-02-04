This $35 discounted AeroPress coffee maker is the Valentine’s Day gift that saves money all year long

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If your valentine loves coffee, you could drop a month’s salary on a Starbucks gift card to keep them in java all year long. Or, you could get them this $35 AeroPress and some really nice grounds to go with it so they can make better coffee at home. It’s practical and romantic.

This is a super-simple, but extremely effective device that makes one of the best cups of coffee you’ll ever have. It combines the best elements of pour-over, espresso, and French roast all in one simple procedure. It achieves this wizardry through science. Pressure and agitation combine with micro filtration to squeeze every last bit of caffeinated deliciousness out of the grounds and into your cup. It’s a tried-and-true way of making a great coffee.

