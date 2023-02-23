Pick two OtterBox products and get 22% off with this angelic deal
If you're looking for a sign to upgrade your phone case, consider this deal from OtterBox as one.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
In numerology, angel numbers are a repeating sequence of numbers you can’t seem to get away from—if you glance at your phone or the clock and keep seeing the same time, the universe might be trying to tell you something. “Two” represents duality and reflection. If you’ve thought, “I need a new phone case and screen protector for my phone,” consider this “pick two products, get 22% off” deal from Otterbox your sign to click “add to cart” before it ends tomorrow.
3-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe $116.96 (Was $149.95) + iPhone 14 Pro Case for MagSafe Symmetry Series+ Antimicrobial $38.96 (Was $38.96)
OtterBox
We think a wireless charger and a MagSafe-compliant case are the perfect combo to take advantage of this deal. And this Symmetry Series+ Antimicrobial case for the iPhone 14 and 3-in-1 charging station with MagSafe are the best of those respective things. The case is protective and durable while maintaining the iPhone’s sleek design. And, it’s made for MagSafe (like my personal, but currently not on sale, case, the Otterbox OtterGrip Symmetry Series). This means you won’t have to gamble with compliance upon purchase. The case’s antimicrobial properties also reduce germs to protect the phone’s integrity. Simply place it onto the 3-in-1 charging station to make the MagSafe magic happen. It can also charge your Apple Watch and AirPods Pro 2 simultaneously—talk about multihyphenate.
This sale ends this Friday, Feb. 24, so check out OtterBox’s other top sellers that qualify for the deal. Heads-up, this bundle deal is only available on the OtterBox site. However …
Here are other OtterBox products on sale on Amazon:
- OTTERBOX COMMUTER SERIES Case for Google Pixel 4a 5G (5G ONLY) $16.30 (Was $39.95)
- OtterBox Symmetry Clear Series Case for Google Pixel 4a 5G (5G ONLY) $7.90 (Was $49.95)
- OTTERBOX DEFENDER SERIES SCREENLESS EDITION Case for iPhone 12 mini $18.95 (Was $19.97)
- OTTERBOX STRADA SERIES Case for Galaxy S21+ $15.90 (Was $22.50)
- OTTERBOX Max Grip Cooling and Antimicrobial Gaming Case for iPhone 11 Pro Max-SQUID INK $25.10 (Was $29.39)
- OTTERBOX Max Grip Cooling and Antimicrobial Gaming Case for iPhone 13 $28.10 (Was $29.76)
- OTTERBOX PREFIX SERIES Case for iPhone 13 mini & iPhone 12 mini-Party pink $25.30 (Was $34.95)
- OTTERBOX PREFIX SERIES Case for iPhone 13 mini & iPhone 12 mini-Clear $26.60 (Was $34.95)
- OtterBox SYMMETRY SERIES CLEAR Case for iPhone 13 Pro-DISNEY PRIDE $26.30 (Was $37.10)
- OtterBox SYMMETRY SERIES CLEAR Case for iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro-MICKEY PRIDE $35.50 (Was $39.13)
- OtterBox SYMMETRY CLEAR SERIES Case for iPhone 11 Pro-COW PRINT $35.20 (Was $49.95)
- OTTERBOX SYMMETRY CLEAR SERIES Case for iPhone 13 Pro-CLEAR $24.20 (Was $49.95)
- OtterBox Otter + POP Symmetry Clear Series Case for iPhone 13 Pro-Limelight (Clear/Green)\ $32.99 (Was $59.95)