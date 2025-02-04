This $35 discounted AeroPress coffee maker is the Valentine’s Day gift that saves money all year long

Making out is always better with coffee breath, so get this discounted Aeropress for your Valentine this year.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 3 Hours Ago

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If your valentine loves coffee, you could drop a month’s salary on a Starbucks gift card to keep them in java all year long. Or, you could get them this $35 AeroPress and some really nice grounds to go with it so they can make better coffee at home. It’s practical and romantic.

AeroPress Original Single Cup Coffee Maker, 3-in-1 American, French Press & Espresso Style $34 (was $45)

AeroPress sitting next to its box

AeroPress

This is a super-simple, but extremely effective device that makes one of the best cups of coffee you’ll ever have. It combines the best elements of pour-over, espresso, and French roast all in one simple procedure. It achieves this wizardry through science. Pressure and agitation combine with micro filtration to squeeze every last bit of caffeinated deliciousness out of the grounds and into your cup. It’s a tried-and-true way of making a great coffee.

More coffee deals for Valentine’s Day

 

More deals, reviews, and buying guides

SEE MORE GEAR
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.