We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

In numerology, angel numbers are a repeating sequence of numbers you can’t seem to get away from—if you glance at your phone or the clock and keep seeing the same time, the universe might be trying to tell you something. “Two” represents duality and reflection. If you’ve thought, “I need a new phone case and screen protector for my phone,” consider this “pick two products, get 22% off” deal from Otterbox your sign to click “add to cart” before it ends tomorrow.

We think a wireless charger and a MagSafe-compliant case are the perfect combo to take advantage of this deal. And this Symmetry Series+ Antimicrobial case for the iPhone 14 and 3-in-1 charging station with MagSafe are the best of those respective things. The case is protective and durable while maintaining the iPhone’s sleek design. And, it’s made for MagSafe (like my personal, but currently not on sale, case, the Otterbox OtterGrip Symmetry Series). This means you won’t have to gamble with compliance upon purchase. The case’s antimicrobial properties also reduce germs to protect the phone’s integrity. Simply place it onto the 3-in-1 charging station to make the MagSafe magic happen. It can also charge your Apple Watch and AirPods Pro 2 simultaneously—talk about multihyphenate.

This sale ends this Friday, Feb. 24, so check out OtterBox’s other top sellers that qualify for the deal. Heads-up, this bundle deal is only available on the OtterBox site. However …

Here are other OtterBox products on sale on Amazon: